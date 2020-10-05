Audible free trial: what's included and how to get Audible free

If you're interested in the Audible free trial then you've come to the right place. We're here to answer any questions you might have about what's included, who's eligible, and give tips on how to score free content on Audible.

Details on the Audible can lean towards the opaque side, with many of the features being hidden behind small print and various promotional material. Luckily however the Audible free trial is always running, so if you're not ready for that big commitment then you'll still be able to check everything out at your own pace.

Audible also like to extend their free trial every now and again to promote the service, sometimes offering up to three months for free. Right now, there's no extension, but Amazon Prime members can get a whole free 2 book tokens as an incentive to sign up to the free plan - one of the best Audible deals we've seen for a while.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it's a great idea to bookmark this page, because we could be seeing some Audible free trial extensions or deals on the big day itself. We've also gone to the trouble of including some great tips on how to save money with Audible overall, and any caveats you need to be aware of when signing up for the Audible free trial.



Audible free trial: how to sign up

Is Audible free?

Audible is not free, even for Amazon Prime users. It operates on a monthly subscription basis, costing $7.95 / £7.99 per month at the entry level subscription tiers. However, some content may be heavily discounted or free for members, depending on what tier you choose. If you subscribe to the new Platinum Plus plan for example, you'll receive regular credits that can be used to buy any audiobook on the site, regardless of price.

It's also possible to give Audible a go for free, for a limited time, if you haven't taken advantage of the free trial before. By signing up for the Audible free trial, you'll get instant access to (and can keep) some free audible ebooks for absolutely no cost. Bear in mind that you can simply cancel anytime within the trial period, with no strings attached. You can also switch your free audiobooks if you're not happy with your initial selection - you're not bound in.

Audible free trial: what's included?

With the standard 30-day free trial you'll receive:

One free audiobook token when you start the trial

Unlimited access to the new Audible Plus catalog (over 11,000 titles)

Free access to the Audible app (Windows, iOS, Android, Amazon devices)

Offline access to any of your titles

With the Audible free trial, you'll have access to one audiobook in total - not a lot, but enough to give you a little taster of what Audible's about, plus a nice little freebie.

Right now's actually a great time to be checking out the Audible free trial as not only can you get that free audiobook, but if you're an existing prime member, but you're also getting the chance to check out the brand new Audible Plus catalog.

This new catalog encompasses the old Audible Originals selection, and now contains not only Audible exclusives but a diverse library of over 11,000 titles. There are plans to expand even further, and, with the new pricing tiers being much easier on the wallet, you're potentially getting a lot more bang for your buck down the road too.

If you decide to continue your subscription after your free Audible trial has ended, you'll still be entitled to free audiobooks as part of your subscription. Depending on which plan you choose, you'll be able to get your hands on up to four free audiobooks a month, or up to 24 in a single upfront purchase, allowing you to build up a sizeable library in a short amount of time.

Who's eligible for the Audible free trial?

All new users are eligible for the free trial, simply create a free Audible account and you're good to go.

Currently, the free trial is only available to non-existing users only. So, if you're already an Audible subscriber or have already redeemed your free trial on your account, then you will not be eligible for another free trial.

Will Audible extend my free trial?

If you're already signed up for an Audible free trial, you won't be able to get an extension: once you're in, you're in. If you want to keep getting Audiobooks, you'll have to start paying a membership.

However, Audible does sometimes offer a three-month trial - rather than just 30 days - so if you're dead set on saving money, and not in a rush, you could wait for the next time that promo appears.

We last saw the three-month Audible trial in April - you could get three months for just 99p. However, this only ran for around a week, so you have to be quick when you see it. These longer Audible trial promotions tend to run every couple of months, so it's unlikely another one will crop up for a while - but we're always on the lookout, so bookmark this page and check in regularly for the latest Audible free trial news.



What happens when my Audible trial is over?

Audible will roll your membership onto a paid tier after your 30 days are up, so if you're planning to cancel your subscription, make sure you do so before the trial period is over. If you do choose to do this, you'll still have access to all your existing audiobook choices, so it's very much an opt-out friendly service if you're that way inclined.

Also, if you cancel your subscription immediately after signing up for the free trial, you'll still be on the free trial for the remaining 30 days. If you're concerned about forgetting to cancel then don't worry - there's absolutely no risk with canceling immediately.

If you do choose to roll over to a paid subscription, you'll automatically be enrolled on the membership plan of the particular chosen trial tier, which start at $7.95 / £7.99 per month. Sometimes there are special offers that will bundle in several months for the price of one, however, right now there's nothing on the cards unfortunately.

If you'd like a detailed overview of membership plans and what's included you can visit our Audible price and membership guide.



