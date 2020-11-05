All the best deals from Samsung's Blue Tag Sale

Samsung is hosting another Blue Tag sale on some of their best products which will last until Sunday, November 8.

With TV's, phones and wearables, Samsung are offering up some of their most loved products for a cheaper price. It is likely these will also be included in other Black Friday promotions so keep an eye out even if you've missed out on these.

Galaxy A2 Core | R1,595 R1,299| Save 13% This cheap smartphone option has a 5.0-inch qHD display with large screen coverage. It runs on Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition) and is optimised to run Go apps. With smart manager you can easily keep track of all files and free up storage space.





View Deal

Galaxy A3 Core | R1,799 R1,699 | Save 6% This smartphone with a 5.3-inch HD+ display is a great immersive experience. Running Android Go and sporting a 3,000 mAh battery, it is a perfect on-the-go phone for those who don't need anything too fancy.

Galaxy A11| R3,495 R2,999 | Save 9% With a large 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display, the wide aspect ratio means your screen covers from end to end. The three cameras allow you to take great pictures while on the go and these can be stored on the 32GB of storage which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.View Deal

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) | R5,999 R3,999 | Save 20% A great affordable tablet for those who are looking something a bit better. At 7.5 mm thick underneath a premium metal finish, it can be transported easily and used anywhere for anything from work to watching Netflix. View Deal

24" Curved Monitor | R2,995 R2,799 | Save 7% One of the deepest Samsung curved monitors so you feel like you're working on a iMax screen. The 1,800R screen has 1,800mm radius of arc so you will be fully immersed in whatever it is you're doing. View Deal

Samsung 82" TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV | R39,995 R32,999 | Save 18% Boasting the Crystal Processor 4K you can immerse yourself in whatever it is you're viewing with optimised colour and picture quality. It also features ambient mode so you can integrate your TV into your space aesthetically. View Deal

65" TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV | R16,995 R14,999 | Save 12% This slightly smaller TV is for those who don't need a TV that is too big. The elegant design means you're not burdened with too much of the actual TV and rather more of the incredible image delivered by the 4K resolution.

Galaxy Watch Active | R4,995 R3,999 | Save 20% Those looking for a smart watch that delivers but is also lightweight and can perfectly integrate with your outfit should consider this Galaxy smart watch. From monitoring your daily fitness goals to customisable app settings, there is very little this watch can't do. View Deal

Galaxy Fit2 | R995 R599 |Save 40% If you're looking for a watch to count your steps and up to 21 hours of battery, this is a simpler option than a full smart watch. The five automated options give you a range of workouts so you can keep track quickly and easily. View Deal