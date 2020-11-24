iStore starts Apple Black Friday discounts

The iStore have released their Black Friday deals and while paying even a cent less for an Apple product is a win, these deals are a bit weak.

With maximum discounts at R1000 off, the iStore continues to prove that South African stores are not exactly living up to their Northern Hemisphere counterparts.

With that in mind we've pulled out some of the best deals they have on offer, for those who are willing to save only a bit of pocket change.

13-inch MacBook Air | R16,999 R14,999|Save R2,000 This fifth-generation Intel Core processor Macbook Air features all-day battery life. It is a great option for those looking for mobility and power all wrapped up in one. With 8GB of memory and 128GB storage it's one of the most elegant, cheaper Apple options. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro | R59,199 R56,999|Save R2,200 MacBook Pros are not cheap and never will be. For those who were planning on investing in one of these impressive machine anyways, this discount is a nice small savings so you aren't forking out quite as much as you thought.View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch | R7,999 R6,499 |Save R1,500 With WiFi and Cellular it works on the go and with 32GB of storage you have enough space for the necessary apps. It is compatible with all the accessories you could add. What's great is that older generation iPads prove to be as effective as the newest on offer.View Deal

iPhone SE | R9,999 R8,999 |Save R1,000 One of the only deals on a new generation model, this is the latest iPhone SE. This is Apple's compact iPhone and a great smartphone companion. Featuring all the bells and whistles including 4K video, great battery life and retina display. View Deal