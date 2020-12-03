Oppo's double deals on new phones

This year has brought three mid-range Oppo phones to South Africa.

A cheaper option among the incredibly expensive smartphone market, Oppo hasn't compromised on design or function.

To celebrate the holiday season, Oppo is offering an impressive double deal package.

You can get two Oppo phones for cheaper and a OPPO Enco W11

BT Speaker and Oppo rewards to redeem when buying on Play Store, Superbalist, Go Gamers and Netflix.

The double deal plan is on offer through multiple stores including: Vodacom Stores, Foschini, Cellucity, 4U, Chatz, Hi, Game and their online stores.

They are planned as monthly payments across two years, making the expense even lighter on the wallet over a longer time.