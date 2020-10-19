VPN deals: get the best price on privacy for 2020

It's all very well reading our guide to the very best VPN providers, but in truth you probably just want to to know what the most attractive deals are right now.

Below is the curated list of the most impressive VPN deals you can get in the world at the moment. And the good news is that there are offers on pretty much all year around - so you don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday to grab a true bargain.

Some are just generally a really low price, others may be a limited time discount. And there are even a couple of exclusive prices in there that are just for TechRadar readers, too. For the most part, you just won't find a lot of these offers by going directly to the provider's website, you'll have to click through to them from this page.

But this isn't about solely the price and we only recommend deals from VPN providers that we really rate. Which is why ExpressVPN is at the top - it's a great price on our #1 favorite VPN.

Whether you plan to use your VPN to protect your privacy, watch Netflix on holiday or remain anonymous while you surf online, you will find the perfect VPN offer for you in our list of bargain sales. And if you're located somewhere outside the US, don't let the $ signs put you off - that's just how most providers display their pricing, but can still be purchased from anywhere.

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value.

CyberGhost | 39 months | $2.25 per month | 82% saving

CyberGhost is a pretty affordable VPN at the best of times - but it just recently slashed the price of its long-term plan down to a remarkable new low! It means your next three year (plus three months extra) of VPN is sorted for less than $80.

SaferVPN | 3 years | $12.95 $2.50 per month | 81% saving

As you might guess from its name, SaferVPN's main selling point is how secure it promises to make your online life. Our testing found that it does exactly that and generally without costing you too much in the way of connection speed. This discount for the next 36 months is pretty eye-catching.

