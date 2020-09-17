PS5 pre-orders and price are live: here's where you can get one in South Africa

The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been revealed. The local recommended retail pricing is R11,999 and R9,999 respectively.

After the consoles were announced in a live event on 16 September, the South African pricing was revealed on PlayStation South Africa's Twitter feed on Thursday, September 17.

Pre-orders are open from today (September 17) from selected retailers. Both consoles will be available in South Africa from November 19.

Get the best PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Makro: pre-orders live now

Raru: pre-orders live now

Koodoo: pre-orders live now

Local pricing for accessories

The local prices of the PlayStation 5’s accessories are:

Media Remote – R699

DualSense Charging Station – R699

HD Camera – R1,299

DualSense Wireless Controller – R1,499

Pulse 3D wireless headset – R2,199

Games

PlayStation also revealed various game titles that will be launched for the PS5 including:

- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

- Hogwarts Legacy

- Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PlayStation South Africa confirmed that the following games would be available at launch:

- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio): comes pre-installed on PS5

- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R1,299

- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R1,299

- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R1,399

- Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R1,399

- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R1,399