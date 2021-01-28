Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases: how to protect your S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra

Samsung’s latest flagship S range includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. All three of these are top-end and expensive phones, so it's likely you'll want to defend your device with a case.

While the 'Glasstic' feel of the S21 and S21 Plus are undoubtedly good-looking, it’s almost always a good idea to put your new handset in a case – especially with sizeable displays such as these.

With that in mind, we’ve sifted through every case available right now to bring you a selection of the best Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.

We haven't had all of these Samsung Galaxy S21 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best Samsung S21, Samsung S21 Plus and Samsung S21 Ultra cases

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung LED Cover Your case can do more Reasons to buy + Great for quick access to controls + Interior pocket Reasons to avoid - Won’t offer a huge amount of protection

Samsung’s LED cover may look a bit on the basic side, but look closer and it offers more than you may expect.

For one, the LED display can show you the time at a glance, and you can customize it to display alerts without needing to open it up.

It also has an antimicrobial coating to kill bacteria (ideal in today’s world) and offers an interior pocket for your credit card or ID.

(Image credit: Speck)

2. Speck Presidio 2 Grip Grip for days Reasons to buy + Durable + Armour Cloud cushions the phone from falls Reasons to avoid - A little on the ugly side, if we’re being honest

Have you ever wanted to drop your phone 13 feet just to see if it survived? Well, now you can, and it will – as long as it’s got this Presidio2 Grip from Speck on it.

Sure, it’s not going to win any beauty contests, but it’s as durable as they come thanks to mini airbags that the company dubs Armor Cloud Technology.

As the name suggests, there’s plenty of grip, too, as well as an antimicrobial coating and a raised bezel to help keep your screen intact – yes, even from 13 feet.

(Image credit: Caseology)

3. Caseology Vault Inexpensive but very effective Reasons to buy + Great price + Slim Reasons to avoid - A little on the boring side

Caseology’s case ticks all the right boxes for a great price. It has a raised bezel to keep your screen free from scratches, and the camera module gets the same treatment.

It’s thin enough to support wireless charging and PowerShare, and it only adds 0.15-inches to the device’s overall thickness. All of this for just over $10 is a steal, honestly.

(Image credit: Mous)

4. Mous Limitless Magnetic aesthetic Reasons to buy + AiroShock technology prevents impact damage + Magnetic accessories available Reasons to avoid - Not the most visually striking case

Mous is undoubtedly one of the most popular case manufacturers for now, and for good reason. Its Limitless 3.0 range is excellent on all phones, and the same is true for the Samsung S21 range.

Offering face-down protection, as well as the company’s own AiroShock technology to provide drop resistance while maintaining a svelte form-factor that doesn’t add bulk to your phone. It’s available in a series of finishes, too – we’re quite partial to the walnut.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

5. OtterBox Pop Symmetry Series Customisable and reliable Reasons to buy + Customizable elements + Antimicrobial Technology Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky

Otterbox has long been the go-to brand for solid, hefty mobile phone protection, and this Pop Symmetry series doesn’t disappoint.

Offering three times the drop protection of the military standard, it also has a nifty customizable back panel that lets you add some more color or add a grip to help with taking photos.

It also has antimicrobial technology to keep bacteria off of the device that you hold against your head multiple times a day.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Tough Armor Case Kick(stand) back and relax Reasons to buy + Kickstand for movie marathons + Solid construction at a low price Reasons to avoid - Not much to look at

As always, Spigen offers a robust case option with a very low price tag and hasn’t compromised on features.

The Tough Armor series is exactly that – tough. It’s got air cushion technology in the corners and a raised bezel, and it’s made from a dual-level polycarbonate material which means it feels solid in the hand.

If you’re looking to use your device’s gorgeous display for streaming, though, you’ll perhaps be most pleased to know that it also offers a kickstand for viewing on a table or flat surface.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Silicone Cover Case Basic, but official Reasons to buy + Soft texture + Section for the S-Pen Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is.

Sure, picking the official option isn’t the most exciting choice, but Samsung’s standard silicone offering makes a solid case for itself.

With a lovely soft-touch finish, it’s ideal for heavy S-Pen users since it has a small cutaway on the side to be able to grab your stylus whenever you need it.

The only issue is arguably the price, but with it being the official option you’d imagine it’ll offer the most secure fit possible – and that can only be good for your device.

(Image credit: ESR)

8. ESR Project Zero Clear-View Slim Case A very slim option Reasons to buy + 'Almost-not-there' design' + Non-slip finish Reasons to avoid - Unlikely to protect as well as some others on this list

Another excellent budget-conscious option, ESR’s thin case will allow you to show off your phone in all of its glory, and is shock-resistant.

An anti-slip coating helps it stay in your hand, and micro-dots on the inside prevent it from sticking to your phone. Add in a raised bezel to protect the display and camera, and you’ve got a bargain.