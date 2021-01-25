MTN has you covered with back-to-work deals

MTN understands that the start of the new year has people after good deals when it comes to data, smartphones and routers.

Decent at-home internet and hardware are incredibly important, especially as it seems South Africans will mostly be spending another year mostly working from home.

We're picked the best deals but you can find everything that's on offer from MTN's #wegotu promotions here.

ZTE 4G Home WiFi Router | R399 p.m. Get this router for free with a monthly contract offering 75 GB anytime data and 75 GB night express.

SIM Only MTN MyChoice 20GB | R149 p.m. If you're looking for the data without the hardware, MTN is offering this SIM with 10GB of anytime data, 10GB night express and 5GB of home bundle. It also includes a boost of 20GB anytime data once off for 30 days from the date of purchase.

Huawei Y5p on MTN Mega Gigs XS | R249 p.m. In need of an affordable smartphone? The Huawei Y5p is a great option if you're not looking for something too flashy. MTN is offering the phone alongside a contract with 1Gb anytime data, 500MB streaming data, 500MB social data and 25 anytime minutes