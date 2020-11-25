Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in South Africa for 2020

Whatever you’re looking for in a hybrid laptop, you’ll find something in our collection of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The best 2-in-1 laptops are thin and light notebooks, which can be converted into tablets. Besides the classic laptop form, the convertible laptops can also used in tablet mode for note taking or social networking, or switch into so-called tent mode for lean-back movie watching.

These 2-in-1 convertible laptops have changed the way we use laptops and some of them even appear on our list of best laptops overall. Here is our list of the best convertibles we have reviewed. You’ll find the ideal match for your workstyle in our line up below.

Best 2-in-1 laptops at a glance

HP Elite Dragonfly HP Spectre x360 (2020) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Acer Spin 5 (2020) Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga C940 HP Envy x360 13 (2020) Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Lenovo Ideapad C340 Acer Spin 1

The HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. (Image credit: HP)

1. HP Elite Dragonfly For the traveling professional CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal Full HD touch display – Full HD touch Sure View display | Storage: 256 GB SSD Prime US$1 499 View at Amazon Impeccable design Excellent battery life Pretty expensive

As far as 2-in-1 laptops go, the HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. It’s also one of the most beautiful business laptops we've tested in a long time, touting a thin and light design – complete with incredible speakers, a sublime keyboard and the optional 550 nit 4K display – that’s absolutely hard to contend with. This hybrid gets our coveted five-star rating, which already says a lot as we don’t give that out lightly. And, did we mention it also boasts an excellent battery life, which gets you a long way when working on-the-go?

Read the full review: HP Elite Dragonfly

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance. (Image credit: HP)

2. HP Spectre x360 (2020) HP’s flagship 2-in-1 gets a 2020 refresh CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch – 13.3" diagonal 4K (3840 x 2160) UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multitouch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD US$1 429,97 View at Amazon Stylish and high-quality finish Great all-around performance Built-in security features are useful Battery life takes a hit Can run hot at times

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2020)

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). (Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Giving the 13-inch MacBook Pro a run for its money CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD – Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare – 13.4" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD US$1 499 View at Dell Stunning, extremely portable design Great performance Gorgeous, responsive screen Battery life is just ok Only decent sound Lid hard to open

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Design-wise, not only is it incredibly compact and lightweight, but it also boasts that gorgeous responsive display, stunning woven design and delightful to use keyboard. But, it’s more than just looks. It’s pretty impressive as well when it comes to performance, thanks to its 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 with more than enough power, a lot of versatility and a stunning design to boot, you’ll be crazy not to get this.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

(Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Spin 5 (2020) A fantastic 2-in-1 laptop CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2 touchscreen display | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD US$679 View at Amazon Fantastic battery life 3:2 display perfect for note-taking Feature rich stylus included 3:2 display not ideal for 16:9 video Bloatware includes desktop pop-up ads

A great feature set definitely adds a lot of value, and if you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops, that’s one thing to keep an eye out for. It’s that combined with its affordability that makes the Acer Spin 5 (2020) a terrific candidate. This 2-in-1 laptop isn’t just versatile due to its form factors and fantastic battery life. It also comes with a 3:2 display and a feature-rich stylus that together give it that extra advantage for students and professional over its rivals: an easy and seamless note-taking experience. If you’re one of those folks who have a contempt for typing up notes in class, this old-school approach might just seal the deal.

Read the full review: Acer Spin 5 (2020)

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 A convertible that doesn’t compromise CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL (4GB HMB2) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe SSD US$1 999,11 View at Amazon Impressive power Ultra-thin design Kind of expensive

Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

(Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo Yoga C940 The Lenovo Yoga is back and it means business CPU: up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: up to 16GB | Screen: 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, 400 nits –14" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, HDR 400, 500 nits | Storage: up to 2TB SSD PCIe US$999,99 View at Microsoft US Excellent design Great performance Comfy keyboard Expensive Battery life

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a stunning laptop. It’s clear Lenovo spared no expense in its design, making a gorgeous looking portable. But, it also comes with plenty of power under the hood. Rounding the experience is a comfortable keyboard, a rotating soundbar with 2 additional speakers, touch pen as well as a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter. While it’s not a perfect computer – the battery life is not quite up to par – it more than holds its own against the competition, with Lenovo offering a stylish and powerful Ultrabook that’s perfect for any digital nomad.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C940

(Image credit: HP)

7. HP Envy x360 13 (2020) Useful updates on a proven and well-liked convertible CPU: 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal Full HD touch display | Storage: 1 TB SSD Prime US$1 099,99 View at Amazon Delightful build quality Great battery life Generous storage AMD CPUs now preferred No HMDI out

Although the Envy is the more affordable verson of HP Spectre convertible, it shares a lot of its strengths like truly superb build quality thanks to the all-metal chassis and aluminium skin, silky smooth hinges and a nice rigid feel. It has all the usual refinements you would expect from a PC in this price range like a glossy colour-rich touchscreen, generous 1TB SSD and the latest Intel i7 CPU.

It's got slightly thinner screen bezels than last year's model, and it retains all its virtues including its beautiful lines and sandblasted finish than feels superb in hand. The whole package is topped off with excellent battery life of more than 10 hours in our rigorous tests.

We're also delighted than it comes with a stylus bundled in the box, for those that indulge in screen scribbling.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 13 (2020)

(Image credit: Asus)

8. Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Brilliant larger display for the number cruncher CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6" 4K (3840x2160) LED-backlit | Storage: 512GB SSD Check Amazon Superb 4K screen Tough build Somewhat heavy Cramped keyboard

Weighing in at nearly 2kg its a little on the heavy side for a 2-in-1, and its s solid build but it is still quite manageable in one hand. The standout feature is a brilliant and spacious 15-inch screen which tops out at 4K, and its enhanced by thin bezels all round. That's driven by Nvidia's gaming grade GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but it's a low grade gaming laptop at best. One of Asus' gimmicks is a number pad concealed beneath the trackpad, but it does work, especially if you're big on spreadsheets and other number work. Despite not having a nunber pad we still found the keyboard a little cramped.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip 15

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Lenovo Ideapad C340 Best budget buy CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 | Graphics: Integrated GFX | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch, 1,920X1080 display | Storage: : 256GB SSD Check Amazon Affordable price Decent performance Battery life is a tad short

The Lenovo IdeaPad C340 is a good laptop for students, for work and light productivity duties, or indeed everyday computing. It is best suited for those who want the flexibility of a convertible married with a decent amount of power, without stretching the budget.

AMD’s Ryzen CPU falls a bit shorter in the battery longevity stakes. Overall, though, this could be a good choice of notebook for 2-in-1 fans. Ports options on the machine include a USB 3.0, a Type-C port, an HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 – should I buy one?

(Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Spin 1 Unpretentious and great low price CPU: Intel Celeron - Pentium | Graphics: Intel UHD 600 Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11" HD (1366 x 768) IPS touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD US$229,99 View at Amazon Small footprint Low price Weak processor Small screen

We fell for the simple charms of this basic and unpretentious laptop, with its A4-sized all-plastic body shell and humble Celeron processor. Its lacking the horsepower for anything more than very basic office work, but it's the perfect tool for students and casual home usage, and the 256GB SSD is a nice touch for keeping things moving. Its standout feature is the smallish 11-ish HD screen which is surprisingly rich and bright. It's also extremely light but solidly built, and exceptional value at the price.

Gabe Carey, Bill Thomas and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article

Images Credit: TechRadar