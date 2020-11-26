Affordable BLU smartphone lands in SA

BLU products have landed in South Africa. The company has partnered with CA Cellular to get these affordable products out there.

CA Celluar has appointed Takealot as a distributor, there are currently three phone models available, in either a 64 or 32 GB storage options. More are expected to arrive next year.

The cheapest option is the BLU G50 Plus 4G LTE smartphone 32GB dual sim.

BLU G50 Plus 4G LTE Dual Sim | R2,999 R2,499 | Save R500 The entry level phone is dual sim, sporting a 6.2" screen, 32GB memory and 2GB RAM. The camera is impressive with 13MP and it comes equipped with Android 10.View Deal

For the slightly more expensive options