DStv's Black Friday special is here

Black November is in no way slowing down. MultiChoice has revealed its offering for this year, with a wild DStv Premium Black Friday contract deal for R999 per month on a 12-month contract.

This deal includes a DStv Premium subscription, a new DStv Explora Ultra Decoder, and free delivery, and full installation.

The price won't change at all during the contract period, which provides an added feeling of comfort as consumers will be protected against a potential price increase in April 2021.

The deal also includes a ShowMax subscription and access to DStv Box Office.

For the full terms and conditions, visit the website here.

