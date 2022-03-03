Best bean-to-cup coffee machine 2022: the top coffee makers for barista-worthy drinks

The best bean-to-cup coffee machine ensures you can enjoy coffee made with freshly ground beans at any time of the day. They are the ultimate in coffee convenience with very little input required, so you can enjoy a menu of hot drink options that’ll easily rival your local coffee shop at the touch of a button with the best bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Not only do the best bean-to-cup coffee machines grind the beans for you, but they also create the puck (the disc of ground coffee pressurized water is pushed through) and decide the correct volume of water to use to brew the perfect cup of joe. Some will even texturize the milk for you once it's been added to a plastic carafe, if you want longer milk-based hot drinks, while others feature a built-in steam wand and require you to take on this job yourself.

In fact, some of these bean-to-cup coffee machines have impressed us so much, they feature in our list of the best coffee makers you can buy right now. However, if you want to assume the role of barista and tweak every aspect of the coffee-making process, consider one of the best espresso machines instead. You can find out how a bean-to-cup coffee machine works, and how to clean a coffee machine properly so it remains in tip-top condition.

So how much can you expect to pay for one of the best bean-to-cup machines? Well, the truth is that they are expensive, without exception. Even at the cheapest end of the scale, you’ll still be looking to fork out around $600/ £330 / AU$700 for a basic model with a manual steam wand. A fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine that’ll give you drinks at the touch of a button can be as much as $2500/ £1999/ AU$4299. But you’ll be rewarded with excellent fresh coffee without the need to hone your barista skills.

There's plenty of choice when it comes to bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market, with an array of designs from brands well-known in the coffee space including Gaggia, De’Longhi, Smeg, and Sage (which is known as Breville in the US and Australia.

This may leave you wondering just which is right for you. So we’ve put a selection of designs to the test, brewing both espresso and cappuccino, to discover which is the best bean-to-cup coffee machine for 2022.

Best bean-to-cup coffee machine 2022

(Image credit: Sage)

1. Sage the Oracle Touch The best bean-to-cup coffee machine you can buy Specifications Water tank capacity:: 0.65 gallon / 2.5 liter Bean hopper capacity: 8 oz / 280g Milk texturizing: Automatic Drink options: Americano, Cappuccino, Cold Brew Coffee, Espresso, Espresso Macchiato, Flat White, Hot Chocolate, Hot Foam, Hot Milk, Latte, Ristretto Dimensions: 17.8 x 14.7 x 14.7 inches / 45.4 x 39.2 x 37.3cm (h x w x d) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Breville Reasons to buy + Great coffee + Easy to use + Customizable drinks Reasons to avoid - Very tall - Most expensive model we’ve tested - Not completely hands off

This top-of-the-range coffee machine comes with an eye-watering price tag. But it has a sleek industrial coffee shop style and a range of customizable settings that’ll give you barista-style drinks with minimal effort, and really is the best bean-to-cup machine you can buy right now. It’s not completely hands-off though, you’ll have to move the portafilter into position once the ground coffee has been automatically added and tamped. Meanwhile, it has the appearance of a manual machine, with a professional-looking steam wand and stainless-steel milk jug, but in fact, the milk heating and texturizing is actually fully automated, just pop the jug of milk under the wand and let the machine take care of creating the perfect microfoam. On test, it produced great coffee and the simple touch screen walks you through each and every process. Despite needing next to no barista skills, you’ll be able to produce excellent quality barista-style coffees, so long as you can stretch to the budget-busting price tag. Read our full review: Sage The Oracle Touch

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

2. De’Longhi Dinamica Plus The best fully-automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine Specifications Water tank capacity:: 0.47 gallon / 1.8 liter Bean hopper capacity: 10.6 oz/300g Milk texturizing: automatic milk dispenser Drink options: Espresso, double espresso, coffee, long coffee, doppio+, coffee pot, cappuccino, cappuccino+, cappuccino mix, latte macchiato, caffè latte, flat white, espresso, macchiato, hot milk Dimensions: 3.7 x 9.3 x 16.9 inches / 34.8 x 23.6 x 42.9cm (h x w x d) Reasons to buy + All drink recipes can be personalized + Automatic milk frothing + Simple interface with an app for additional control Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to the rest of the market - Large appliance - Requires experimentation to create your perfect coffee recipe

This bean-to-cup coffee machine is so hands-off, you can even control it from an app on your phone. It’s a pricey machine that’ll take up a good chunk of your counter space, but for one-touch coffees, it offers a hassle-free and hands-off solution to get your favorite caffeine fix. With most coffee shop favorites available on the touch screen menu it’s simple to use. Every drink is fully customizable, and you can fine-tune elements such as temperature, strength, and amount of foam. So while it’s fully automated, there’s plenty of scopes to personalize drinks to your exact preferences. It will even texturize the milk for you, once you’ve added it to the plastic carafe. However, it is a large appliance and you will need to experiment to get the perfect coffee for you. If you love a barista-style coffee but don’t want to learn how to make it, this is the machine for you. Read our full review: De’Longhi Dinamica Plus

(Image credit: Gaggia)

