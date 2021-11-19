Trending

Here are probably the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch SD card deals right now

Can’t wait for Black Friday? Here’s our top picks right now

Memory cards
With the Nintendo Switch gaming console bound to be one of the hottest items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (PS: check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch deals page for the latest offers), one can expect related accessories to sell equally well. 

Memory cards (otherwise referred to as SD, SDXC or microSD cards) are likely to be top of that list given the fact that the Switch comes with only 32GB onboard storage (compared to 825GB SSD for the Sony PS5). 

Having extra storage capacity is therefore something that will come handy for carrying games around and as Nintendo recommends using one microSD card to save games, the bigger you can get the better it is.

In the UK

Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card

Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card £13.99 £10.98
You save £3.01 (22%) A fantastic deal for a spacious card from a vendor with a recognized pedigree. It is fast, waterproof and big enough for all your Nintendo Switch games. What's not to like! 

View Deal

In the UK, you can’t get a card cheaper than the Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card, currently on sale at Amazon for a mere £10.98 including shipping (if you are a Prime subscriber); that’s about 8.6p per GB. 128GB is 4X the capacity of your Nintendo Switch. The Canvas Select Plus comes with a lifetime warranty, a free SD card adapter and you get a 5% discount if you buy four or more cards. It is a Class 10 UHS-I storage device which means speeds up to 100 MB/s and is IEC/EN 60529 IPX7 certified for protection against continual water submersion up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1m.

In the US

Teamgroup Go 256GB microSD card

Teamgroup Go 256GB microSD card $29.99 $23.99
You save $6 (20%) A super offer deal for a big card from an up-and-coming manufacturer. It offers 8X the storage capacity of the Nintendo Switch and is speedy enough for our taste. 

View Deal

In the US, the prize for the most affordable microSD card goes to an old acquaintance, the Teamgroup Go card with a unit price of $23.99 for the 256GB model. That’s just 9.4c per GB which is very near its all time low. Teamgroup claims that it will reach read/write speeds of up to 90MB/s and 45MB/s. As for the Kingston Canvas Select Plus, it has a lifetime warranty plus an adaptor. Unlike it though, it doesn’t come with a cheap photo and data recovery plan (only available in Amazon US). A 3-year plan costs a mere $4.99 and it would be foolish not to take it as it could prevent your Nintendo Switch games from disappearing forever.

