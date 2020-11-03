South Africa's best early black Friday smartphone deals

The early Black Friday deals are here and the smartphone specials have started rolling out.

From direct deals on buying hardware at big stores like Makro and Game to great combo deals from service providers like Vodacom, you don't need to wait till November 27 to grab a great deal. We've picked out the best from the whole bunch to make it easier for you.

Currently, most of these are lower-spec phones which are great for those who don't want to break the bank on their next phone.

Takealot

Hisense Infinity U40 | R1,399 R1,099 |Save R300 This clean design comes with a 5,7-inch screen and 16GB storage so you'll never be short on music and photo storage space. This is a simple option, great for a first phone or those who don't do heavy duty work on the go. View Deal

Xiaomi Redmi 9 | R3,399 R2,999 | Save R300 Xiaomi are stepping up their game without blowing out most budgets. The Redmi 9 runs on a Media Tek Helio G80 processor and has a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display. This deal is made even sweeter with the addition of True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 included. View Deal

Apple iPhone XR | R17,199 R15,499 |Save R1,400 If you're wanting to get into the iPhone family it is never cheap so your best bet is a good deal. The XR is already the cheaper version of the X but it doesn't skimp on features you want from Apple. With facial recognition, the A12 bionic chip, a 12MP and 7MP cameras.View Deal

Makro

Samsung 32 GB Galaxy A11| R3,199 R2,899| Save R300 The larger A11 comes with a 6.4-inch screen with HD+ Display so you can comfortably watch your favourite shows on your phone. It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The 4000 mAh battery is good enough to make sure you can keep working the whole day. View Deal

Game

Huawei Y5 Lite | R1,699 R1,299 | Save R400 If you're willing to give Huawei's app store a go, the Y5 is a great option. Perfectly sized with a 5.45-inch screen and a 3020Mah Battery Capacity, it's a great phone if you're not needing to do anything too fancy. A great addition is it's selfie toning flash, so you always have a perfect picture.

View Deal

Vivo Y11 Dual Sim | R3,399 R2,599 | Save R800 Vivo is not a well-known brand in South Africa but it produces great quality lower-range phones. With a 6.35-inc display, 5000mAh Large-Capacity Battery and 2 year warranty it gives you everything you need from a smartphone. View Deal