Best Fitbit in South Africa in 2021

The Fitbit brand is synonymous with health trackers, having more-or-less defined this product category. It has consistently updated the software in its products over the years to improve not just step counting, but sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. The full Fitbit range now includes more than a dozen products, with some of its strongest offerings with built in GPS launching since it was acquired by Google in 2019.

That means there is a Fitbit available at every price point for every kind of user from the first-timer to the casual neighbourhood walker to the more serious gym-goer or distance runner.

Which Fitbit is right for you? We've ranked them here according to the feature set compared to overall performance and, of course, price. You can click through to our full reviews, for an in-depth look at each of them.

1. Fitbit Charge 4 One of the best fitness trackers you can buy Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: Yes Battery life: Up to 7 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit you can buy today, and neatly bridges the gap between activity bands and fully fledged fitness trackers. It's simple and discreet enough for everyday wear, but has all the features you need for tracking workouts too.

This is the first Fitbit to offer on-board GPS, making it a viable option for runners who'd prefer to leave their phone at home. There's also Fitbit Pay for contactless payments, and if you are carrying your phone, you can use the Charge 4 to control your Spotify playlist.

When paired with the Fitbit App, the Charge 4 will also track Active Zone Minutes – a measure of exercise intensity recommended by various health organizations. These are based on heart rate training zones, but simplified so they're easy to understand, and you'll be set specific goals depending on your age and general fitness, as measured by the device.

The Fitbit Charge 4 costs the same as the Charge 3 did at launch, which is an impressive feat considering the upgrades under the hood. There's still no color screen, but this is a superb fitness tracker that has the features that really count.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 4 review

2. Fitbit Charge 3 A great deal if you can live without on-board GPS Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: Yes, through phone Battery life: 4/5 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Charge 3 lacks the on-board GPS and Spotify controls you'll find on the Charge 4, but is still an excellent fitness tracker and one of the best Fitbits you can buy – particularly now it's dropped significantly in price.

It has a much larger screen compared to the last few versions of the Charge series, and comes with fitness features such as a heart rate tracker, guided breathing, swim tracking and improved notifications.

If you opt for the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition, you'll get Fitbit Pay compatibility as well. It connects with the GPS on your phone to keep track of your runs as well, but unfortunately can't keep tabs on your location without your phone. With that in mind, it might not be the best option for serious runners.

Everything is just a bit better on the Charge 3, and considering it's the same price at launch as the Charge 2 it'll likely be a suitable tracker for anyone looking for a Fitbit in 2020.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 3 review

3. Fitbit Inspire HR Inspiration to get off the sofa Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: Yes, through phone Battery life: 5 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Inspire HR is one of the latest Fitbits and it’s a superior alternative to the company’s other basic trackers.

It’s reasonably affordable yet comes with a lot of features including – obviously – heart rate tracking, as well as activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. There’s also connected GPS, but no onboard GPS.

Other highlights of the Fitbit Inspire HR include great battery life of around five days in our tests, and a sleek, surprisingly premium design, making this one of the best-looking Fitbits you can buy. It’s also waterproof, though doesn’t come with any real swim-tracking skills.

Basically, if you don’t need to track your activity in the pool, don’t mind taking your phone with you on runs and don’t need something that’s more of a smartwatch, this is the best Fitbit option – and if you do need those other features you’ll have to pay more.

Read the full Fitbit Inspire HR review

4. Fitbit Versa 2 Alexa and more on your wrist Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No, only connected Battery life: 5 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the first smartwatch (as opposed to simple fitness tracker) you've come across in this ranking of the best Fitbit devices, and it's arguably one of the most versatile devices that the company offers.

You can get notifications through to your wrist, use Amazon Alexa functionality, and access a variety of third-party apps directly on your wrist.

That's all on top of the great fitness features like a heart rate tracker and exercise monitoring that you’ll get from most Fitbit products.

Plus, the Fitbit Versa 2 has better battery life than most smartwatches, lasting around five days on a single charge, and with its lightweight design it won’t weigh you down while exercising.

There's no built-in GPS here though, so you'll have to take your phone on any runs you go on if you're after a device to track your location.

Read the full Fitbit Versa 2 review

5. Fitbit Flex 2 The Flex 2 is a great budget tracker Specifications Screen: No Heart rate tracker: No Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 5 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Do you want a fitness tracker that is easy to use and uncomplicated? The Fitbit Flex 2 may be the best device for you.

