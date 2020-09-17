Trending

PS5 pre-orders and price are live: here's where you can get one in South Africa

By

Pricing for the the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been announced.

Playstation 5
(Image credit: Sony)

The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been revealed. The local recommended retail pricing is R11,999 and R9,999 respectively. 

After the consoles were announced in a live event on 16 September, the South African pricing was revealed on PlayStation South Africa's Twitter feed on Thursday, September 17. 

Pre-orders are open from today (September 17) from selected retailers. Both consoles will be available in South Africa from November 19. 

Makro: pre-orders live now

Raru: pre-orders live now

Koodoo: pre-orders live now

Local pricing for accessories 

The local prices of the PlayStation 5’s accessories are:

Media Remote – R699

DualSense Charging Station – R699

HD Camera – R1,299

DualSense Wireless Controller – R1,499

Pulse 3D wireless headset – R2,199

Games 

PlayStation also revealed various game titles that will be launched for the PS5 including:

- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

- Hogwarts Legacy 

- Spider-Man: Miles Morales 

PlayStation South Africa confirmed that the following games would be available at launch:

- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio): comes pre-installed on PS5

- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R1,299

- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R1,299

- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R1,399

- Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R1,399

- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R1,399