Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in SA

The best 2-in-1 laptops are thin and light notebooks, which can be converted into tablets. Besides the classic laptop form, the convertible laptops can also used in tablet mode for note taking or social networking, or switch into so-called tent mode for lean-back movie watching.
These 2-in-1 convertible laptops have changed the way we use laptops and some of them even appear on our list of best laptops overall. Here is our list of the best convertibles we have reviewed. You’ll find the ideal match for your workstyle in our line up below.
As far as 2-in-1 laptops go, the HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. It’s also one of the most beautiful business laptops we've tested in a long time, touting a thin and light design – complete with incredible speakers, a sublime keyboard and the optional 550 nit 4K display – that’s absolutely hard to contend with. This hybrid gets our coveted five-star rating, which already says a lot as we don’t give that out lightly. And, did we mention it also boasts an excellent battery life, which gets you a long way when working on-the-go?
HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Design-wise, not only is it incredibly compact and lightweight, but it also boasts that gorgeous responsive display, stunning woven design and delightful to use keyboard. But, it’s more than just looks. It’s pretty impressive as well when it comes to performance, thanks to its 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 with more than enough power, a lot of versatility and a stunning design to boot, you’ll be crazy not to get this.
Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.
The premium Yoga 730 from Lenovo features an excellent 13.3-inch Full HD display with touch support. It also comes with Bluetooth enabled Active Pen 2. It weighs only 1.12 kgs and can last up to 5 house on a single charge with heavy usage and also supports quick charge.
The port options include just two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. The Lenovo Yoga 730 finds a nice balance between performance and portability. It also comes with a nice keyboard and touchpad combo.
Thanks to its sleek, 13-inch design, this 2-in-1 is leaner that you might have expected, which works in your favor when engaging it in tablet mode. There are other compelling reasons why the HP Envy x360 (2019) is worth considering when you’re on the lookout for the best 2 in 1 laptops. This HP beauty offers a premium build, boasts 9 hours of video playback and delivers a performance that will get you through most of your schoolwork and project, at a very reasonable price.
Weighing in at nearly 2kg its a little on the heavy side for a 2-in-1, and its s solid build but it is still quite manageable in one hand. The standout feature is a brilliant and spacious 15-inch screen which tops out at 4K, and its enhanced by thin bezels all round. That's driven by Nvidia's gaming grade GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but it's a low grade gaming laptop at best. One of Asus' gimmicks is a number pad concealed beneath the trackpad, but it does work, especially if you're big on spreadsheets and other number work. Despite not having a nunber pad we still found the keyboard a little cramped.
The Spin 5 has an understated appearance, but its wonderfully sleek and almost in the dimensions of an ultrabook. But while it cuts a fine figure in its design and the uses premium materials it's real world performance is merely on par with most other laptops in this price range. We like the generous arrangements of ports including three full-size USB, one USB-C and HDMI out, and the fingerprint unlock tucked into the corner of the trackpad. But the overall build quality, including strong and smooth hinges, is what won us over.
The Lenovo IdeaPad C340 is a good laptop for students, for work and light productivity duties, or indeed everyday computing. It is best suited for those who want the flexibility of a convertible married with a decent amount of power, without stretching the budget.
AMD’s Ryzen CPU falls a bit shorter in the battery longevity stakes. Overall, though, this could be a good choice of notebook for 2-in-1 fans. Ports options on the machine include a USB 3.0, a Type-C port, an HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.
We fell for the simple charms of this basic and unpretentious laptop, with its A4-sized all-plastic body shell and humble Celeron processor. Its lacking the horsepower for anything more than very basic office work, but it's the perfect tool for students and casual home usage, and the 256GB SSD is a nice touch for keeping things moving. Its standout feature is the smallish 11-ish HD screen which is surprisingly rich and bright. It's also extremely light but solidly built, and exceptional value at the price.
