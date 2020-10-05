Best office desks of 2020: top desks for home working

Welcome to our pick of the best office desks in 2020. No matter whether you're after a desk for home or the office, this list will have some ideal choices for you.

We've included the best corner office desks, as well as compact desks and budget desks too. Standing desks are also becoming increasingly popular, so we've included some in this list as well, along with double-length desks that can accommodate two people (and larger desks still for bigger office settings).

Whatever your particular needs for an office desk, we’ll attempt to point you in the right direction, and ensure that you’re making a sound purchase which isn’t one you’ll live to regret.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still sadly ongoing, many people are finding they are still working from home, which is why buying the best office desk is a good idea to ensure good working practices even if you’re not currently in the office.

If you’ve got children, be sure to check out our pick for the best desks for kids as well.

The best office desks 2020 at a glance

The best office desks of 2020

Office Hippo Professional Cantilever Desk (Image credit: Office Hippo / Amazon)

1. Office Hippo Professional Cantilever Desk Best overall office desk Dimensions: 80-180 x 80 x 73cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 21-44kg US$200,25 View at Amazon Really sturdy and well-built Good range of sizes Impressive value for money The bigger desks do weigh a fair bit

Office Hippo’s professional desk is our pick for the best all-rounder. It’s suitably well-built and sturdy, as well as offering a good range of different sizes, with a palatable price tag.

The desk is fairly easy to put together – we own one ourselves, and managed the task with no bother – and it’s very solid, with the actual desktop being an inch thick.

As mentioned, you can get it in a variety of sizes, including the largest model which is 180cm wide, and comfortably allows for two people to work side-by-side, with plenty of space for a couple of monitors, and a printer or multifunction device between. The smaller models, at 80cm or 120cm, are perfect for a single desk, or in the latter case someone who wants a roomy single desk to fit plenty of stuff on. The Office Hippo is plenty deep enough at 80cm, as well.

One neat extra worth mentioning is that there are nifty cable management holes on either end of the desk. As mentioned, we’ve owned this desk (which comes in a range of different woods and colors) for some years, and have been very happy with it, so can definitely recommend it as great value for money considering the not too wallet-damaging asking price.

You should be able to get hold of this in the US as well as the UK, but those State-side who can’t find the Office Hippo (or an economical way to get one shipped over) should look at this Bush Office Desk from Walmart, which is another sturdy product that’s a very similar size and style, complete with cable management holes.

Walker Edison L-shaped Desk (Image credit: Walker Edison / Amazon)

2. Walker Edison L-shaped Glass Office Desk Best corner office desk Dimensions: 130 x 51 x 74cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 26kg US$129 View at Amazon Sturdy Looks good Some smart extras Smallish keyboard tray

Those looking for a desk which fits neatly into a corner need look no further than the highly thought of Walker Edison L-shaped Desk (which is on sale via Amazon, and is known as the Eden Bridge desk in the UK).

This desk is easy to assemble, which is always a bonus, and is nicely priced, particularly given that it’s fashioned from tempered safety glass, which looks the business and is suitably strong (and the same goes for the steel frame of the desk).

The manufacturer supplies a stand for under the desk, on which you can perch your PC if you want, say, a bigger tower case tucked out of the way, plus you get a keyboard tray which can be mounted on either side of the L-shaped desk. There’s further flexibility here in that it is possible, if a touch fiddly going by feedback online, to take the L-shaped desk apart so you can have two desks when needed.

However, note that some of those who have bought the desk have complained about the keyboard tray being rather too small, so you may not be able to fit both keyboard and mouse on it (unless you have a compact keyboard, of course, like a tenkeyless model). And of course, you don’t have to use the tray if you don’t like the idea of it...

Overall feedback is very positive about the Walker Edison L-shaped Desk though, especially when it comes to the desk’s sturdiness, and the weight of peripherals you can load up on the surface. In short, this is a flexible corner desk which is a good all-rounder at a good price to boot.

