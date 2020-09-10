Fitbit deals on Black Friday 2020: here's what to expect

Fitbit makes some of the world's best fitness trackers, and we're expecting to see some big savings on a wide range of devices on Black Friday 2020.

We saw some great savings on the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Inspire last year, and now that pre-orders are open for the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2, retailers are likely to offer some even better deals for 2020 as they make space in their warehouses.

The Inspire is a great lightweight activity band for monitoring your everyday activity and helping you get more active. If you're also interested in tracking your heart rate throughout the day, keep an eye out for the Fitbit Inspire HR, which is the same device with a sensor to keep tabs on your pulse.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a premium smartwatch, which our reviewer called 'near perfect' when it was released. It monitors heart rate, steps and sleep, it supports wireless payments via Fitbit Pay, it can control Spotify on your phone, and lots more. Its menus are fast and easy to navigate, and it's one of the most attractive wearables around.

Fitbit deals at Amazon

We also anticipate some great savings on the Fitbit Ace 2, which is the company's kid-friendly fitness tracker, tracking their activity without compromising privacy. Amazon offered some particularly good savings on kids' fitness trackers last year, so we'll be keeping a close eye on it for some deep discounts in 2020.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see some hot deals on Fitbit devices on Amazon Prime Day, which is rumored to be taking place in October this year. Bookmark this page and we'll bring you all the best offers as soon as they appear.

Last year's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Versa: $169 $119 on Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa remains a solid smartwatch with a full-color display, waterproof body (up to 50m), 3-4 day battery life, and all the fitness modes and functionality you'd expect from a Fitbit device.

Fitbit Versa 2: $199.95 $149.95 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $149.95. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist conveniently.



Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This super cheap Fitbit deal was one of the hottest offers at Amazon on Black Friday. For just £39.99 you got a fitness tracker that's practical, lightweight and stylishly designed. This particular model lacks heart rate monitoring and GPS, but is a great incentive to get up and moving, with step tracking and a wealth of stats visible in the Fitbit app.

