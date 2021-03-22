Best monitor stands of 2021

Whether you are working from home or in an office, it is of the essence to maintain an organized desk. Some people swear about having order in chaos, but most will have a hard time with an unorganized workstation. Due to this, it is best to invest in equipment that supports the proper organization of your desk such as a monitor stand.

Though your monitor can simply stay on top of your desk, putting it up on a stand has a number of benefits. For one, it elevates the monitor to be at your eye level, which promotes ergonomics and better posture. In addition to that, your monitor is pulled up and taken out of the way. This gives you more space on your desk’s surface.

With all these advantages in mind, let us take a look at the best monitor stands available today, so you can further assess each and decide which one suits your needs.

1. Vivo Dual Desk Mount Heavy-duty dual monitor mount Reasons to buy + Support two monitors + Comes with a cable management system + Takes up almost zero space on your desk Reasons to avoid - No separate height options for the two monitors

Equipped with a grommet mount or a mighty C-clamp that can be fixed on your desk of up to 4 inches in thickness, the Vivo Dual Desk Mount can hold two monitors at the same time. It can accommodate 13 inch to 27 inch screens that weigh up to 22 pounds each. This means it can work for your TV screen or tablets, too. Their mounting holes at the back can either be 75x75 millimeters or 100x100 millimeters.

Its arms are very flexible as they can be adjusted in various ways. You can tilt it from 80 degrees to -90 degrees. It can swivel up to 180 degrees and be rotated at 360 degrees. The center pole can also be adjusted to a maximum of 17 inches in height. When fixing the monitors to the stand, you have the option to place them horizontally or vertically. It is also possible for one to be horizontal and the other vertical.

The center pole and arms come with detachable cable clips for keeping your cables organized. Whether it is the wire for the AV connection or to the power source, you should not leave it hanging loose for both security and aesthetic purposes.

It comes with a very sleek look to fit your modern home or office workspace. It does not discriminate and can attach to the rear of any flat surface. This means you do not have to think about which desk or table to use it on. Assembling it is also a piece of cake, and you can get sturdy support for your dual-monitor setup.

The only disadvantage with this model from Vivo is how the mount’s arms cannot be separately adjusted. The monitors remain at one specific height. Moving one moves the other. Overall though, this is one of your best options if you are using two monitors at the same time for work or pleasure.

2. VideoSecu ML12B High-quality full-motion mount TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great value for your money + Durable and dependable + Available motion options Reasons to avoid - No height adjustment feature

If you are working with a single monitor, one of your best options for a monitor stand is the VideoSecu ML12B. It is the best-priced, flexible and durable, fully-functional stand for your monitor, be it a computer monitor or your TV screen.

It comes with compatibility for VESA mounts with patterns that are 75x75 millimeters and 100x100 millimeters. It has the capacity to support up to 44 pounds of weight and offers great flexibility options. You can tilt 5 degrees to the front and 5 degrees to the back, swivel up to 180 degrees and rotate up to 360 degrees. It can be retracted at 2.4-inches off the wall up to 15 inches away from it so it can be used like a wall installation or can give you more space. You really have full control of how your monitor is set up to suit your comfort.

Installation is also easy and simple. Some users have even reported being able to mount their 32-inch monitors, and even a 34-inch ultrawide monitor, securely and successfully.

The only downside to this option is the absence of the height adjustability feature. It makes sense considering how this is quite an inexpensive choice. Mounts with adjustable heights are more pricey simply because they are designed in a more complex way that involves additional parts such as gas springs. You should therefore, ensure that your screen is mounted at the most ideal height for you as it will take a lot of work to make changes later on.

It is made from high-quality steel material, giving it sturdiness and power. You do not have to doubt its capacity to boost your monitor. Its black powder coating finish complements the sleek and modern feel of your workspace at home or in the office.

If your criteria for the best monitor stand are flexibility, durability, and dependability at a price that won’t break the bank, this is definitely the top choice for you.

3. Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand The monitor stand that lasts a lifetime TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sleek wooden design + Securely supports two monitors at the same time + Additional storage space Reasons to avoid - Limited flexibility for monitor’s position

Another great option for dual-monitor users is the Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand. It looks really neat and can be used to keep your desk neat, too. It is compatible with all types of monitors and is ergonomically-designed.

The stand is 4.2 inches tall. This gives you a good amount of lift from the desk and additional space to keep things in. It is 46 inches wide, accommodating up to three 15.6-inch monitors or two 28-inch screens. Alternatively, you can use the other space of the desk shelf for peripherals and even other office items. Computer speakers fit in quite nicely too, so you have your complete computer system on this shelf/stand.

After lifting your screens higher, you end up with a good amount of space to store other related stuff. Whether it is your keyboard and mouse, documents and files, or office supplies, the endgame is a more neat appearance with greater free space to work at. It is also reversible to suit both left-handed and right-handed users.

The stand is made from 15-ply high-end hardwood plywood from American Walnut and Eastern Hardrock Maple trees. It can carry a maximum of 50 pounds. A shelf is integrated into it to accommodate tablets, notebooks, and other mobile digital devices as well as paper files. It comes with padding of priceless German virgin merino wool felt to provide cushion and lessen the chances of unnecessary scratches on your belongings. Other materials used in its construction include natural cork ebonized with Sumi ink and 5052 aluminum. Variations in the hues and wood grain can be observed in the stand as each one is made from completely natural materials. It is handmade, manually sanded, and finished using vegetable-based oil.

It is easy and quick to assemble, you do not need any tools and can be finished in no time at all.

If you are in search of a fixture that lifts your monitors, gives you additional storage options and comes in a sturdy and neat design, this is definitely one of the best choices to go for.

4. VariDesk Pro Plus 36 Made stable and safe for the modern worker TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$395 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Top-quality + Offers 11 height levels + Smooth movement mechanisms Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

Another option that is a bit more expensive is the premium VariDesk Pro Plus 36 standing monitor desk. It belongs to the Pro Plus line of top-rated standing desks, and for a good reason.

The VariDesk Pro Plus 36 is uniquely-designed with two tiers plus an additional deck specifically arranged to house the keyboard and mouse. The said deck is placed lower than the monitor, which many users report to be more ergonomic. This ends up with ample space for accessories as well as other basics. When you need to raise or lower your converter, you do not even need to move any components from your monitor desk.

It is sturdy, powerful, and well-built out of high-quality materials, enabling it to carry up to 35 pounds of weight. It is able to maintain stability even at the maximum height level. You do not have to worry about days when the workload is just aplenty and you end up unknowingly pounding on your keyboard.

It can be adjusted to 11 different height levels. The speed of adjusting this stand is quite fast too. It is equipped with a spring-lift mechanism plus a dual handle design, both working to assist in height adjustments. You get to move from a sitting position to a standing one in a matter of seconds. This is flexibility at the top of its game.

Since there is a bigger space provided for the desktop items, you end up with a bigger desk surface. This makes it perfect for those who need a lot of space for work. Since both the monitor and its peripherals are already provided with their own space, you have enough space for actual work or your other stuff.

It comes fully assembled, so there is nothing to worry about with the installation process. Its top surface dimensions are at 36 inches x 12.25 inches while the footprint measurements are at 36 inches x 29.75 inches. It comes in a variety of hues, so you get to color coordinate as well.

This stand, however, is a bit more expensive than its competitors. Considering its features and capabilities, this can be easily justified though. Another downside, which is very minor, is how adjusting the height level can be challenging when the stand holds two monitors.

5. Simple Houseware Monitor Stand Your simple and sturdy option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Solid build + Adjustable height + Additional storage Reasons to avoid - Limited to one monitor only

Another great option to consider if you are working with only one monitor is the Simple Houseware Monitor Stand. It is best for those who prefer having everything within easy reach while maintaining an organized workplace at all times.

This monitor stand works for your notebook, laptop, computer monitor, and even a printer or any similar equipment in your workstation. It weighs 1.8 kilograms, so moving it around is very easy in case of changes in the working place for whatever reason.

Made from a metal material, this fixture brings sturdiness to bear the weight of a single monitor. Its finish is a classic black coating that lets it fit your modern and professional working area. It is a solid piece that supports your equipment while giving you additional space for storing other items, making it undoubtedly a valuable addition to your workstation.

It allows for your monitor to be raised to your eye level at around six inches, which is the most recommended viewing height as per the law of ergonomics. This helps keep your posture in good condition and lessen, if not eliminate any strains on your eyes and neck.

This one-piece fixture features a top surface with a width measurement that accommodates the majority of LCD monitors. It comes with a sliding drawer underneath the top surface for keeping your files, letters, documents, and other similar size items. It is also equipped with two pockets on both sides for storing smaller stuff like your pens, staplers, small notepads, pens, and the likes.

6. AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Stand An affordable and highly-rated option TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$21,43 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great price Reasons to avoid - Unimpressive plastic material

Another great solution on a limited budget is Amazon’s own AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Stand.

It offers basic height adjustability with its stackable column-style legs that can reach up to 12.5 centimeters. Adjustments are available at 2.5 centimeters per level. With consideration of ergonomics, it helps you maintain a proper posture while working. Its two columns are equipped with a non-skid feature to ensure that your stand and the device it carries stay in place.

It comes with storage space underneath the stand with a surface of 28 centimeters wide. You can keep your keyboard and mouse, game consoles, and even extra laptops in it. The stand itself can hold laptops, monitors, and printers weighing a maximum of 10 kilograms. It weighs 1.16 kilograms and comes in a black color that exudes a formal feel to suit your workplace.

The downside to this option is its plastic construction. It does not add to its aesthetic and overall value. However, Amazon highlights its durable composition and smooth profile with rounded counters that create an appearance of contemporary style and sleek sophistication.

Choosing the best monitor stand

There are numerous considerations when buying a monitor stand. With the many choices available in the market nowadays, it can become pretty hard to pick one over the others. If you just stick with what factors are most important to you though, you will surely still succeed.

For one, you should know which size you need your monitor stand to be. There are models designed to accommodate up to 3 monitors while maintaining stability and keeping your devices secured. If you spend more time working with multiple monitors, then you should opt for stands that can accommodate them. Otherwise, it is also very inconvenient to keep one monitor on a stand and the other on the desk.

Elevation is also a must. It should be designed ergonomically to promote good posture and overall health and well-being. The material of your chosen fixture should also be durable, so you do not have to replace it constantly or put your device at risk of accidents and damages. In addition, you should have a maximum budget in mind to ensure that you do not overspend even though this add-on to your workspace is also essential. You can be slightly flexible on that, but having a cost range in mind will make your shopping easier, faster, and more fun.

With all that in mind to guide you through, it is easier to proceed with your search for the most effective and best monitor stand for your workspace.