Uplift V2 (Image credit: Human Solution)

3. Uplift V2 Best standing desk Dimensions: 106-203 x 76 x 65-130cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 31kg (for base) Check Amazon Rock-solid stability Some neat optional accessories Lengthy guarantee Not cheap

A standing desk is motorized to allow the desktop to be raised or lowered to different heights, allowing you to vary between sitting and standing during your working day, with the health benefits this can potentially bring.

If you fancy going the standing desk route, then we can offer no better recommendation than the Uplift V2. This office desk oozes quality, and is rock-solid stable, in contrast to some standing desks which can get a bit wobbly when they are fully extended to their highest levels.

Its motorized action is smooth and quiet, there are a huge range of different choices for the size of the desktop, and you get cable management chops thrown in. All this is backed by a confidence-inspiring seven-year guarantee, plus the Uplift V2 allows for a great deal of customization with various accessories.

The Uplift desk comes in a standard model, plus a commercial version (with even more stability, courtesy of a crossbar). Folks in the UK can have an Uplift shipped, but it’s a sensible idea to only purchase the frame and get your own desktop locally (otherwise shipping could be prohibitively expensive).

Whatever model you buy, this desk is far from cheap compared to the other products we’ve listed on this page – but given the engineering and motors involved, that’s hardly surprising.

You can read up more about standing desks, their potential benefits, and other good alternatives (that those in the UK might want to consider in particular) in our full roundup of the best standing desks.

Furinno Computer Desk (12095GYW) (Image credit: Furinno)

4. Furinno Computer Desk (12095GYW) Best budget (and space-saving) office desk Dimensions: 100 x 40 x 86cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 15.9kg US$54,68 View at Amazon Nice and compact Very cheap Don’t expect the world with build quality

Furinno makes a lot of desks, and this one’s a tempting proposition for those who don’t want to part with all that much cash. Naturally, you can’t expect top-notch build quality at the bargain basement end of the desk market, but you get a solid enough product here, and it’s relatively easy to put together.

What you also get is a very compact computer desk – this is a good option for those looking for a space-saver – and you can slot your PC in the right-hand side shelf, plus you get a slide-out tray for your keyboard and mouse. There’s a bonus drawer included as well.

Now, when you consider the recommended price of the Furinno, coupled with the reality that most online retailers offer it with quite a substantial discount compared to that MSRP, this is a great buy for those who really don’t want to spend much at all on their office desk.

IKEA Linnmon / Alex (Image credit: IKEA)

5. IKEA Linnmon / Alex Best office desk with built-in storage Dimensions: 150 x 75 x 73 cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 11kg (desk) + 28kg (per drawer unit) Sturdy desk Plenty of drawers – and good quality units Impressive value overall Possible question marks over the desk’s finish

Those in the market for a solid desk which offers good storage options should consider heading to IKEA to fulfil their needs.

The IKEA Linnmon desk can come standalone or be equipped with Alex drawer units underneath: either one or two units. So obviously if you want maximum storage, you can plump for a pair of drawer units positioned at either end of the desk.

With three large drawers and two small drawers each, that gives you a total of six plus four large and small drawers respectively – 10 in total. That’s plenty of room for your bits and pieces, paperwork and folders, or whatever else you need. The desktop itself is also impressively roomy at 150cm long by 75cm deep (note that there is also a smaller variant which is 120cm by 60cm).

All in all, you’re getting a good value proposition here, and pretty good build quality relative to the asking price. We’ve seen a couple of comments online observing that the top of the desk may be a little prone to potentially getting chipped, but equally, that could be down to carelessness – and there seem to be plenty of happy Linnmon owners with no such complaints.

Check out the different variants of the Linnmon at IKEA UK and IKEA US

Piranha Unicorn Large Reversible Corner Desk (Image credit: Piranha Trading / Home In Online)

6. Piranha Unicorn Large Reversible Corner Desk

This is a flexible corner desk which can have the longer portion positioned either on the left or the right, depending on your needs (which is what the ‘reversible’ reference in the name means). Either way, it provides a seriously large chunk of working space, and is a smart, robustly-built piece of furniture. UK buyers will find that Piranha currently stocks the Reversible Corner Desk in oak and dark walnut-effect finishes.

7. John Lewis Abacus Small Desk

Those who don’t have much space in their office or study seeking a smaller desk would do well to check out this product from John Lewis. It’s very compact at 80cm long by 42cm deep, and it’s good quality – made of oak – with an optional keyboard tray which can be slotted in. UK readers can purchase the Abacus desk directly from John Lewis, plus there are also options on an Abacus corner desk, and one with a set of drawers.

8. Walmart Mobile Computer Tower

If you’re looking for a space-saving desk (like the above model) in the US, then consider this compact offering sold by Walmart. This desk is compact, and also on wheels, so it can be easily moved anywhere you want, plus it comes with a pull-out keyboard tray, a shelf underneath for a printer, and a high shelf above the desktop surface as well. That’s a good amount of extra storage options, then, and the Mobile Computer Tower can be bought direct from Walmart without blowing a hole in your wallet. (Note that this desk can also be purchased as part of a bundle that comes with an office chair as well).

Another alternative for a compact budget desk from Walmart is the Mind Reader Multipurpose Home Office Sit and Stand Desk, which is not only very wallet-friendly, but as the name suggests allows the height of the desk to be manually adjusted, so you can stand or sit as required.

9. FlexiSpot EN1B

If you’re hunting for a more budget-friendly product in terms of a standing desk, then this is about as good as it gets. Despite its relatively cheap nature, this FlexiSpot standing desk still comes with some nifty features, including a quiet motorized lift with three preset heights, and an alarm which alerts you to when it’s time to change from sitting to standing (or vice versa). US readers can buy direct from FlexiSpot, and the company now has a UK store too.

10. Branch Six Person Desk

Those who wish to cater for multiple people with one office desk should consider Branch’s Six Person Desk, which, as the name suggests, sits six people (complete with cable management ports for all, to keep things nice and tidy). You get a modular steel frame, flared desk legs, and a weight bearing capacity of some 295kg, as well as some neat options like the ability to install privacy panels. If you need a truly expansive high-quality office desk, grab this at a competitive price (with monthly payment options available) direct from Branch in the US.

How does an ergonomic desk differ from a normal desk?

We asked Elsa Sinjaga, marketing manager at Treston, what are the most notable differences between an ergonomic desk and a normal desk.

The requirements for desks and benches in industrial and technical environments are inherently different to those of other areas, such as offices. The jobs carried out at manufacturing workstation may involve force, precision skills and repetitive movements, and it is not always possible to adopt and ideal posture in relation to the work piece. An ergonomic workbench must adapt as well as possible to the working environment and to the operator without adapting unhealthy working positions or unnatural postures, and all this without affecting productivity and efficiency negatively.

An ergonomic workbench with easy height adjustment and large range of accessories differs from a normal, non-height adjustable desk that has a limited range of accessories in many ways.

First of all activities carried out in industrial and technical benches are often complicated, sometimes require force, sometimes fine motor skills. In addition, in shift work desks are shared by several operators, often different in size. Height adjustable workbench with easy height adjustment method is a key factor in ensuring correct working height and proper ergonomics for all workers, no matter what sized operator you have, no matter big or small work piece and not dependent on the working position (sitting, standing, semi-sitting). We recommend desks either with hand crank or electric height adjustment.

Second, the reach range in industrial tasks can be large, depending on the work piece size and materials and tools you need to have in reach within the workstation. Your bench has to flexible in terms how it gives maximum adaptability without compromising ergonomics. This is achieved with modular workbenches that have a wide range of accessories. Height adjustable accessories above the workbench ensure ergonomic working postures for operators in all sizes and accessories with arm allow you to work in your primary and secondary working zones and eliminate unnecessary reaching.

Workstations and industrial furniture design and implementation always begin with the person performing the work. Ergonomics, functionality and efficiency should be at the forefront of your furniture provider's mind; look for designs that re cost-effective and comply with the principles of the LEAN philosophy.