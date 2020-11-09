South Africa's best early Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday is known for its tech deals and this year most companies started putting out some great early options. Laptops are always a big investment so getting a good deal is always a big help.

We've found some of the best deals out there so far for Black November so you don't have to wade through all the websites trying to find the one that suits you best.

Incredible Connection

HP 15 i3 Notebook | R6,999 R5,999 |Save R1,000 This affordable 15.6-inch laptop is a good choice for those looking for a laptop that will keep you going but won't break your wallet. Powered by an Intel Core i3 5005U Processor and running Windows 10 Home, it also comes with a 3 year warranty upon registration. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3593 i3 Notebook | R7,999 R6,999 | Save R1,000 For those wanting to buy a mid-range laptop with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD, this is a great option. The laptop is perfect for those on the go who want something simple yet functional. The 15-inch screen with anti-glare is great for working in all environments and the 3-year warranty provides peace of mind. View Deal

Lenovo S145 i5 | R10,999 R9,999 |Save R1,000 This 15.6-inch laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 1035G1 Processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB Hard Drive. It runs Windows 10 Home and has Integrated Intel Graphics. Lenovo is a trusted brand and this laptop carries a 3 year warranty. View Deal

Acer Spin 1 Pentium Notebook| R10,999 R7,999| Save R3,000 If you're looking for something a bit more flexible the Acer Spin is a new take on the tablet/ laptop hybrid. The 11.6-inch computer is a great compact design and runs on an Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000. It has 4GB RAM Plus 128GB EMMC SSD and runs Windows Home 10. View Deal

Takealot

Asus Laptop 15 M509 | R8,499 R5,999| Save R2,500 With a 15.6-inch LED screen with anti-glare display, this is a great option for those wanting a bigger laptop without the bigger price tag. It features 8GB RAM and 512GB storage and runs on a AMD A9-9425 Processor. View Deal

HP Intel Celeron | R6,699 R5,399 |Save R1,300 This 15.6-inch laptop comes with an Intel Celeron processor

4GB memory and 500 GB HDD storage. It is a great standard laptop for those wanting something that they can run for a home office. It has Windows 10 Home and is designed to last you all day. View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen | R29,999 R24,499 |Save R5,500 For the gamer who has been dying for a computer that can keep up, this 15.6-inch Full HD display laptop is for you. It features an AMD 3rd Gen. Ryzen 7-3750H processor and has a 144 Hz Refresh Rate. The bundle not only includes the laptop but also an MSI Thunderbird 2020 loot box. View Deal

Makro

Lenovo Intel Core i3-8130U | R7,999 R5,999| Save R2,000 Running an Intel Core i3-8130U processor this laptop has decent 4GB RAM and a 1 TB Hard disk drive. Makro are currently running a deal where you can also get 50% off a Microsoft 365 Family package when you buy the laptop.

View Deal

Game