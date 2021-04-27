Learn a new skill for free with this top e-learning service

In a fast-paced world, video classes from online learning services have become the preferred option for many professionals and hobbyists.

Skillshare is up there with the top e-learning services around, with a focus on interactivity as opposed to lectures. With thousands of classes available, pretty much any new skill is only a course or two away.

This month, Skillshare is giving users the chance to sample the service at no cost. For a limited time only, anyone that signs up to the Premium plan will gain free access for a period of two weeks. Just bear in mind, you'll need to cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period.

Explore new passions and get lost in your creativity, while learning from only the best and most experienced mentors. Bear in mind, you'll need to enter payment details to start the free trial.View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

Without interfering with your daily routine, Skillshare classes provide an opportunity to explore new interests or learn new skills to advance your career.

The platform offers high-quality video courses that make for an engaging and interactive learning experience. And the classes are available on mobile as well as desktop, so you can learn on the go.

The Premium plan gives you unlimited access to the Skillshare library, which is constantly expanding. There are courses on pretty much any topic you could think of, from design and creative writing to music, photography, web development and more.

With the two-week free trial, you can sample the service without incurring any costs. If you find it's not for you, you can cancel at any time.