Best headphones in South Africa under R3,000

Headphones have never been more important. From listening while you're working to working out, having a good pair of headphones makes all the difference.

With that said, they don't come cheap. While you can get a pair of throwaway ones for under R500, you're wasting your money in the long run and letting yourself down with poor quality.

Acknowledging that dropping R3k isn't easy, we've pulled together the best headphones under this amount that still give you decent quality.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Great value for money. The 1MORE Triple Driver in-ear headphones are better-sounding and more well-built pair of earphones than the 1MORE Triple Drivers.

The only fault found is that the inbuilt remote feels a little cheap, but that's made up for by the lush sound quality offered by these luxe-looking earbud.

They come at a pretty decent price for their quality, only R1,499

Read more: 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone review

Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

Plantronics has always been a favourite for wireless headphones. The BackBeat Go 810 uses less premium materials but sound nearly identical to its more expensive predecessor.

Great for travellers or those who have long commutes, they are both comfortable and stylish.

You can get these for R1,999.

Read more: Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 review

Sennheiser HD 450BT

(Image credit: Truls Steinung)

This brand is well-known for its great-sounding noise-cancelling headphones and these pair are a cheaper offer from this great brand.

With a minimal design and built-in noise cancellation, these fully-foldable wireless headphones are aimed squarely at the commuting crowd. Their well-balanced profile should appeal audiophiles and bass-hunters alike. Battery life and connectivity are both very good.

You can get them for R2,399.

Read more: Sennheiser HD 450BT review

AKG Y500

(Image credit: AKG)

Something a bit different, the on-ear headphones are not quiet as popular as their headphone siblings.

Bass is taught and the high end is sharp and nimble with enough mid-range to keep things comfortable, and all delivered with a relatively spacious soundstage.

The ambient sound "show through" function and the automatic pause and play when you take them off and on again are great additions. Like all on-ears they do look a bit dorky sticking out, but the design accents here are cool enough to let it slide.

You can get them for R2,798.

Sony WH-CH510

(Image credit: Future)

These low-priced Sony cans have turned in a winning audio performance. These do exceptionally well considering how cheap they are, even the cheapest on our list. They have USB-C charging and the extraordinary 35 hours of battery life.

The biggest drawback is a slightly lightweight all-plastic construction, but the padding on the cups is decent, and they're otherwise small and light, so well-suited to the mobile lifestyle.

You can get them for R725.

Read more: Sony WH-CH510

JBL Tune 750BTNC

JBL are really popular for their headphones.

The JBL Tune 750BTNC sound great, look great, and they fit well. Reliable and easy to use, you might miss waterproofing and a few minor features – but at this price, it feels foolish to complain.

You can get them for R1,499.

Read more: JBL Tune 750BTNC review

(Image credit: 1More)

Making two entires on our list, this brand bring out great, cheaper options when it comes to headphones.

Made entirely of plastic, they don't feel quite as classy as other products but that makes them much lighter and, together with their add-on silicon wings, much less likely to fly out as you whip your head around. They use the aptX protocol to preserve your music quality over Bluetooth. And the audio performance punches well above its price, with decent soundstage and enough bass.

You can get them for R1,799.

Read more: 1More Stylish E1026BT True Wireless