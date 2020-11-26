Trending

Samsung Black Friday deals begin in South Africa

Smart deals on some smart tech

Samsung
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has begun its early Black Friday sale with this weeks deals on phones TVs and tablets. 

You can find all the deals here but we've pulled out some of the best. 

Samsung Galaxy A21s |R3,994 R3,499 |Save R496

The dual SIM phone comes with 5000Mah Battery capacity, 13MP Front Camera MP's, Android 10 plus a storage of 32 GB and 3 GB RAM. As an extra measure, the devices comes with a 2 year warranty. View Deal

Galaxy Watch3 |R8,995 R7,499 | Save R1,496

If you're looking for a high end smartwatch that combines the useful watch technology expected from Samsung and expert health monitoring, this is the one you want. You also get a R1,000 Samsung voucher to spend on the Samsung store. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV |R32,995 R26,999| Save R5,996

For those looking for something a bit bigger, this is a great option with a significant saving. With four HDMI inputs and two USB's, you can add as many devices as you like. View Deal

Samsung 58-inch UHD 4K Smart TV | R11,985 R10,499| Save R1,486

The Samsung 58-inch UHD 4K Flat Smart TV makes for an epic gamer TV, or for those wanting crystal clear clarity for their viewing experience. Slightly bigger than the 55, it just gives you that much more. View Deal