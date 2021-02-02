Best laptops under R10,000 in South Africa

Buying a laptop is no small feat. Choosing what works best for you and what's in your budget makes finding the perfect combination is a trial even for the most tech -savvy user.

If you're needing to replace your laptop and have no idea where to start, but know your budget, we've pulled together some advice and options. These laptops offer up good functionality with a price tag that won't leave you in debt.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Surface Go line was a smart move on the part of Microsoft. Its follow up, Surface Go 2, continues that tradition with its reasonable price and premium design. It also runs the full Windows 10 operating system, so it’s even more capable than other tablets out there as far as what applications you can use on it.

You can get it for R8,999.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Go 2

Asus E410

It's no powerhouse of processing power but instead uses the battery-friendly Intel Celeron processor to handle all the basics, from word processing to email to social media, with ease. We also like the compact and lightweight power supply, something often overlooked which adds to bulk and weight.

At this price there are some compromises obviously: The 14-inch screen could be brighter and 4GB of RAM is minimal, but we don't find either of those a deal breaker. Instead we find the E410 a very well thought out entry-level laptop with 128GB SDD drive, the latest Wi-Fi 6 and very decent build quality.

Get this laptop for R5,499.

Read the full review: Asus E410

Acer Spin 1 SP111-33

Fitted with an entry-level Celeron processor it's underpowered for editing complex multimedia or playing any modern games, but it's more than up to the task of working on large, complex documents, playing music and videos and organising your social media.

It's light and compact and tough so will have great wear and tear and last a little longer on the hardware front. The tiny 11-inch screen means you will need to be comfortable with a smaller screen but this is something you'll quickly adjust to.

It's currently on sale with Incredible Connection for R9,999.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Half Chromebook, half tablet, this computer offers you the best of both. True to its name, this Lenovo Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilising the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there. Its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours – you could pull an all-nighter, use it through the day and mid-afternoon, and you’ll still pass out before it runs out of juice.

To account for its low price, however, you do miss out on a bigger keyboard, a slightly troublesome trackpad and the charger and headphones share one port.

You can get this great 2-for-1 for R8,995.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Lenovo S145

If you're looking for function over form, this is among the sturdiest laptops on the market.

The 15.6-inch display offers a perfect size screen for work and watching series. The Intel Core i5 1035G1 Processor can make sure that all happens and runs smoothly. It features 8GB RAM and 1TB Hard Drive so you won't be stuck when it comes to space.

Although not the prettiest, this laptop offers up reliability most of all.

You can get it for R9,999 with Incredible Connection.