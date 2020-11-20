MTN launches two weeks of Black Friday specials

MTN is joining in on Black Friday again this year, with epic offerings that will be running for two weeks.

For new and existing customers, there are plenty of deals and discounts to save on. These include specials on prepaid, contract, enterprise/ business and mobile money (MTN MoMo) products, from November 20 until December 9 2020.



Obviously, this year is also different in that it's a COVID-19 Black Friday.

In addition to MTN wanting to give customers more value over a longer period of time, MTN's drive to #Remake2020 is also one of the main reasons MTN has decided to extend its Black Friday deals, and where possible, to provide its offers exclusively online.

Deals to look out for

MTN MoMo deals

With mobile money proving to be a safer and more convenient way to send and receive money this year, MTN MoMo subscribers can get a 1GB Rush Hour bundle for just R1.

This is a great option for subscribers wanting to get their online shopping done, or to download their favourite movie or music, in one hour. Customers can also get a massive _80% off a range of other MTN daily and weekly data bundles_ (as per the table below) during the Black Friday period, by dialling *151# or by using the MTN MoMo App.

(Image credit: MTN)

(Image credit: MTN)

Prepaid deals

PayAsYouGo customers can buy a MiFi router that comes with 50GB of promotional data for R499 once-off.

Customers with their own existing PayAsYouGo Routers can also get the 50GB data offer as a SIM-only deal for R199 once-off. The 50GB data for the Black Friday promotion will be allocated as follows: 26GB once off - in the first month comprising 8GB Anytime Data, 8GB Night Express Data and 10GB YouTube bundle

- 24GB - recurring monthly

- 2GB of data over a 12-month period

These Mobile Broadband offers are for use in PayAsYouGo routers only. MTN will also be running Black Friday specials on data, voice and integrated bundles for PayAsYouGo customers. Customers can dial *142# and select "Black Friday" to see the specials.

Postpaid deals

Customers looking for a MiFi router with anytime data, can opt for one of the below offers. These are exclusively online only and SIM-only deals are not available.

10GB anytime data at R99 for a period of 24 months in selected stores

50GB anytime data at R199 for 24 months

100GB anytime data at R299 for 24 months

Mega Plan and Sky Plan promotional deals are also available.

The Mega Promo Plan offers customers the best of both voice and data, with the 25GB plus 1500 Minutes deal available at R599 per month for 24 months, or at R499 per month over 36 months, and includes:

15GB anytime data

5GB social data

5GB for streaming

750 all-net minutes

750 on-net minutes

R30 international calling bundle

Free 20GB bundle valid for the first 30 days

Free Apple Music subscription for the first six-month subscription.

The Sky Promo

The Sky Promo, which will be exclusively available online, will offer customers 60GB plus Unlimited Minutes, and is now available at R799 per month for 24 months. It includes:

35GB anytime data

15GB night data

5GB social data

5GB for streaming

Unlimited on-net minutes

3600 all-net minutes

Free 20GB bundle valid for the first 30 days

Free Apple Music subscription for the first six-month subscription.

Fixed home data deals

MTN's fixed home data deals, catering to those searching for data-rich home connectivity are also available. Customers can get:

1TB of 5G Home Data - anytime data with a Sh@relink MC801A router at R999 per month for 36 months

A 1TB Home WiFi deal with a Sh@relink MF286R Router for R999 over 24 months is available online exclusively

A 400GB (200GB anytime and 200 GB night express data) Home WiFi deal with Sh@relink MF286R Router for R599 for 36 months.

MTN Business deals

MTN Business has some great data deals available for SA's enterprises. Customers can get:

50GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ XXL plan, for R199 per month over 24 months

In a deal offered exclusively online, 100GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ 100GB plan for R299 per month over 24 months

In a deal offered exclusively via MTN's call centre, 10GB of data with a Huawei E5576 router, on the MTN Made for Business Data+ M plan for R99 per month over 24 months.

Phone deals for businesses

Enterprise customers can sign up for 25,5GB of data on the MTN Made for Business XL plan, for R499 per month over 36 months, or R599 per month over 24 months. Both deals come standard with once-off 20GB of data valid for the first 30 days and includes:

