Grab a Ninja smoothie maker for less with this great deal

The best blenders make light work of blitzing fruit into smoothies and pureeing vegetables into soups – but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome. Thankfully, Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best Nutri Ninja personal blenders in both the US and the UK.

In the US, the Ninja Personal Blender has been slashed to $49.99 from $59.99 – that’s a 17% saving on the list price. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this personal blender since 2019, which comes with to-go cups so you can blend your drink and take it with you without having to decant it.

In the UK, the same blender which is known as the Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker been reduced by £10.99 to £49.00 – a saving of 32%.

(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Ninja Personal Blender deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja Personal Blender deal in the US

Ninja Personal Blender: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost $10 off the cost of the Ninja Personal Blender, making it £49.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the personal blender, which comes with two dishwasher-safe plastic containers and to-go lids.

View Deal

Today's best Ninja Personal Blender deal in the UK

Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker: £59.99 £49.00 at Amazon

In the UK, there’s a similar saving on the personal blender, which is known as the Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker – it's been reduced by £10.99 to £49.99 which is a 18% saving. Once again, it’s the best deal we’ve found for the blender, which has a pulse action and can blitz whole fruits and vegetables, as well as pulverize nuts and seeds and even crush ice.

If you want a more advanced blender, Ninja also offers the Ninja Blender with Auto-IQ BN495, which is more powerful with a 1,000 watts motor and has several Auto-IQ programs that take the guesswork out of creating delicious soup, smoothies, and dips, but at £89.99 it’s more expensive.

More Ninja blender deals