Securing all your passwords is seriously cheap with this excellent deal

These days, everyone is required to juggle tens of different passwords for all their online accounts. Remembering all these login credentials is a difficult task, but thankfully password managers are here to help.

Keeper Security has made a name for itself in the password security industry, allowing users to store and manage their various account credentials with ease.

Until the end of the month, the company's popular Unlimited and Family plans are available at a whopping 50% discount for readers of TechRadar Pro.

The Keeper Unlimited plan normally costs $34.99 per year, but can now be had for only $17.50/£15. For users needing more than one account, the Keeper Family plan is the perfect alternative at $37.49/£35.99 per year.

With each plan, users benefit from features such as biometric authentication, secure record sharing, an easy-to-use interface and an emergency access facility. Support is also available 24/7, in case you run into trouble.

The Keeper Family plan also comes with 10GB cloud storage, across five encrypted vaults (one for each user).

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security lets users protect their sensitive files and credentials by providing only the best grade of security, with AES-256 and PBKDF2 encryption.

Further, biometric logic facilities (both facial recognition and fingerprint) and two-factor authentication give you an additional layer of protection that not all password managers can provide.

In the event of unauthorized access, Keeper will initiate a self-destruct sequence, ultimately deleting every stored password. Users have the option to add up to five trusted contacts to help with recovery.

Keeper also offers a number of add-ons that further enhance the service. BreachWatch, for example, automatically alerts you if any of your passwords have been exposed in a cyber incident, while KeeperChat allows you to send end-to-end encrypted messages to your contacts.