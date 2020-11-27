Get 70% off this top project management software for Black Friday

From work projects to organizing trips and events, Freedcamp offers a great project management platform to get everything done.

As an exclusive deal for TechRadar Pro readers, Freedcamp’s Enterprise Lite Plan is offered with a 59% discount, now only going for $6.99 per month, billed annually at $83.88. This plan includes two-factor authentication and a project overview that helps you get status updates, deadline setting, and report generation.

Similarly, users can also take advantage of the Lifetime Business Plan’s exclusive Black Friday deal that drops the price to $1.99 per user per month, billed annually at $23.88. This discount is given to the first 100 users to sign up on Black Friday at 9am PST.

Freedcamp Enterprise Lite Plan: $ 16.99 $6.99 per user, per month

If you have tons of tasks and are part of an organization, big or small, that shares tasks across members and are looking for efficiency, Freedcamp’s discounted plans are a great solution for you.

These lifetime discounts are good for new subscriptions and upgrades only - that means if you’re currently enjoying a free trial, upgrading to a full subscription makes you eligible for these amazing Black Friday deals. This offer is only valid on Friday 27 November for 24 hours and will save you up to 60% off the suggested retail price.

Why is this a good deal?

Freedcamp is a popular tool used by millions worldwide, allowing you to stay on top of your tasks easily by managing them effectively in a number of ways. You can create subtasks, get a bird’s eye view of everything that needs to be done, and even keep your personal tasks private.

What makes it even more desirable is the fact that it will be available for 24 hours only and with a very steep lifetime discount.