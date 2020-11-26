Get 50% off this award-winning password manager

If you're hunting for a password manager this Black Friday, the Keeper Unlimited individual use plan, which would normally cost a little under $40, lets you store unlimited passwords, use fingerprint and face ID authentication, and sync your data on unlimited devices.

Now, exclusively for TechRadar Pro readers, Keeper has slashed the price of this plan in half - meaning it now costs just $17.95 a month. That’s $215 for a full year of protection, including secure record sharing, emergency access, unlimited identity & payments, and 24/7 support.

If you need more than one user account, there’s also the Keeper Family Plan, which gives you separate private vaults for five different users, each of which can keep their sensitive files, data, and passwords secure. This package would usually cost up to $74.99, but is now available at $37.49 per month and includes 10GB of secure cloud storage, unlimited password storage, and everything else included in the individual use plan. That’s less than $500 for a full year of protection for five users.

Why is this password manager deal not to be missed?

This security specialist’s half-price deal lets you enjoy protection for you and your family from data theft and cyberthreats, giving you peace of mind when you need it most.

Keeper Security has made a name for itself because it’s one of the easiest password managers to use out there. Aside from secure password storage, it also lets you autofill your passwords on any site and its two-factor authentication also ensures your accounts cannot be compromised.

Having to write down all your usernames and passwords for all your online accounts is a real pain. There are hundreds of account logins we need to memorize by heart or risk losing our important files and data. Having a password manager is a great help in this sense, allowing users to access sensitive information from any device, whenever they need it.