Christmas tech specials from Takealot

Takealot has some very cool Christmas specials running at the moment and it may be an opportunity for you to save on those tech items you've had your eye on.

Despite a generous Black November, versus just the standard Black Friday, there are plenty of options for you to save on tech this Christmas.

Whether you missed out on sweet deal or not, here are some specials to keep you in the festive spirit.

AirPods Pro | R5,499 R4,999| Save R500 It may not be the biggest save ever but any discount on an Apple product is something to celebrate. If you're in the market for new earphones, treat yourself to Apple's new AirPods Pro.View Deal

Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds | R1,299 R1,099 | Save R200 If you're looking for a seat of earbuds that won't break the bank but still do a good job, consider the Sesh Evos from SkullCandy. These gems come with a 24 month warranty, providing peace of mind in case of an earbud emergency.View Deal

Anker Astro E1 5200mAh Power Bank | R379 R239 | Save R140 Power banks are one of those items you will always need, especially if you're permanently on the go. This particular power bank offers intelligent high-speed charging for all your devices and it comes with a 12 month limited warranty.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 Smart Watch | R5,499 R4,989| Save R510 There's nothing more insightful than a fitness tracker. The OG of fitness tracking, Fitbit, is currently on special on Takealot and there's no time like the present to care about your health.View Deal

PowerUp 15W Qi Quick Wireless Charger | R412 R299| Save R113 Wireless chargers make everyday life a bit easier. This high-performance wireless charger is suitable for mobile phones and other electronic products that are Qi wireless charging (5W, 10W, or 15W) enabled. It also comes with a 12 month limited warranty.View Deal

If you're looking for other items, Takealot is running daily deals on a number of items which can be found here.