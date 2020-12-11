Best gaming phones in South Africa 2020

Smartphones have come a long way when it comes to gaming, and now along with the casual games that still prove very popular you can also get full console-quality experiences on a phone. But of course, that kind of experience takes some serious power, for which you’ll benefit from having one of the best gaming phones.

But there's more to gaming than just having the top specs. Phones have come out with hardware and software perks like touch-sensitive triggers and in-game settings tweaks that take playing to another level. These phones have better display refresh rates, screen size, gaming modes, and cooling systems than the average handsets, which tend to be more directly targeted by phones built with gaming in mind.

If you've got very deep pockets, and are willing to purchase online outside of South Africa we've assembled a list of extreme phones, like the Nubia Red Magic 5G, Asus ROG 3, Black Shark 2, and Razer Phone 2, that are the outright best gaming phones in the world at any price. See the full line up of heavy hitting handsets here.

You don't need a gaming phone to play on the go, though. If you'd prefer a more mainstream device, many of the best phones for gaming are simply high-end handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S20 range and the iPhone 12 Pro.

These handsets and more are included in our list below, so there are plenty of options, and not all of them cost a fortune. For each you’ll find full details of its specs, features, and highlights in our guide below, so you should have everything you need to get your game on.

But make sure to check back regularly, as we’re keeping this article constantly updated with new arrivals.

Best gaming phones at a glance

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus LG V60 ThinQ + Dual Screen Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus / Galaxy S10 LG G8X THinQ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The iPhone 12 Pro is the best gaming iPhone (Image credit: TechRadar)

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro The best gaming iPhone available right now Specifications Release date: October 2020 Weight: 189g Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1170 x 2532 CPU: A14 Bionic chip RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 2,815mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + LiDAR scanner Front camera: 12MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$999 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Access to the best games ecosystem + Gorgeous screen for gaming Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No charging block included

The newest and best iPhone Pro model out there, the iPhone 12 Pro is the best of the Apple bunch right now. Its 6.1-inch display looks fantastic and is just the right size to get the most out of your gaming experience. Backed up by a powerful processor and plenty of storage space, you won't be disappointed by how speedily games run.

There's also no shortage of game options thanks to the App Store having a huge wealth of games available to it, plus the benefits that come from using Apple Arcade for a Netflix-style library of options.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expensive for what you get and 5G isn't really relevant to a lot of users just yet (but will be a huge help gaming in future), but such a purchase will mean that you're future-proofed for a while to come yet.

Read our review: iPhone 12 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus Samsung's top flagships Specifications Release date: March 2020 Weight: 163g/186g Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm/161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2-inch/6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB (S20) or 128GB/256GB/512GB (S20 Plus) Battery: 4,000mAh/4500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$727,89 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The best screen around + Excellent cameras Reasons to avoid - Ever-higher price - Iterative improvements

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus are obvious inclusions for this list, seeing as how they’re the latest entries in the most high-profile Android flagship range around.

They’re not just coasting on their name though, these phones really are great for games, thanks in no small part to the top-end computing power at their heart. You get either a Snapdragon 865 chipset if you’re in the US, or an Exynos 990 in most other places, and in both cases these are flagship smartphone chipsets.



You also get 8GB of RAM, so not much should slow these phones down. And games will look great on them, as both models have a QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They also pack big batteries, giving you either 4,000mAh or 4,500mAh to play with in the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus respectively.

Read our reviews: Samsung Galaxy S20 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The LG V60 is an entertainment powerhouse with its Dual Screen peripheral included in the main price. (Image credit: Future)

3. LG V60 ThinQ + Dual Screen Flagship phone with a second screen, free Specifications Release date: February 2020 Weight: 213g Dimensions: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 2460 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB (up to 2TB with card) Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP Front camera: 10MP Today's best LG V60 ThinQ 5G deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual screen is great for media + Powerful chipset + Extensive 5,000mAh battery Reasons to avoid - Dual screen software is so-so - Unremarkable beyond dual screen

The LG V60 ThinQ seems like an updated and up-sized version of the LG G8, which popularized the Dual Screen peripheral that makes the V60 stand out from the competition.

In essence, the Dual Screen is an exact copy of the V60's 6.8-inch Full HD Plus (2460 x 1080) display. The software takes a moment to get used to, but you can effectively have two apps running at the same time – handy if, like in the photo above, you want to play games on one screen and watch media on the other.

There is a gaming mode that makes the second screen an input touchpad, leaving the first screen free of fingers, but it's not the most intuitive. There are also a handful of apps, like Google Maps, that can splash across both screens to varying degrees of helpfulness.

