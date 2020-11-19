Showmax has joined in on the Black Friday fun

MultiChoice is joining in on the early Black Friday shenanigans and is offering customers the chance to enjoy Showmax for R297 a month for six months.

This is essentially half-price as Showmax costs R594 for six months access.

Much like the other South African companies, the special will run for a number of days rather than just on November 27.

The Showmax deal will be available from November 20 to December 11 2020.

New and returning customers will be able to scoop up the deal. This is so long as they have no other deals active, according to Multichoice.

Customers will need to sign in or sign up in order to gain access to the correct landing page for the Showmax special.

More Black Friday specials