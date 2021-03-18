Best WordPress minimalist themes of 2021

Best WordPress minimalist themes 1. Blogasm Pro 2. Eclipse 3. Hive 4. Koji 5. MinimalistBlogger Read on for our detailed analysis of each theme

WordPress, one of the most popular website builders out there, has thousand of themes, created by hundreds of designers, all here to cater to your specific requirements.

We’ve decided to look at minimalist themes in this guide. As the category implies, simplicity is the key. Few effects - if any - and hardly any bells and whistles. The idea behind this is producing a clean, modern looking site, with the added advantage that it also loads fast, no matter which device your site is viewed on. We’ll be looking at five themes which match the above criteria.

(Image credit: Precise Themes)

1. Blogasm Pro A very modern and clean theme, designed to showcase your content TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Emphasis on typography + Good features + Free option

Blogasm Pro is a simple and elegant looking theme, which does come with a few customisation options. You can create header sliders for instance, cramming the section with up to four images or videos. There are various options as to the look of the header as well. If you’re a fan of typography, you have access to over 750 Google fonts to make your pages look exactly as you want them to.

Blogasm Pro will set you back $49, but Precise Theme also have a free option, simply called ‘Blogasm’. It has fewer options as you’d expect for the price, but the same clear aesthetic remains.

(Image credit: WPZoom)

2. Eclipse A nice looking theme with enough customisation to satisfy most, while keeping the overall look simple and modern TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Works well with images + Good range of options

Eclipse is a great theme is you’d like to showcase your photography as well as your written word. The options open to you are simple, but give you a load of customisation power. You can add a featured slider (similar to Blogasm), your posts can be displayed in columns, there’s an Instagram widget to let your visitors see all the photos you post there without them having to leave your site, and your footer can accommodate up to four widgets. Eclipse is also compatible with the WooCommerce plugin should you wish to sell products online through this theme. As it’s a responsive theme, it’ll look great whichever device your site is viewed from.

Using Eclipse will cost you €69 ($82) per year, but you can also purchase it as a one-time fee for €159 ($190). The developers, WPZoom, also offer a 14-day money back guarantee, should you wish to try the theme out for yourself.

(Image credit: Pixelgrade)

3. Hive A clean theme whose sparse look hides a ton of customisability TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Elegant, simple controls + Lots of customization possibilities

By default, Hive looks like a simple black and white blogging theme, but there’s a lot of power behind this minimalist design. The front page offers a magazine-style layout which you can alter and customise through easy slider controls and pop up menus. If you’re no fan of making changes manually, you can instead choose one of the handful of preset styles. All you have to then do is fill your site with content.

Hive will cost you €70 ($83) per year for use on a single site, and includes Pixelgrade’s Style Manager. If you’d rather a pay-once-and-own-forever deal, you can buy Hive for €100 ($119). Should you be interested in all of Pixelgrade’s themes (including Hive), then you can own all of them, with a right to use them on an unlimited number of sites, for €445 ($532).

(Image credit: Koji)

4. Koji A simple theme that’s nice to look at, with few features and an unbeatable price TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free (donate if you want) + Elegant and clear layout

Koji has a pretty big advantage over most of other themes on this list: it’s free, which means it’s great for people just starting out, or those on a very tight budget. To be fair on the developer, it’s more accurate to say that it’s donationware: if you like the theme enough to use it, and are happy with its features, just send them whatever you feel it’s worth. No pressure, but everybody’s got to eat, you know.

Koji offers a really simple design with a nice clean look, and loads of white space, as you’d expect from a minimalist theme. It has nice subtle animation to keep the page interesting, and also offers an elegant infinite scroll option, as well as the more traditional ‘load more posts’ button. We really like the fact this theme states that it “supports screen readers and keyboard navigation, and is designed to be useable by people with vision impairment and colour blindness”. It’s also fully compatible with WordPress’ Gutenberg editor.

(Image credit: SuperbThemes)

5. MinimalistBlogger A good theme which doesn’t distract from your site’s content, and is great value for money TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Incredibly good value + Tons of customization options and features

MinimalistBlogger comes in two flavours, a free and a paid version. Of course, the paid-for option has all the features that make this theme an attractive one, such as being SEO optimised, the ability to customise the text of your header, the inclusion of a full-width page template, the ability to customise the default colours, and so much more. We liked the presence of a ‘recent post’ widget which keeps your front page dynamic and helps continued engagement from your visitors. Two child theme add-ons are also bundled with the paid-for version, to help you customise your site even further, should you wish to.

For all it offers, MinimalistBlogger comes with a - well, minimalist price: only $29 for a one-time purchase. This covers you for updates and support for only one month, and you can only use that theme on a single site. Should you need to install it on as many sites as you wish, gain access to all of Superb Themes’ other themes, and get unlimited support and updates, then you can either choose to pay $69 yearly, or $199 as a one-time fee.