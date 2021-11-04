Best network switches of 2022: 1, 2, 5 and 10GbE hardware for small business and home office

Any office with a lot of devices needs to invest in the best network switches available. All those computers, printers , and NAS devices in the office could be putting a lot of pressure on the work network, which is why having a durable and speedy network switch is so crucial.

Regardless of what your budget is or the size of your network, we have network switches that will fit your needs. You’ll find some smaller options meant for just a handful of network-connected devices to larger ones that have a huge amount of ports to accommodate large numbers of network-attached devices. We’ve collected options for just about every need.

Take a look at the top network switches on offer so you can bring your network out of the dark ages and future-proof it for your growing company.

Also take a look at 1Gb vs. 10Gb: which is right for your AV network - as well as our round-up of the best small business routers.

This Netgear switch is a sturdy little number that’s capable of handling heavy traffic in a home or office environment. It has a metal chassis that’s rugged, includes a Kensington lock port and positions eight RJ-45 ports around the back. Netgear advertises 16Gbps switching from the device, which runs its own management software that lets you switch configuration from any device connect to any port. It also comes with a handy utility that helps you find switches on the network.

2. NETGEAR 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (JGS524) Runs efficiently and quietly Specifications Ports: 24 Features: Plug-and-play, versatile mounting options, silent operation, prosafe lifetime protection, energy efficient Reasons to buy + Plug-and-play setup + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Pricey compared to some rivals

So quiet you won’t hear a peep out of it, this unmanaged 24-port switch from Netgear can be mounted as a rackmount or desktop switch and is backed by an industry-leading warranty. It’s plug-and-play, making it suitable for small-to-medium-sized businesses – and it’s power efficient to boot. Additionally, each port is equipped with automatic speed and duplex sensing, in addition to auto uplink to adjust for straight-through or crossover cables to make the right link.

3. TP-Link 16-Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch An affordable and feature-rich switch Specifications Ports: 16 Features: Power-saving tech, non-blocking switching architecture, 3.2Gbps switching capacity, 9k Jumbo frame, Supports MCAC address auto-learning and auto-aging, auto-negotiation ports, fanless design, plug-and-play Reasons to buy + Affordable compared to competition + Power-saving tech Reasons to avoid - Efficiency focus means it isn't the most powerful

If you’re especially concerned about power efficiency, this switch features TP-Link’s energy saving tech that saves power up to 70%. This 1-port switch has a 3.2Gbps switching capacity and 9k Jumbo frame to improve the performance of large data transfers. It’s one of the quietest switches we’ve tested which is made possible by its fanless design – and because it’s plug-and-play there’s no configuration required. Oh, and it’s as affordable as switches of its kind come. What’s not to like?

Cisco’s monster 24-port Gigabit switch is an unmanaged switch designed for small office spaces. It’s plug-and-play, requiring zero configuration out of the box, and it’s available in both compact desktop and rack-mount models. As part of the networking giant’s 110 series, it’s designed for bandwidth-intensive video services, and this model can conserve energy by optimising power use without compromising features, which not only helps the environment – it’ll reduce your business’s energy cost too.

5. NETGEAR Nighthawk S8000 8-Port Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Gaming Switch (GS808E) A unique switch aimed squarely at gamers Specifications Ports: 8 Features: Management software, modern design, silent operation, 3year warranty, energy efficient mode, gaming dashboard Reasons to buy + It's a gaming switch + Silent operation + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Gaming-focused

Who says you can’t do a bit of gaming in a home office? Looking nothing like your conventional switch, this model has been designed with gamers in mind – and it some features that can be found in high-end business models. In addition to being fanless for whisper-quiet operation, it comes with management software with an easy-to-use GUI that lets you configure, secure and monitor the network it runs on. Its standout feature is a gaming dashboard that lets you view real-time network insights and auto-diagnostics.

