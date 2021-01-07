Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases to protect your new phone

Apple’s latest line of iPhones are now available to buy, and while there may be a big price difference between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro the two phones are exactly the same shape and size.

The iPhone 12 Pro is a touch heavier, but the dimensions are exactly the same meaning you can use cases for each phone interchangeably.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a few case suggestions for each that’ll ensure your phone is protected, stylish, and in some cases more useful than ever, by using Apple’s new MagSafe technology.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 12 Pro Max cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

The best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases you can buy

(Image credit: Oterkin)

1. Oterkin iPhone 12 case Gets the job done TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$14,99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged + Built-in screen protector Reasons to avoid - Not particularly attractive

Offering a compact case with water and dust resistance built-in, as well as a screen protector, the Oterkin may not be a looker but it will undoubtedly keep your phone dry, safe, and in one piece.

Despite its chunky charm, it still supports wireless charging, while shock-absorption ensures your pride and joy will survive longer than it would without this case.

(Image credit: Smartish)

2. Smartish Gripzilla Armor Case Protects your investment TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$19,99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Durable + Integrated grip Reasons to avoid - Arguably not the most visually appealing case

Smartish’s Gripzilla has garnered a reputation for being a sturdy case, and the iPhone 12 variant is no different.

The name comes from a handy indented grip on the side that helps mold it to your hand, while the back is sleek and protective.

It’s not the most stylish case, but it’s sure to protect your phone with minimal fuss and can be customized with the Smartish design studio.

(Image credit: Nudient)

3. Nudient Thin V3 Case Understated design and gorgeous colors TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in a variety of colors + Magnets help hold the case in place Reasons to avoid - Lack of bulk may mean it’s not as drop-resistant as some others

Arguably the best-looking case on this list, the Nudient looks great but has some nifty features to match.

An inner suede fabric layer prevents dust scratching your device, while the outside has three layers of rubberized material to make it easy to hold.

Check out the Nudient Thin V3 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case here

(Image credit: Pipetto)

4. Pipetto Origami Folio Three accessories in one TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly versatile + Solid all-round protection Reasons to avoid - May offer too many options for basic users

Pipetto’s Origami Folio cases are manufactured using anti-microbial and anti-bacterial materials which continue working months or years into use, and it’s a sturdy case, too.

The real draw, though, is likely to be in the multiple ways you can tweak the rear cover into a stand for landscape movie-watching or portrait FaceTime calls.

Check out the Pipetto Origami Folio iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case here

(Image credit: Ted Baker / Pro Porta)

5. Ted Baker Mirror Case from Proporta Big-name brand at a decent price TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$18,95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Handy mirror + Protects the display Reasons to avoid - Not as durable on the edges

Ted Baker and Proporta’s range offers some gorgeous designs, with a 'Folio' style display cover that offers a mirror for makeup emergencies and selfie preparation.

While it may not protect the edges of your device as well as it protects the screen, it does offer a name brand if that’s your thing.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Slim Armor Case Slim and smart TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$15,99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slimline + Includes a kickstand Reasons to avoid - May not survive more than a few drops

Spigen already offers a whole host of iPhone 12 cases, but this one caught our eye for its slender frame, although we wonder if it’s less durable because of it.

In any case, the rear panel snaps onto the border around the phone to double up protection, and the kickstand is handy if you’re planning to watch a movie or two.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe You get what you pay for TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime US$49 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Plenty of color options + Ability to add accessories Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Apple’s silicone cases might not be the cheapest on offer, but the variety of colors and solid construction make them an easy contender.

New this year is the company’s MagSafe technology which not only allows devices to charge more efficiently, but secures cases in place and allows for accessories to 'piggyback' on your phone, like a leather wallet for storing cards (sold separately for another $59 / £59 / AU$89).

(Image credit: Mujjo)

8. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case A touch of class TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great leather feel + Has a card compartment Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Another expensive option, but the Mujjo Full Leather case offers a sleek design in multiple color options as well as an integrated card compartment.

The material is “grippy”, which should help prevent mishaps, and it's made from full-grain leather, so is durable enough to survive more than a few drops, too.

Check out the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case here

(Image credit: Bandolier)

9. Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier Something a little different TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Versatile + Hidden compartment Reasons to avoid - No protection for the device’s display

One that can help your iPhone complement your outfit, this clever 'Bandolier' style case will keep your iPhone handy at all times thanks to an over-the-shoulder design.

Its open-face design means you’ll want to make sure you don’t swing it into any hard surfaces, but a hidden compartment on the rear allows you to carry any bank cards or ID with you.

The strap is detachable, too.

Check out the Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier here.

(Image credit: Greenwich England)

10. Greenwich Blake Leather Case Wrap your phone in luxury TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$124,95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lovely texture + Plenty of grip Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

When the folks at Greenwich add luxury to a case’s name, they aren’t kidding - these are made from the same materials that Bentley interiors are made of.

Offering a Folio case with internal card storage and the option of a brass or gunmetal finish, there’s also a snap-back compartment on the rear to allow for extra storage.

Check out the Greenwich Blake Leather iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case here