Black Friday 2020 deal: save 43% on this Microsoft 365 compatible office suite

If you’re looking for the most affordable Microsoft Office alternatives , Ashampoo Office 8 is the best choice for you, just in time for Black Friday 2020.

Create and edit documents of any size, work on charts easily no matter how complex it gets, create presentations without the need for additional software, and do much more with Ashampoo Office 8.

What's more, you can even share it with the whole family, as this great deal for Ashampoo’s Office 8 license can run on up to five devices, and now has been marked down to only $39.99 - or just $8 per PC, a 43% saving.

Ashampoo Office 8: $69.99 $39.99 at Ashampoo

Skip training and switch to the best MS Office alternative that’s fully compatible with Microsoft Office formats. All the comfort you would want from an office suite, plus all the features you need.

Other Ashampoo Office 8 features include miniature page previews, a clickable table of contents so you can keep track of your documents, a built-in syntax highlighting, formula validation to help you spot errors easily, and a mature master slide concept for easy presentation tackling.

Office 8 is compatible with Microsoft Office, including Office 365 and Office 2019 to help you continue where you left off hassle-free.

There's also more enhancements that include new design options, Scalable Vector Graphics, an improved user interface, fold-out elements for ease of use, and so much more.

Why is this a great deal?

With most office suite applications now either available only on a subscription or requiring an always-on internet connection, it can be hard to get a reliable good software product like Ashampoo Office 8 that has no expiration date and good compatibility with market leaders.