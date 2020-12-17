MTN launches special bundles for users under 25

MTN is all about the bundles this festive season.

The company has now launched MTN Pulse bundles to those under 25 years old. These will replace the Pulse Integrated and Social Pass bundles they previously offered.

The bundles are designed to address the data and airtime needs of young people, who primarily spend their time online, especially on social media sites.

As a result, the bundles are broken down into data only, voice and social media bundles in varying combinations.

Customers under the age of 25 years can join MTN Pulse by dialling *411# to get these bundles, and more discounted data offers.

Bundle types

There are four type of bundles: Student, integrated, data only and social pass.

The social pass bundle includes data at a cheaper price and can only be used for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

All the bundles come in either daily or weekly options, rather than the standard contract monthly set-up.