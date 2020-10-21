Best HTML to PDF converter of 2020

HTML, which stands for HyperText Markup Language, is what is used to create web pages. PDF is a file format that ensures that a document always looks the same regardless of the device on which it is being viewed.

There are many reasons that you might want to convert a web page written in HTML to a PDF, so when looking for an HTML to PDF converter, there are a few things to look for: The converted files should be of high quality, with the final output being as close as possible to the original page, and the conversion should happen quickly because you don’t want to have to wait for lengthy periods.

To help you find the right converter for you, we’ve selected the five best HTML to PDF converter options.

1. Convertio Easy online conversion tool visit website Supports more than 300 file formats Fast conversion Links from the original page work Free Inconsistent results Doesn’t convert slideshow/carousel content properly Rounded corners not always smooth Background images don’t always display

Convertio is straightforward to use. You can choose to upload a file from your computer, Google Drive, or Dropbox, or you can paste in a URL (web address).

There are upload options because Convertio is a tool for converting a large number of different file formats, not just web pages. In this case, since we’re converting HTML web pages, we’d choose the option to paste in a URL, select PDF as the format to convert to, and click Convert. A few seconds later, the PDF is ready to download.

The whole process takes next to no time to complete; the most difficult part is choosing the file format to convert to because there are so many from which to choose. But Convertio has a user-friendly interface that makes searching for the required file format quick and easy.

PDF24 Tools includes Webpage to PDF for converting HTML to PDF. (Image credit: PDF24 Tools)

Dedicated HTML converter tool visit website Links from the original page work Simple process Quick conversion Uncluttered user interface Inconsistent results Some pages wouldn’t render No customization options Dated interface

While Convertio is a single tool for converting to many different file formats, PDF24 Tools has a separate tool for each type of conversion. After selecting the tool you want from the All tools menu—in our case, Webpage to PDF—all you have to do is enter the URL and click the Convert to PDF button.

When the conversion is complete, you can download your newly created PDF or you can choose to have it emailed or saved to Dropbox or Google Drive. There are also links to PDF24’s other tools that perform functions like merging, compressing, splitting, and password-protecting PDFs. Once you’ve downloaded or saved your PDF, you can restart the process an unlimited number of times.

Pdfcrowd produces accurate results. (Image credit: Pdfcrowd)

3. Pdfcrowd Accurate HTML to PDF converter visit website Accurate results Fast conversion Links from the original page work Free Free version comes with branding Only limited customization options with the free version

With Pdfcrowd, you can choose to convert a URL, paste in HTML code, upload a single HTML file, or upload an archive containing the HTML and all the assets needed to render the complete page. Pdfcrowd will also convert to image file formats like PNG, JPEG, and WebP.

The process from start to finish only takes a few seconds. We found PDFcrowd to produce accurate results, rendering pages almost exactly as they appeared in the web browser.

Pdfcrowd is free, but with a browser license for $12.95/year, you can unlock a series of advanced options, like controlling the page size, password-protecting the PDF, and preventing printing and copying. There is also a monthly, rate-limited API license available if you plan on doing multiple conversions.

Soda PDF is simple to use and creates accurate results. (Image credit: Soda PDF)

4. Soda PDF Single-page HTML to PDF conversion visit website Accurate results Links from the original page work Single-page PDF output Simple process Slower conversion than other tools Only two free conversions per hour Distracting buttons that link to the paid tool No customization options

Soda PDF has several online tools for converting both to and from different types of file formats, and each one has its own page on the Soda PDF website. Once you find the page for converting HTML to PDF, there are no settings to change or options to choose; just enter your URL and click the Get PDF button.

Unlike some converters, which split the PDF up into separate pages based on standard page sizes, Soda PDF creates a single, long PDF page equal in length to however long the HTML page you’re converting is.

The free online version is also limited to creating two PDFs per hour. If you want to make more than that, you either have to pay $2.99 to process another file, or you can sign up for a monthly or yearly subscription for unlimited conversions.

Web2PDF has a range of customization settings. (Image credit: Web2PDF)

5. Web2PDF A simple online converter tool visit website Links from the original page work Simple process Uncluttered user interface Good customization options Only three free conversions per day Some background images don’t display PDF page breaks can sometimes be jarring

Web2PDF is a simple online tool to use. It only has a choice of two formats to convert to— PDF or image—but it does have a good collection of settings that can be changed to customize the final output.

You can change the size of the browser window that will be used to render the output, adjust the page orientation and its margins, choose whether to delay the start of the conversion to make sure everything has loaded on the page, and block cookie consent popups or banners.

With your settings updated, all you have to do is enter the URL, wait a few seconds, and download your PDF.

Similar to Soda PDF, you only get three free conversions per day, and then you need to pay a subscription of either $6/month or $60/year for unlimited conversions.