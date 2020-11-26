Samsung Black Friday deals begin in South Africa

Samsung has begun its early Black Friday sale with this weeks deals on phones TVs and tablets.

You can find all the deals here but we've pulled out some of the best.

Samsung Galaxy A21s | R3,994 R3,499 |Save R496 The dual SIM phone comes with 5000Mah Battery capacity, 13MP Front Camera MP's, Android 10 plus a storage of 32 GB and 3 GB RAM. As an extra measure, the devices comes with a 2 year warranty. View Deal

Galaxy Watch3 | R8,995 R7,499 | Save R1,496 If you're looking for a high end smartwatch that combines the useful watch technology expected from Samsung and expert health monitoring, this is the one you want. You also get a R1,000 Samsung voucher to spend on the Samsung store. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV | R32,995 R26,999| Save R5,996 For those looking for something a bit bigger, this is a great option with a significant saving. With four HDMI inputs and two USB's, you can add as many devices as you like. View Deal