Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in SA

Whatever you’re looking for in a hybrid laptop, you’ll find something in our collection of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The best 2-in-1 laptops are thin and light notebooks, which can be converted into tablets. Besides the classic laptop form, the convertible laptops can also used in tablet mode for note taking or social networking, or switch into so-called tent mode for lean-back movie watching.

These 2-in-1 convertible laptops have changed the way we use laptops and some of them even appear on our list of best laptops overall. Here is our list of the best convertibles we have reviewed. You’ll find the ideal match for your workstyle in our line up below.

Best 2-in-1 laptop at a glance

HP Elite Dragonfly HP Spectre x360 (2020) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 730 HP Envy x360 13 (2019) Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Acer Spin 5 Lenovo Ideapad C340 Acer Spin 1

The HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. (Image credit: HP)

1. HP Elite Dragonfly For the traveling professional CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal Full HD touch display – Full HD touch Sure View display | Storage: 256 GB SSD US$1 399,99 View at Amazon Impeccable design Excellent battery life Pretty expensive

As far as 2-in-1 laptops go, the HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. It’s also one of the most beautiful business laptops we've tested in a long time, touting a thin and light design – complete with incredible speakers, a sublime keyboard and the optional 550 nit 4K display – that’s absolutely hard to contend with. This hybrid gets our coveted five-star rating, which already says a lot as we don’t give that out lightly. And, did we mention it also boasts an excellent battery life, which gets you a long way when working on-the-go?

Read the full review: HP Elite Dragonfly

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance. (Image credit: HP)

2. HP Spectre x360 (2020) HP’s flagship 2-in-1 gets a 2020 refresh CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch – 13.3" diagonal 4K (3840 x 2160) UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multitouch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD US$1 389,97 View at Amazon Stylish and high-quality finish Great all-around performance Built-in security features are useful Battery life takes a hit Can run hot at times

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2020)

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). (Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Giving the 13-inch MacBook Pro a run for its money CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD – Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare – 13.4" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD US$1 349 View at Dell Stunning, extremely portable design Great performance Gorgeous, responsive screen Battery life is just ok Only decent sound Lid hard to open

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Design-wise, not only is it incredibly compact and lightweight, but it also boasts that gorgeous responsive display, stunning woven design and delightful to use keyboard. But, it’s more than just looks. It’s pretty impressive as well when it comes to performance, thanks to its 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 with more than enough power, a lot of versatility and a stunning design to boot, you’ll be crazy not to get this.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 A convertible that doesn’t compromise CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL (4GB HMB2) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe SSD US$1 999,11 View at Amazon Impressive power Ultra-thin design Kind of expensive

Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Lenovo Yoga 730 CPU: Intel Core i7-8550u, 8th gen | Graphics : Intel Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 display | Storage: 512GB SSD US$745 View at Amazon Display Performance Limited ports selection

The premium Yoga 730 from Lenovo features an excellent 13.3-inch Full HD display with touch support. It also comes with Bluetooth enabled Active Pen 2. It weighs only 1.12 kgs and can last up to 5 house on a single charge with heavy usage and also supports quick charge.

The port options include just two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. The Lenovo Yoga 730 finds a nice balance between performance and portability. It also comes with a nice keyboard and touchpad combo.

HP Envy x360 (2019) offers a premium build and 9 hours of video playback, to start. (Image credit: HP)

6. HP Envy x360 13 (2019) HP gives its slimline laptop an AMD upgrade CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256 GB – 1TB SSD Low Stock US$1 199,77 View at Amazon Slim and sleek for a 2-in-1 High quality chassis Improved battery life CPU performance merely adequate Graphics performance disappointing

Thanks to its sleek, 13-inch design, this 2-in-1 is leaner that you might have expected, which works in your favor when engaging it in tablet mode. There are other compelling reasons why the HP Envy x360 (2019) is worth considering when you’re on the lookout for the best 2 in 1 laptops. This HP beauty offers a premium build, boasts 9 hours of video playback and delivers a performance that will get you through most of your schoolwork and project, at a very reasonable price.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 (2019)

(Image credit: Asus)

7. Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Brilliant larger display for the number cruncher CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6" 4K (3840x2160) LED-backlit | Storage: 512GB SSD Check Amazon Superb 4K screen Tough build Somewhat heavy Cramped keyboard

Weighing in at nearly 2kg its a little on the heavy side for a 2-in-1, and its s solid build but it is still quite manageable in one hand. The standout feature is a brilliant and spacious 15-inch screen which tops out at 4K, and its enhanced by thin bezels all round. That's driven by Nvidia's gaming grade GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but it's a low grade gaming laptop at best. One of Asus' gimmicks is a number pad concealed beneath the trackpad, but it does work, especially if you're big on spreadsheets and other number work. Despite not having a nunber pad we still found the keyboard a little cramped.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip 15

Acer Spin 5 (Image credit: TechRadar)

8. Acer Spin 5 Solid on the basics and feels great in hand CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8G | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD | Weight: 1,5kg US$799,99 View at Amazon Solid build Versatile specs Average performance

The Spin 5 has an understated appearance, but its wonderfully sleek and almost in the dimensions of an ultrabook. But while it cuts a fine figure in its design and the uses premium materials it's real world performance is merely on par with most other laptops in this price range. We like the generous arrangements of ports including three full-size USB, one USB-C and HDMI out, and the fingerprint unlock tucked into the corner of the trackpad. But the overall build quality, including strong and smooth hinges, is what won us over.

Read the full review: Acer Spin 5

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Lenovo Ideapad C340 Best budget buy CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 | Graphics: Integrated GFX | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch, 1,920X1080 display | Storage: : 256GB SSD Check Amazon Affordable price Decent performance Battery life is a tad short

The Lenovo IdeaPad C340 is a good laptop for students, for work and light productivity duties, or indeed everyday computing. It is best suited for those who want the flexibility of a convertible married with a decent amount of power, without stretching the budget.

AMD’s Ryzen CPU falls a bit shorter in the battery longevity stakes. Overall, though, this could be a good choice of notebook for 2-in-1 fans. Ports options on the machine include a USB 3.0, a Type-C port, an HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.

(Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Spin 1 Unpretentious and great low price CPU: Intel Celeron - Pentium | Graphics: Intel UHD 600 Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11" HD (1366 x 768) IPS touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD US$243 View at Amazon Small footprint Low price Weak processor Small screen

We fell for the simple charms of this basic and unpretentious laptop, with its A4-sized all-plastic body shell and humble Celeron processor. Its lacking the horsepower for anything more than very basic office work, but it's the perfect tool for students and casual home usage, and the 256GB SSD is a nice touch for keeping things moving. Its standout feature is the smallish 11-ish HD screen which is surprisingly rich and bright. It's also extremely light but solidly built, and exceptional value at the price.

Gabe Carey, Bill Thomas and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article

Images Credit: TechRadar