Otherwise, the phone is a typically powerful flagship for 2020: Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and it runs Android 10. The 5,000mAh battery is a great addition to keep your gaming going, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is a rarity in phones these days. Overall, a strong pick for gaming and watching media – or both at the same time.

Read our reviews: LG V60 ThinQ review

Today's best LG V60 ThinQ 5G deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Galaxy S10 Plus is an all-rounder, but is still a top gaming phone

4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus / Galaxy S10 Great Android gaming phones Specifications Release date: February 2019 Weight: 175g Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm / 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.4-inch / 6.1-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3040 CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128GB/512GB/1TB (up to 1.5TB with card) Battery: 4,100mAh / 3,400mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front camera: 10MP + 8MP / 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$619,99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent screen-to-body ratio + Powerful chipset + In-screen fingerprint sensor Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Slippery design

Don't be too surprised to see Samsung so high on the list. Its latest family of Galaxy S10 smartphones are the first to feature Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 855 chipset, which quickly boosted them to the top of the pack in terms of sheer performance.

But, it's not just the chipset that makes these excellent gaming phones. They have sharp Super AMOLED displays with support for high dynamic range, so you'll get excellent visuals in movies and games alike.

The screen real estate is also expanded, so you have that much more game to look at. With these phones, you're getting both a killer phone and a powerful mobile gaming device in one.

Better still, VR fans can still make use of the new phones with existing Gear VR headsets letting you enjoy the immersive game medium on the phones' crisp displays.

Read our reviews: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Samsung Galaxy S10

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals Reduced Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus... Amazon US$899,99 US$619,99 View Reduced Price Samsung Galaxy Cellphone -... Amazon Prime US$674,22 US$627,22 View Samsung Galaxy Cellphone -... Amazon Prime US$661,22 View Reduced Price Samsung Galaxy S10+ Factory... Amazon Prime US$849,99 US$699,99 View Show More Deals

LG G8X ThinQ offers dual screen gaming (Image credit: LG)

4. LG G8X THinQ Good all-round gaming specs and dual screen included Specifications Release date: December 2019 Weight: 180g Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.39-inch Resolution: 2340x1080 CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 13MP Front camera: 32MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$579 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ample power + Solid multimedia + Dual screen included Reasons to avoid - Very slippery in hand

LG is one of the most underrated phone brands, despite consistently delivering affordable flagship phones with great specifications and workhorse performance. LG is no slouch in the multimedia department, with superb screens (it makes screens for Apple, after all) and exceptional audio.

For gaming it's got a the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU with the highly regarded Adreno 640 GPU painting the 6.4-inch OLED screen. Its a robust build with Gorilla Glss 6 all round and its IP68 waterproof. Like all high-end LG phones the sound system uses specialised audio decoder chips and ampifiers for exceptional sound through the headphone jack (but this doesn't carry through to Bluetooth headphones, obviously).

And then there's a hidden trump card. The the G8X comes standard with a second 6.4-inch screen embedded in a folio-style hard case. By slipping your phone into one side, it powers up the second screen, so you get the benefit of both. This split screen arrangement is LGs answer to the folding screen of competitors, but it works espcially well for gaming with controls shifted off the main interface and on to the second screen, where they can be enlarged for better control without obscuring your on-screen action. Inevitably only a handful of games are taking advantage of this right now, but those include Asphalt 9 and Fortnite.

Read more: LG G8X ThinQ review

Today's best LG G8X ThinQ deals Reduced Price LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen... Amazon Prime US$638,99 US$579 View LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen... Amazon Prime US$599 View LG LMG850QM7X.AUSABK G8X... Amazon US$649,95 View LG LMG850QM7X.AUSABK G8X... Amazon US$649,95 View

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite has few compromises over the full version (Image credit: Future | Amit Mishra for TechRadar India)

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Business power translates as gaming power too Specifications Release date: Feb 2020 Weight: 199g Dimensions: 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Exynos 9810 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 32MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS US$427,90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautiful, big screen + Large battery + Good GPU Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulky

The Note series might be more closely associated with business than gaming, but the processing power and multimedia granted to discerning business users plays very nicely for gaming too. This includes, for example the massive FHD 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the ample 6GB of RAM and the generous 4500mAh battery, which is what contributes to a great all-day gaming platform.

The Exynos 9810 CPU runs lighter on battery than the CPU on the full Note 10 but it comes paired with the Mali-G72 MP18 GPU, considered to be amongst the very best graphics chips available in Android phones.

At nearly 200g its a little heavier than some competitors, but it does have a headphone jack.

Read our hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite