The best electric bikes 2020: find your dream e-bike, whatever your budget

The right electric bike can take the sweat out of riding and make cycling fun again – and we're here to help you choose the one for you.

Do you enjoy the freedom of cycling, but sometimes wish your panniers seemed lighter, the headwind less stiff, and the hills not quite so steep? Fancy arriving at your destination fresh and presentable rather than sweaty and rumpled? Then you’re already lusting after an e-bike.

For commuting, grocery-getting, or leisure riding, electric bikes deliver on the promise of carefree cycling that geography and fitness sometimes conspire to derail. Combining transport and exercise, a little electric assistance can keep the balance right, ensuring your new electric bike is an ever more viable alternative to public transport or hopping in the car.

Coming in a range of different styles, unless you’re already into road racing or mountain biking, some form of hybrid electric bike will suit most riders. With versatile types, most are happy on tarmac or gravel paths, instantly comfortable to ride, and will fit accessories like racks and mudguards.

The best electric bikes at a glance

(Image credit: Ribble)

1. Ribble Hybrid AL e A super-stylish hybrid e-bike for commuting and weekend fun Weight: 13.1kg | Maximum range: 60 miles | Motor: 250W Mahle Ebikemotion X35 M1 Check Amazon Smooth power-assisted ride Great looks Surprisingly affordable App needs a little work

With its road-inspired design and super smooth ride, the Ribble Hybrid AL e is our tip for the best electric bike available right now. Whether you're looking for something to take the sweat out of your daily commute, or a bike for long weekend rides, this electric hybrid could be just the ticket.

Electric bikes often aren't particularly stylish, and their chunky frame-mounted batteries are common targets for mean-spirited vandals, but the Ribble Hybrid AL e could easily pass as a conventional push-bike. Its drive system weighs a mere 3.5kg, making the bike surprisingly light (it weighs less than some electric scooters), and only a discreet power button and slightly thicker than usual downtube give it away.

It can be charged from flat in 3.5 hours, and gives you up to 60 miles of power-assisted riding over mixed terrain. There are three levels of assistance to choose from (though in our experience the highest is the most fun), and the Ebikemotion companion app provides you with turn-by-turn navigation and live stats on your ride.

If that's not enough, this is also one of the most affordable e-bikes available today. Highly recommended, and hugely enjoyable to ride.

Read our full Ribble Hybrid AL e review

(Image credit: Cowboy)

2. Cowboy 3 A super-sleek electric bike that makes riding a breeze Weight: 16.9kg | Maximum range: 43.5 miles | Motor: 250W Cowboy proprietary View at Cowboy Very smooth and quiet Practically zero maintenance Fuss-free setup Only one frame size

The Cowboy 3 is one of the smartest electric bikes on the market right now, and gives an amazingly smooth power-assisted ride. That's partly down to the powerful motor, but also due to some clever engineering choices, including a carbon belt in place of the usual oily chain, and a lack of gears.

Incredible easy to set up and ride, the Cowboy 3 includes the Allen keys you'll need to adjust the seat and handlebars, plus a super straightforward guide to get you riding as soon as possible. Once you're on the road, the simple but effective Cowboy app offers turn-by-turn navigation, plus crash detection that can send your location to an emergency contact if it detects that you've had an accident.

If you like the idea of an electric bike for commuting but are a little intimidated by the many options around and want something as fuss-free as possible, the Cowboy 3 is an excellent choice,

Read our full Cowboy 3 review

(Image credit: WAU)

3. WAU Bike A smart electric bike with remarkable range Weight: 22kg | Maximum range: 215 miles (with additional power pack) | Motor: 250W Truckrun View at WAU Innovative integrated lights Smart security features Impressive potential range Only one frame size

The WAU Bike is an electric bike with remarkable range – able to travel up to 215 miles with an additional power pack attached, so you can forget range anxiety even on long leisure rides. That longevity also makes it a solid choice for commuters, meaning you only need to charge it up on the weekend.

The rear hub motor is smooth to pick up, whichever of the five pedal-assisted modes you choose, and you can easily switch between them when facing a hill or a flat. There’s also an eight-speed cassette on the rear, which provides just the right amount of adjustment to prevent your legs free spinning when travelling at speed.

There are also some carefully designed extras here, including an anti-tamper alarm, multi-function rear lights, and geo-fencing so the bike can't be ridden outside a certain area.

View our full WAU Bike review

Gocycle GX (Image credit: GoCycle)

4. Gocycle GX A smart, folding e-bike with a radical low-maintenance design Weight: 17.5kg | Maximum range: 40 miles | Motor: 500W US / 250W EU Gocycle proprietary Check Amazon Folds for easy transport Superb design and performance Might baffle home mechanics Large collapsed size for a pure folder

Where to start with the radical Gocycle? For one, it folds, but it’s not a standard ‘folding bike’, being good enough to ride that we’ve put it in with these full-sized alternatives. Then there’s the radical frame that includes a mono sided fork and rear swingarm.

With hydraulic disc brakes, magnesium spoked wheels, enclosed chaincase, tiny front hub motor, and internal three-speed gearing, none of these are gimmicks. Adding up to one incredible electric bike, even without the power on it rides nicely. Switched on, its motor assist is excellent, while the bike’s app lets you customise its performance to the Nth degree.

About the only downsides are the slightly idiosyncratic handling created by the small 20-inch wheels, along with the way some of the tech may baffle home mechanics.

Read our full GoCycle GX review

(Image credit: Ribble)

5. Ribble CGR AL e A sporty gravel e-bike that's enormous fun to ride Weight: 13.8kg | Maximum range: 60 miles | Motor: 250W Mahle Ebikemotion X35 M1 Check Amazon Sporty gravel bike design Super quick acceleration Easy to use and switch modes App needs some work

Most of the electric bikes in this roundup are designed primarily for road use, but the Ribble CGR AL e is something a bit different. This is a gravel bike – a genre that mixes chunky tires and a robust frame with sporty drop handlebars to create something that's equally at home on tarmac and trails.

