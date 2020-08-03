The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990x is still the cheapest 64-core CPU by far

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X - $3,499.99 at Micro Center

(roughly £2,700/AU$4,900)

You can currently get the monstrous 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X at a $490 discount, with potential for a further $300 saving if you purchase an eligible motherboard. Grab it while you can!View Deal

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the firm’s mighty 64-core (128-thread) processor, has received another enticing price cut. It was slightly cheaper back in May, but we don't expect the price to fall as low any time soon.

Amazon and Micro Center have knocked about $490 off the CPU's original $3,990 price tag, making for a saving of over 10%.

Yes, it’ll still set you back nearly $3,500 (roughly £2,700/AU$4,900), which is obviously far from cheap, but it represents relatively good value for the power you’re getting from this chunk of silicon.

We've built a list of the best business laptops on the market

Check our out list of the best mobile workstations available

Here's our choice of the best business computers out there

That's assuming, of course, you can make use of the serious multi-core performance on offer with this 64-core beast. The average consumer is unlikely to need this level of firepower, unless they're into content creation, 3D modelling or video editing.

There’s an added bonus with the 3990X deal at Micro Center, too, in that you can make a further $300 saving if you purchase an eligible motherboard with your new CPU.

The 3990X is based on AMD's EPYC 7702P server processor (used in data centers) and supports ECC memory as well as PCIe 4.0. Its onboard cache (256MB) and TDP (280W) means it requires powerful cooling to get its 64 cores humming.

Note, while it can boost to up to 4.3GHz, its base clock speed is only 2.9GHz. It can also support up to four DDR4 channels (compared to eight for the EPYC 7702P).

Here's our list of the best workstations on the market

Bear in mind