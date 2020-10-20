The best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices and deals for October 2020

The best Asus Zephyrus G14 price is a hotly contested area right now - these newly released 14-inch gaming laptops are incredibly popular at the moment. It's not hard to see why with their brand new AMD processors and small but powerful form factor.

It just so happens to be the current champion of our best gaming laptops 2020 buying guide, so we're glad to help you find the best Asus Zephyrus G14 deals currently available this week. If you're still in the research phase you'll also find a quick specs rundown, quick review, and also a couple of handy tips on how to find the best prices right now.

Right now's a great time to be checking out the Zephyrus G14 too as it's currently at its cheapest price ever price in the US over at Best Buy. Just below we've got a link straight to this deal, just in case you wanted to jump straight in and pick one up immediately.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and pick up the baseline Asus Zephyrus model for its lowest price ever today at Best Buy. This small but mighty machine is one of our favorite gaming laptops right now and it's even pretty damn good for productivity too. Rocking a Ryzen 7-4800HS, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this Asus is more than capable of handling itself when it comes to 1080p gaming.

View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G14 price

These awesome 14-inch machines generally start around the $1199 / £1099 mark for the baseline variants, which come with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you're lucky, you may be able to pick one up for $899 / £999 - which is the lowest we've seen them go for so far.

For the upgraded versions, there are multiple variants out there, but generally speaking, there's a Ryzen 7 4800HS / GTX 1660 Ti spec and a Ryzen 9 4900HS / RTX 2060 spec, which can all range up to the $1,500 / £1,700, depending on your desired options. Below is our daily roundup of the best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices, starting with the baseline models.



Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

In our books, the Asus Zephyrus G14 is extremely competitively priced when compared to other premium laptops from brands like Alienware and HP Omen. A similarly specced Alienware M15 R3 clocks in at around $100 more expensive at the very least for example, and, while the jury is still out on these brand new AMD processors, it's likely the Alienware's Intel Core's won't match the Asus's equivalent Ryzen's either.



(Image credit: Asus)

Asus Zephyrus G14 review Powerful, small, and surprisingly good value Screen: 14-inch | CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS - Ryzen 9 4900HS | GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 Ti - RTX 2060 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 512GB - 1TB SSD Check Amazon Brand new AMD processors Multiple configurations 60Hz display on the baseline models No option for an RTX 2080 (yet)

The Zephyrus G14 is Asus's latest stab at providing an oh-so thin, portable, but absolutely monstrous gaming machine - one that's aimed squarely at those users who value portability as much as outright specs.

Central to the Asus Zephyrus G14's appeal is the utilization of AMD's new Ryzen 4000 processors, which makes this laptop stand out amongst its Core i5 and i7 equipped competitors. When we're talking about value to price ratio, most premium laptops just can't compete with these G14's - especially if you're lucky enough to catch a deal. That said, the baseline models do only come with a GTX 1650, which isn't the most amazing card on the market. Because of this, if you're looking for a gaming machine that will hold up for a few years, we recommend the more expensive RTX 2060 model.

Looks-wise, the Asus is fairly understated, well, for a gaming laptop at least. The more expensive variants do have a neat customizable LED feature though, which allows a user to create a custom light show on the back panel of the screen. The main appeal, however, has to be the overall weight of this machine, which, thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis clocks in at 3.53 pounds (1.60kg).

Our recent review on the Asus Zephyrus G14 is well worth a read if you're still on the fence and need a good, unbiased appraisal of these neat little machines. Spoiler alert - we gave it five stars out of five, and we think it's the best in class small factor gaming laptop you can buy right now.

Asus Zephyrus G14 alternatives

There are quite a few options in the gaming laptop deals area, especially in the $1,000 to $1,500 price range that the Asus Zephyrus tends to sit at. While not exhaustive, we've added a few of our favorite alternative gaming laptops just down below from a variety of brands.

Dell, Acer, and Lenovo all offer fairly compelling alternatives, although you'll want to keep an eye on those processors, graphics cards, as well as lesser-known specs like monitor refresh rates to find the right gaming laptop for you.



If you need something even cheaper, you could always check out our cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we've scoured the web for those of you who are budget conscious. We've got plenty of options in the $600 / £600 range, all the way up to $1,000 / £1,000, so definitely check it out if you're looking to save some cash.



Where to find more Asus Zephyrus G14 deals

If you'd like to check the best retailers directly we've compiled a list of useful links just down below so you can find the best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices not featured above.



While you're here, why not pick yourself up some cheap gaming mouse deals to help you get your game on. Alternatively, if you're just in the market for an inexpensive machine for browsing and shopping, then check out our best cheap laptop deals page, where we've got plenty of options.