The CGR AL e accelerates like a dream, and this combined with its maneuvrability make it a pleasure to ride. It's begging to be taken off the beaten path (there's plenty of room for fitting knobbly tires or just accumulating a vast amount of mud), and it charges from flat in just 3.5 hours so you won't have to plan your adventures too far in advance.

The only downside is the Ebikemotion app, which is still a work in progress and not quite perfect yet, but that's a small complaint.

Read our full Ribble CGR AL e review

(Image credit: Ampler)

6. Ampler Curt A stylish and subtle e-bike that’s fast and efficient. Weight: 13.5 - 14.3kg | Maximum range: 43.5 miles | Motor: 250W Ampler proprietary View at Ampler Bikes Light and easy to get going Stylish yet fully-featured Motor’s cut-off point is low Motor assist is quite gentle

Easy to mistake for a conventional bike, the Curt features stylish looks, great extras, and a superb kit-list. With a hub motor and concealed battery, the bike’s lights are also neatly integrated.

Using skinny racing tyres and a fairly low front end, this electric bike is ideal for nippy city riding, or longer trips where efficiency is a concern. Its parts all back this up, with light wheels, superb hydraulic disc brakes, and great contact points.

Also available with derailleur gears, we were happy enough with this single-speed version. Even with one gear, the Curt is so fast it sometimes seems to be playing against type, and we often found ourselves pedalling faster than the limit imposed on UK e-bikes, causing the motor to cut out.

Read our full Ampler Curt review

(Image credit: Vado)

7. Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 A long-range cruiser happy across multiple terrain types Weight: from 14.9kg | Maximum range: 80 miles | Motor: 250W Specialized 1.2 custom Rx street-tuned Check Amazon Long-range with a powerful motor Arrives with accessories A little on the heavy side Range isn't quite class-leading

Almost like a small electric scooter, the Turbo Vado is fully equipped to take the place of a car or motorbike. Equally good on the commute or the grocery run, its rack, lights, and mudguards combine to help you carry your kit in comfort and safety.

With a huge battery and mid-mount motor, this electric bike’s handling is exemplary, as is the assistance provided. Heavy to carry, riding on road or trail is nevertheless a joy thanks to its multi-terrain capable tyres and suspension fork.

Far outdistancing the other bikes here, the Vado’s huge capacity battery will likely do multiple commutes before needing a recharge. Still, it’s not quite the longest-running on the market; something worth considering if range is your prime concern.

Read our full Specialised Turbo Vado 4.0 review

(Image credit: Rad Power Bikes)

8. Rad Power RadMission 1 A super affordable e-bike that's a great choice for everyday riding Weight: 21.2 - 22kg | Maximum range: 50 miles | Motor: 250W Rad Power proprietary View at Rad Power Bikes Ready to roll out of the box Great value for the specs Some compromises on components Fitting accessories can be tricky

The Rad Power RadMission 1 is a frill-free but well build electric bike that gives you a lot of power and features for not very much cash. It launched in late 2020 for just €1,099 in Europe and $1,099 in the US (about £1,000 / AU$1,800), which is extremely affordable for a bike of this caliber.

The RadMission 1 is a dependable workhorse, and gives a smooth ride that's suitable for roads and trails alike (though not serious off-roading). Disc brakes ensure there's plenty of stopping power (and are an unusual feature at this price point), and battery life is respectable with a top range of around 50 miles.

If you're looking for a reliable everyday electric bike but have a limited budget, the RadMission 1 could fill the niche very nicely.

Read our full Rad Power RadMission 1 review

(Image credit: Ridgeback)

9. Ridgeback X3 A comfortable cruiser if you can handle the price tag Weight: 20.2kg | Maximum range: 77.6 miles | Motor: 250W Shimano E6100 Check Amazon Very smooth rolling Quality Shimano motor Full range of accessories included Messy electronic integration

The 2021 Ridgeback X3 is an electric bike that's a pleasure to ride, with comfortable upright geometry, front suspension, and a well controlled motor that gives a smooth boost of power when you need it (the excellent torque sensor means you'll always get off to a fast start at traffic lights.

Our reviewer was particularly impressed by its ability to handle a wide variety of terrain for weekend fun, making it more than just a reliable commuter workhorse. Its Shimano Steps motor is mounted centrally rather than on the rear hub for improved balance, and the wheels are fitted with low-maintenance hydraulic disc brakes (essential for a powerful e-bike).

We typically prefer designs that tuck more of the cables neatly within the frame, but if that doesn't bother you then this well built electric hybrid is well worth your consideration.

Read our full Ridgeback X3 review

(Image credit: Gtech)

10. Gtech Sport A single-speed electric bike that’s light, simple, and cheap. Weight: 16kg | Maximum range: 30 miles | Motor: 250W Gtech proprietary Check Amazon Super easy to use and maintain Light and minimalist design Lacks a little top-end power Brakes could be better

Looking much like a conventional hybrid, the Gtech’s rear hub motor and bottle-style battery are the only hints it’s packing extra electrical assistance.

Using a simple single-speed drive, it employs a carbon belt rather than an oily chain to keep the user clean and maintenance to a minimum. With no display or app connectivity, you push the on-button, select one of two assistance modes, and off you go.

Weighing very little, it’s a fun electric bike to ride, even if the extra assistance is more subtle than on some models. A great first e-bike, about the only misstep in its spec is the v-style brakes, which will require more regular attention than more modern disc callipers.

Read our full Gtech Sport review