Essential software and services you need to work from home

This guide is one part of a series designed to help you get the most out of working from home. Here are links to our other guides:
1. Upgrading your PC
2. Deck out your home office
3. Thing
4. Another thing
5. Last thing
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Donec laoreet viverra justo, sit amet finibus leo viverra vel. Nullam et dapibus dui. In nec consequat massa. Nulla commodo pulvinar eros ut consequat.
Looking for something specific? Try these quick links:
Cloud storage services
Cybersecurity software
xxxx
xxxxx
xxxxx
Our recommended cloud storage services
The growth of the online storage solutions has meant cloud backup options have come to replace traditional on-premise hardware, thanks to economies of scale. Instead of the traditional "folder and file" storage system on a single computer, cloud storage distributes that data across someone else's hardware.
We have researched more than 40 of the best cloud storage providers to provide you with our list, selecting only the best providers, based on aspects such as capacity, price, file size, security and ease of use.
iDrive offers continuous syncing of your files, even those on network drives. The web interface supports sharing files by email, Facebook and Twitter. Cautious or click-happy users will be pleased to hear that files deleted from your computer are not automatically deleted from the server, so there's less danger of removing something important by accident.
Up to 30 previous versions of all files backed to your account are retained. Another thing to note is that IT admins have access to the iDrive Thin Client application, which allows them to backup/restore, manage settings, and more for all their connected computers via a centralized dashboard.
For photos, you have a neat facial recognition feature that helps you to automatically organize them as well as syncing them across all your linked devices. iDrive also offers iDrive Express which sends you a physical hard disk drive if you lose all your data, allowing for the swift restoration of all your backed up files.
An enhanced version - aptly named iDrive Business - exists and offers priority support, single sign-on as well as unlimited users and server backup. While iDrive Personal offers 5TB or 10TB per user, their professional counterparts get between 250GB and 12.5TB of online storage.
Exclusive TechRadar Pro reader deal
EXCLUSIVE iDrive 5TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 for 1 year | 95% off
$69.50 may seem a bit expensive for a year's worth of cloud storage but $3.48 for a whole 12 months is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 5TB should go a very long way in covering even the most demanding storage needs.
View Deal
Also worth considering
pCloud— best for a one-off payment
Get 2TB lifetime cloud storage for $350. At face value, you might think pCloud's offering is a little on the expensive side. However, a one-off payment will be cheaper in the long run, because you won't have to worry about outrageous renewal fees. Plus, you can rest easy in the knowledge your data is secured by strong encryption and extensive redundancies.
View Deal
Zoolz Cloud Storage — best for security
Get 5TB cloud storage backup $49.95 per year. Zoolz is a powerful hybrid backup solution where you can combine cloud storage with on-site external storage for the best performance and security. Its entire infrastructure is built on top of AWS, so you can trust that it's secure.
View Deal
The best cloud storage services compared
|Cloud service
|Free tier
|Storage capacity
|Number of devices
|Security
|Price
|iDrive
|5GB
|5TB
|Unlimited
|xx
|xxx
|pCloud
|10GB
|2TB
|5
|2FA
|xxx
|Zoolz
|1GB
|5TB
|Unlimited
|xx
|xxx
Top three cybersecurity software
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.
Aliquam eu tellus mattis, ornare neque sit amet, efficitur eros. Suspendisse potenti. Donec feugiat arcu eget sapien blandit, vulputate varius nisi commodo. Nulla dignissim varius felis quis mattis.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est.
Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus. Aliquam eu tellus mattis, ornare neque sit amet, efficitur eros. Suspendisse potenti. Donec feugiat arcu eget sapien blandit, vulputate varius nisi commodo. Nulla dignissim varius felis quis mattis. Vestibulum nibh turpis, luctus id mollis in, semper ut nisi. Sed nec varius eros, eget venenatis diam. Aliquam neque lectus, volutpat vel cursus id, cursus in tellus.
Aenean in varius ligula, quis venenatis purus. Mauris pretium leo ipsum, et tristique orci tempor in. Ut venenatis arcu nibh, id tempus neque pretium non.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.
You could also consider...
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.
More working from home guides and deals
This guide is one part of a series designed to help you get the most out of working from home. Here are links to our other guides:
- Link to related page
- Link to related deal
- Link to related deal
- Link to related page
- Link to related page