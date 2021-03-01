Save almost 40% on this Amazon Echo Show and Blink Mini security camera bundle

The best smart displays can connect to your home security cameras and show a real-time feed from the camera on the screen, but they can be costly to buy individually – but Amazon has slashed the price of its smallest smart display, and bundled it with an indoor home security camera for one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while.

In the US, the Amazon Echo Show 5 has been bundled with a Blink Mini for just $74.99 - that’s $49.99 less than buying the two devices separately and a 39% saving on the list price. Alternatively, you can pick up the Echo Show 5 on its own for $64.99 , which is a 28% saving on the list price and makes the Blink Mini security camera just $10. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the Amazon Echo Show 5 deals in your region.)

It’s not the cheapest we’ve ever seen this bundle – on Black Friday last year it dropped to $49.99 – but it’s the most affordable it's been this year.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals in the US

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini bundle: $124.98 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost $50 off the cost of the Amazon Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini security camera when bought together, making the bundle $74.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the smart display and 1080p home security camera, which can be connected so that you can see a live feed from the security camera on the Echo Show’s screen. However, on Black Friday this bundle did drop as low as $49.99.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can pick up the Echo Show 5 on its own for $64.99, which is a 28% saving on the list price of Amazon’s smallest smart display. We saw better deals on Black Friday, when it dropped as low as $44.99, but if you want a smart display now this is a good deal. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 480, so watching videos on it is a similar experience to watching them on your smartphone. Alexa is built in, so you can play music, get updates on your schedule, have your questions answered. and even control your smart home gadgets, all using your voice. It's also got a 1MP camera for video calls, complete with a privacy shutter.

