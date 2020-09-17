PS5 pre-orders and price are live: here's where you can get one in South Africa

The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been revealed. The local recommended retail pricing is R11,999 and R9,999 respectively.
After the consoles were announced in a live event on 16 September, the South African pricing was revealed on PlayStation South Africa's Twitter feed on Thursday, September 17.
Pre-orders are open from today (September 17) from selected retailers. Both consoles will be available in South Africa from November 19.
PS5 pre-orders: quick links
Makro: pre-orders live now
Raru: pre-orders live now
Koodoo: pre-orders live now
Local pricing for accessories
The local prices of the PlayStation 5’s accessories are:
Media Remote – R699
DualSense Charging Station – R699
HD Camera – R1,299
DualSense Wireless Controller – R1,499
Pulse 3D wireless headset – R2,199
Games
PlayStation also revealed various game titles that will be launched for the PS5 including:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
PlayStation South Africa confirmed that the following games would be available at launch:
- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio): comes pre-installed on PS5
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R1,299
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R1,299
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R1,399
- Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R1,399
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R1,399