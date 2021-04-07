The best electric scooters 2021: e-scooters for every budget

The best electric scooter is a fun, eco-friendly way to travel around town, so we've put all the most popular models to the test so you can choose the right one for you, whatever your budget and needs. As well as the price, we've included the range you’ll need (how far the scooter can travel between charges), its top speed, and its weight, which is particularly important if you plan on using public transport.

We haven’t skimped on safety, either, as if you’re intending to ride at night, you’ll need to look for a scooter that has suitable lights. A wide footplate (preferably with a non-slip grip) can also make the scooter more stable, and electrically-assisted brakes will give you peace of mind when you need to come to a quick stop.

Here we’ve focused on the best electric scooters that are lightweight and foldable, instead of the performance models that boast much higher top speeds as they’re prohibitively more expensive for everyday riding.

It’s worth bearing in mind that some electric scooters are more readily available in certain countries (for example, it’s easier to get hold of a Xiaomi scooter in the UK than the US), so we’ve tried to cover the best electric scooters from a range of brands.

Depending on where you live, laws for electric scooters vary between countries and even cities. Some countries place no restrictions on the use of electric scooters, while others require you to keep below a certain speed, obtain a license, wear a helmet, or stick to a designated route.

Pure Air (Image credit: Pure)

1. Pure Air The first electric scooter you should consider Specifications Top speed: 15.5mph Range: 18 miles Weight: 16.5kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Sturdy build Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy - Doesn't last long at top speed

The Pure Air is the best electric scooter we're reviewed in terms of value for money, and we'd recommend it for people looking for their first ride, or something that'll be dependable and long-lasting.

It's an entry-level electric scooter that sits below its big sibling, the Pure Air Pro, in a few different ways - but, thanks to its low price, the Pure Air sits above the Pro in this list of the best electric scooters.

The Pure Air has the same top speed as most of the scooters on this list, and it's got a fair range if you don't drive it too fast. It's also sturdy, safe to ride and decked out in lights and reflectors.

We found the Pure Air safe and comfortable to ride for the most part, and well worth your money if you're looking for your first electric scooter, though experienced riders might find it enjoyable too.

Read our full Pure Air electric scooter review

Segway Ninebot ES4 (Image credit: Segway)

2. Segway-Ninebot ES4 Electric KickScooter An electric scooter that puts safety first in all weather conditions Specifications Top speed: 18.6mph Range: 28 miles Weight: 14kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Segway Reasons to buy + Surprisingly affordable + Great safety features + Long range Reasons to avoid - Height not adjustable

The experts at Segway know a thing or two about getting around on two wheels, and that experience has helped it build one of the best electric scooters around, while keeping its price surprisingly affordable.

Its real world performance will depend on how and where your ride, but the Segway-Ninebot ES4 Electric KickScooter has a quoted range of 28 miles and a top speed of 18.6mph, making it one of the fastest scooters in this price bracket.

Its footplate is reasonably wide, with a non-slip surface to make your footing more secure on damp days. Its stopping system helps keep you safe too, with an electrically-assisted front brake to slow you down gradually and a fender brake for slamming on the anchors in a hurry.

Add a rear light and an extra external battery, and you've got a practical, sensibly designed electric scooter that'll get you from A to B quickly and safely. For our money, it's the best electric scooter around.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (Image credit: Xiaomi)

3. Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter An electric scooter that's popular worldwide, for good reason Specifications Top speed: 15mph Range: 18 miles Weight: 12.5kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Very compact when folded Reasons to avoid - Fairly limited range

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (better known as the Xiaomi Mijia M365) is hugely popular, and if you've ever hired an electric scooter there's a good chance it was one of these with different branding. Between them, the two scooters make up the bulk of sales outside the US, and it's easy to see why.

At just 12.5kg it's incredibly light, and it folds down small enough to carry on the train or subway for the final leg of a longer journey making it one of the best electric scooters around for public transport. Its charger is particularly compact too, and can be tucked easily into a bag or pocket if range is a limiting factor.

This model is a little more basic than the Pro version, with slightly less speed and power, but if you don't have to face too many hills on your commute then you might not mind trading the extra oomph for a lower price.

We prefer the Segway Ninebot's safety-first approach, but if you're on a tighter budget then it's hard to go wrong with the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter.

Pure Air Pro (Image credit: Pure)

4. Pure Air Pro An electric scooter designed with legality and safety in mind Specifications Top speed: 15.5mph Range: 22 miles Weight: 17kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sturdily built + Plenty of lights Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey - Rather heavy

Pure is one of the biggest electric scooter sellers in the UK, so it only made sense for it to turn what it had learnt from the best electric scooters into its own vehicle. The resulting scooter is the Pure Air Pro.

The Air Pro feels a supremely safe scooter to drive - it's robust, doesn't go too fast, and has plenty of lights to make sure you're never in danger. It's also got better suspension than other electric scooters we've tested.

It's not a perfect electric scooter - it's quite heavy compared to its competitors, its maximum range is a little low (especially when you're driving fast), and it's pretty pricey.

But if you want to feel safe and secure on a scooter, it's likely better to buy the Pure Air Pro than a cheaper and perhaps flimsier vehicle, as it'll last you longer and keep you out of harm's way.

Read our full Pure Air Pro electric scooter review

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

5. Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro A reliable, affordable electric scooter for everyday commuting Specifications Top speed: 15mph Range: 27 miles Weight: 14.2kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive range + Very reasonably priced + Easily transported Reasons to avoid - Not very stylish

This is the successor to the original Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro listed above. The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro (better known as the M365 Pro) is a little heavier than its predecessor, but its 27-mile range is a major improvement, and makes it one of the best electric scooters for regular commuting without the need for charging every couple of days.

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro's brakes have also been improved for quicker, safer stopping, and the slightly wider deck makes it easier and more comfortable to ride. Balancing on an electric scooter will always take practice, but having more space for your feet makes the learning curve a little less steep.

The only real disadvantages of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro are that it's not the prettiest electric scooter on the block, and its brakes aren't as impressive as Segway's, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better electric scooter so affordably priced.

Read our full Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro review

Unagi Model One E450 (Image credit: Unagi)

6. Unagi Model One E450 LIght, slim and extremely portable Specifications Top speed: 15mph Range: 15 miles Weight: 11kg Folds: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly light + Built from high grade carbon fiber Reasons to avoid - Not as zippy as other models - Limited water protection

The Unagi Model One E450 is the ideal scooter for commuters thanks to its lightweight magnesium alloy handlebar, which is 33% lighter than aluminium, and easy to carry "one click" folding system.

It marries style with performance and includes dual motors, which power one wheel each. The motors provide a smooth and comfortable ride, and you can disable one motor to extend the Unagi's range.

Even though The Unagi Model One E450 tops out at 15mph, it handles slopes with ease and is great at climbing inclines of up to 15 degrees. It's equally capable in low-visibilty conditions, too, with a flush-mounted 47 lumen LED front light and rear blinking red LED.

Rounding up the alluring package is three ride modes to choose from – beginner, intermediate or advanced – and a handy kickstand so your new ride never topples over.

What lets the Unagi Model One down, however, is its limited water protection and lack of disc brakes. It's also not cheap, but you are paying for premium materials here.