3. Gaggia Magenta Plus The best bean-to-cup coffee machine for budding baristas Specifications Water tank capacity:: 0.47 gallon / 1.8-liter Bean hopper capacity: 8.8oz/ 250g Milk texturizing: Manual Drink options: Americano, espresso, espresso lungo, coffee Dimensions: 14 x 8.8 x 17.1 inches/ 35.7 x 22.4 x 43.5cm (h x w x d) Reasons to buy + Produces smooth coffee with a thick crema + Simple to use + Drinks can be customized Reasons to avoid - Have to texturize milk yourself - Takes up a lot of space on countertop - Noisy in use

The Gaggia Magenta Plus is an excellent bean-to-cup coffee machine for those who want more input into the finished drink. It’ll still take care of grinding fresh coffee beans and pouring coffee. But for milky drinks, you’ll need to become familiar with the steam wand and master the correct technique for texturizing milk. It’s not too tricky once you get the hang of it, plus you can impress your friends with your pro barista skills. On test, we were impressed with the espresso that had a robust crema and rich flavor. We also liked the drinks can be customized when it comes to aspects including strength, aroma, drink size, and temperature. It’s loud though, particularly when grinding beans and steaming milk, so it’s not one for early risers who want to make a coffee without disturbing the rest of the household. This sleek black machine looks great on your counter and it’s more affordable than most bean-to-cup machines, but it’s not small, so make sure you have space to accommodate it. Read our full review: Gaggia Magenta Plus

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

4. De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul The best bean-to-cup coffee machine for drink choice Specifications Water tank capacity:: 0.48 gallon / 2.2 -liter Bean hopper capacity: 18oz/ 500g Milk texturizing: Automatic milk dispenser Drink options: Cappuccino, cappuccino+, cappuccino mix, coffee, coffee pot, cortado, doppio+, espresso, espresso macchiato, flat white, hot milk, latte macchiato, long, long black, tea, americano, caffe latte Dimensions: 19 x 10.2 x 15.3 inches/ 48.5 x 26 x 39cm (h x w x d) Reasons to buy + Impressive range of drinks + Reliable performance + Produces excellent crema Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to the rest of the market - Takes up a lot of counter space - Tricky to configure app

Can’t make your mind up about which coffee is your favorite? The De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul is the machine for you, it offers virtually every coffee shop drink you can think of. And it’s fully automated so you’ll barely have to lift a finger, let alone learn how to create each drink. It performed well on test, producing excellent drinks at the touch of a button every time. We particularly enjoyed the espresso which had a thick crema. It’ll even fine-tune its own settings depending on the variety of coffee beans you load in. Though it also has customizable settings so you can make extra adjustments to suit your preferences. It’s an investment-level coffee machine that’ll require a hefty amount of counter space and we found the app tricky to configure, but the pay-off is having a menu of barista-style coffees delivered from bean-to-cup in just one touch. Read our full review: De’Longhi PrimaDonna Soul

(Image credit: Smeg)

5. Smeg bean-to-cup Machine BCC02 (UK only) The best bean-to-cup coffee machine with a sleek minimal design Specifications Water tank capacity:: 0.37 gallon / 1.4 litre Bean hopper capacity: 5.3 oz / 150g Milk texturizing: Manual Drink options: Espresso, americano, ristretto Dimensions: 17 x 7.01 x 13.22 inch / 43.3 x 18 x 33.6cm (h x w x d) Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Produces smooth coffee with a thick crema + Built-in steam wand for texturizing milk Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of countertop space - Lacks lots of customization options - Doesn’t have a screen

Coffee machines can be ugly, but this Smeg bean-to-cup machine is the exception to the rule, it’s really sleek and won’t look out of place in even the most designer kitchen. It even comes in an array of colors to suit every style, but it is bulky so will take up a chunk of counter space. In comparison to other bean-to-cup machines, this is a budget-friendly option, but it’s not exactly inexpensive. It makes an enjoyably smooth espresso with a thick crema, but disappointingly you can’t customize drinks other than by adjusting the volume dispensed. The manual steam wand means you’ll get to play barista and create the perfect level of foam for your chosen drink. And with a limited selection of drinks, it’s easy to operate even though there’s no screen to display menus. Read our full review: Smeg bean-to-cup Machine BCC02

How we test bean-to-cup coffee machines

When we test coffee machines, there’s more to it than drinking too much coffee and spending the day high on a caffeine buzz. It starts with the set-up, we evaluate how easy it is to configure all the settings and get the coffee machine up and running.

Next we assess its ability to make espresso, this includes noting how quickly it pours the drink as well as the temperature and amount of liquid dispensed. We’re also looking at the quality of the crema, its thickness, color and how well it reforms when cut with a spoon. Then of course we taste it, we’re looking for a balanced flavor that’s rich and not excessively bitter, burnt, or weak.

Cappuccino is one of the most popular frothy, milk-based coffees so this is the drink we make when trying out the milk texturizing. For machines with manual steam wands, we steam the milk and evaluate how easily the steam wand creates fine micro foam, as well as whether it’s noisy. If the milk texturizing is fully automatic, we dispense a cappuccino and check the quality of foam as well as the temperature of the milk, giving it a go with both dairy and non-dairy milk.

Whilst using the coffee machine, we’re continually assessing general ease of use and checking what settings are customizable. We also try out different cup sizes to see what can fit under the dispenser and if it can take two cups we check to see if it fills both evenly. Finally, we clean it after use and we’re hoping for easy-to-clean parts that aren’t too tricky to disassemble.

Best bean-to-cup coffee machine FAQs