You'll be able to use this while swimming as it's waterproof and it'll also keep an eye on how well your dips in the pool are going. On top of that it comes with all the other basic tracking features you'd expect plus a slim and light design too.

It's a touch cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 2 as well, so it may be the perfect Fitbit tracker for you.

If you're considering buying a Flex 2 for yourself, it has great fitness tracking on board and a super subtle design that's bound to appeal to almost everyone. The only thing it's seriously lacking is a screen, so for an upgrade consider a Versa instead.

Read the full Fitbit Flex 2 review

6. Fitbit Versa Lite Lighter on features and price Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No, only connected Battery life: 3-4 days Compatibility: Android/iOS

This is a remarkably similar product to the original Fitbit Versa below, but it has dropped a couple of features so the company can sell it for a lower price. That price isn't always that much cheaper, so we'd recommend checking deals on the original Fitbit Versa (and now the Fitbit Versa 2) before opting for the Fitbit Versa Lite.

You'll get connected GPS, a solid heart rate tracker and a variety of smartwatch features with the Fitbit Versa Lite. You need to know it won't be able to track swims, doesn't have storage for music and there's also no Fitbit Pay.

All of that said, this can be far cheaper than the company's other smartwatches so you may find that a good trade off when looking to buy a new Fitbit.

Read the full Fitbit Versa Lite review

7. Fitbit Ionic Fitbit's first smartwatch offered something a bit different Specifications OS: Fitbit OS Compatibility: Android, iOS Display: 1.47-inch, 1000 nits Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz Band sizes: Large Onboard storage: 2.5GB Battery duration: 2-3 days Charging method: Proprietary charger IP rating: 50M water resistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

If you're after a smartwatch from Fitbit, there's also this. The Fitbit Ionic isn't the fantastic smartwatch some hoped it would be but it succeeds if you're looking for a fitness-focused device that can tackle running, weight lifting, swimming and much, much more.

Dedicated workout programs and Fitbit Pay are among the other highlights of the Ionic, but it doesn't perform as well as say the Apple Watch 4 or Samsung Galaxy Watch if you're looking for a full blown smartwatch experience.

It's not cheap either and the Fitbit Ionic is also low in our list of the best Fitbit products because it's just very expensive for what it can offer you. However, if you're an outdoor runner the Ionic is your best bet. Not only is it durable, but it has built-in GPS, meaning you can leave your phone at home.

Read the full Fitbit Ionic review

8. Fitbit Inspire One that covers the basics Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: No Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 5 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Inspire is basically a cheaper alternative to the Fitbit Inspire HR for anyone who doesn’t need a heart rate monitor.

That somewhat limits its skills, but there’s still a lot to like here, including an attractive, petite design, activity tracking, sleep tracking and up to five days of life.

Sadly there’s no GPS here – not even the connected kind – so this is more for people who want a very basic activity tracker than a real workout companion, but it’s priced accordingly and what it does it does well.

Read the full Fitbit Inspire review

9. Fitbit Versa Fitbit's second smartwatch beat its first Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No, only connected Battery life: 3-4 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Packing a lot of the features we saw debut on the Ionic, the Fitbit Versa condensed them down to a smaller package with a lower price tag and if you want a slimmer watch on your wrist this may be better for you than the company's first watch.

The price is already lower thanks to the introduction of the Fitbit Versa 2, and while it doesn't feel as premium we enjoy the smaller design that sits closely to your wrist. It comes with Fitbit Pay, all of the apps on the Ionic, storage for music and much more.

If you're looking to use it for running the Versa is sorely missing GPS features so you'll have to take your phone with you to track where you're jogging, but it's still a great smartwatch from Fitbit.

Read the full Fitbit Versa review

10. Fitbit Alta HR A stylish Fitbit tracker, now with added HR readings Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: No Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 7 days Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

The Fitbit Alta HR takes the slim, stylish Fitbit Alta and jams a heart rate monitor into its slender frame, without bulking it up.

Where the original Fitbit Alta feels a bit light on features, and puts form over function, the Alta HR is an admirable tracker which goes beyond basic step tracking, but still looks good.

It's still not the most feature-packed - there's no GPS for a start - but it strikes a good balance and is the sort of thing you'll be happy to wear 24/7 (other than when swimming - this isn't waterproof), which is handy, because it can also track your sleep, and the heart rate monitor helps there too.

With basic message / notification alerts pulled from your smartphone and an almost week long battery life too, it's well worth considering if you don't need the features - or don't want the bulk - of something like the Fitbit Ionic.

Read the full Fitbit Alta HR review