6. Amcrest Gigabit Uplink 9-Port Poe+ Ethernet Switch with Metal Housing A network switch with power over Ethernet capability Specifications Ports: 9 Features: POE + 802.3at, maximum 30w power and 10/10mbp to each POE port, 96w power to all PoE ports, 10/100/1000mbps Gigabit Ethernet Uplink and SFP Optical Fiber uplink, plug and play, LED activity lights Reasons to buy + PoE for up to 8 devices + Sturdy metal construction Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky and heavy build

Amcrest’s tough metal switch sports PoE (power over ethernet capability, allowing you to power up to 8-PoE devices such as VoIP telephones, IP cameras, computers, TVs, gaming consoles and more over plug-and-play. Its LED lights indicate which devices are active on the network, and the switch’s light and compact (yet heavy-duty) design means you won’t be concerned when slinging it in a bag to take on the road.

Can power up to eight devices using power-over-ethernet Specifications Ports: 16 Features: Power over ethernet, plug-and-play, QoS traffic prioritisation, Gigabit transfer speeds, supports 802.3at Reasons to buy + PoE functionality + High-speed performance Reasons to avoid - Wide build can take up a lot of space

This unmanaged 16-port switch is housed in a sturdy metal enclosure. The switch is designed to minimise file transfer teams and streams high bandwidth files without interference, making it ideal for streaming high-quality video over the network. It’s PoE+ capable, meaning that you can power compatible devices using an ethernet connection, with a maximum power consumption of 13.41watts. Moreover, this switch offers huge Gigabit transfer speeds of up to 1,000Mbs, and its QoS (Quality of Service) traffic prioritisation ensure that the most important data always receives top priority.

8. TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch Sends a long PoE+ signal to power devices far away Specifications Ports: 8 Features: PoE+ power, port isolation, low-noise operation, plug and play, TRENDnet Lifetime protection, eight gigabit PoE+ ports Reasons to buy + Supports PoE+ + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Not quite as fast as some other competitors

This switch from TRENDnet has one of the longest PoE+ signals on our list, reaching up to 200m at 10Mbps once its DIP switch is enabled. It can supply up to 30W of PoE+ power per port with a 65W total budget. Its other features are appealing too – it’s wall mountable, features a fanless design for silent operation and is incredibly easy to install and maintain thanks to its unmanaged nature and plug-and-play design. Oh, and its lifetime warranty will give you peace of mind.

9. TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch A low-cost network switch that is easy-to-use Specifications Ports: 5 Features: plug-and-play, Ethernet splitter, sturdy metal case, IEEE 802.3x flow control, up to 84 percentage power saving Reasons to buy + Simple to set up + Traffic optimisation controls Reasons to avoid - Not quite as powerful as enterprise-focused rivals

Designed for use in home office networks, this easy-to-use switch can be set up in just two steps – simply connect it to the power supply, and the connect your various devices. Its vast feature set includes traffic optimization including IGMP snooping to optimize traffic delivery and ensure a better network experience for applications like IPTV. There’s also QoS (quality of service) functionality which lets admins designate traffic priority to keep voice and video applications clear and free of latency.

10. D-Link 8-Port EasySmart Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switch (DGS-1100-08P) A switch with a rich feature set designed for offices Specifications Ports: 8 Features: 8 x 10/110/1000BASE-T PoE ports, supports 802.1Q VLAN, auto voice VLAN and auto surveillance VLAN, compact desktop enclosure, lifetime warranty Reasons to buy + Supports PoE on all ports + Offers plenty of advanced features + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Budget-focused so lacking some key features

With this model, D-Link is targeting businesses who are looking for an affordable switch that doesn’t skimp on advanced features. It sports L2 switching features including VLAN and QoS, all delivered through a simple interface that will be easy to use for even the most inexperienced of IT managers. The switch also delivers PoE (power-over-ethernet) capability, making it easier for businesses to hook up IP cameras, VoIP phones, wireless access points and other standards-compliant powered devices.