Best alternatives to Wix in 2021

Learning how to code is the last thing you want to look into when you’re all caught up in starting an online presence necessary for your business venture.

Creating a website has been made so much easier that with little to no coding or web design knowledge, anyone can still come up with a stunning website packed with features to make user navigation easy and smooth, contributing to a great overall experience and a great way to keep a customer on your site and see their purchases through. This, of course, results in great conversion and sales, one of the many goals you have when you build a website for your business.

If you’ve tried Wix, you’ll know how drag and drop website builders have changed the way websites are created. In a few easy and simple steps, you end up with a stunning website that can cater to your clients’ needs. In the event that Wix is unavailable, however, it’s good to know what other website builders are out there offering the same ease of use and same stunning results.

1. WordPress.org The de facto king of Content Management Systems TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Superior flexibility + Free + Lots of third party apps to add Reasons to avoid - Requires a little more technical knowledge (for hosting management) - Support is basically forums on the web

With over 450 million of the worldwide monthly traffic, WordPress is no doubt the biggest name in Content Management Systems (CMS). WordPress runs most of the online stores you’ve visited, as well as blog sites, professional sites, photography sites, dating sites, and so much more.

The best thing one can get from WordPress is being able to create any type of website on the platform. That being said, you can create virtually any website you can think of and launch it with nothing but a WordPress subscription. Apart from creating an awesome site which you can make even more awesome by installing third party apps from tons of available resources, WordPress is also free.

Though it may require more technical knowledge than you would need in creating a website with Wix, that hasn’t stopped hundreds of millions of website owners to still trust the de facto king of CMS. Simply put, WordPress will require you to think on your feet when you’re putting together the elements of your website, but it does get the job done. Unlike Wix, WordPress provides an administrative dashboard that gives you full control of your site’s tools and applications. Whenever help is needed, there are literally thousands of forums that can help you find a solution to any problem you may be encountering. Definitely a setback with WordPress, but not necessarily one that makes it fall behind.

Though it has been nothing but a neck and neck competition between Weebly and Wix, it has always just been because these two have so much in common. This makes Weebly one of the best alternatives to Wix. Weebly’s editor is highly intuitive, providing a novice with an excellent platform to work on the elements of the website.

Weebly provides tons of responsive free and premium themes, otherwise known as templates, that you can choose from. In the event that none of the themes seem to best suit your needs, or that you already have one you’d like to upload, Weebly also allows you to do so, giving you a bit more wiggle room in terms of your site’s design. This is of course in place of Wix’s blank canvas templates that let you design a template however you see fit.

Weebly is also known for the incredible speed of the sites it hosts, and also gives you a free domain name for an entire year, which you can later renew for $19.95 per month afterwards. If you already have a domain, bring it over to Weebly and use it. One of the best features of Weebly is the part where there isn’t any learning curve. A novice is more than welcome to try and eventually come up with a beautifully designed and awesome website.

Squarespace is a great platform for the most novices in website creation to still build an awesome website. Squarespace’s greatest strength involves its hundreds of awesome and sophisticated themes that are both modern and artistic, not to mention they are constantly updated. These themes are mobile-friendly and fully responsive.

Moreover, Squarespace’s drag-and-drop website builder is straightforward, making it easier and much simpler to personalize your site. When it comes to coming up with a powerful website without the slightest bit of coding knowledge, Squarespace is one of the best platforms that makes that possible.

Squarespace gives you a free domain for an entire year, after which annual plans that start at $20 are available. The Squarespace Extensions marketplace offers ecommerce and accounting apps that you can integrate with your site, as well as add-ons for higher tier plans.

Overall, Squarespace is one of the best Wix alternatives out there, proving that their website builder’s intuitive and user-friendly design platform is one of the most admired. It powers over 450,000 websites, and with just a few simple clicks, Squarespace gives you a chance to reach your audience and power your site to success by providing you with all the tools you need as soon as you choose the perfect template for you.

Having no code or web design knowledge is absolutely fine when working with Shopify to create an eCommerce website. Shopify’s basic plan lets you have an ecommerce store equipped with blogs, free SSL security, staff accounts, abandoned cart recovery software, third party apps and a lot more. For as low as $29 per month, the basic plan already provides you with tons of features to spearhead your site’s success. If you need more advanced features, Shopify’s higher tier plans go for $79 and $299 per month.

Less tech-savvy entrepreneurs can turn to Shopify to still be able to create a platform where they can increase their sales and improve their transactions. Shopify offers awesome storefront themes to give your site a beautiful and professional look, which is exactly what it needs to increase your chances at improving your sales.

Though Shopify only offers ten (10) free themes/templates, the one time fee to get access to all the other available themes is not that steep. Having a Shopify eCommerce store is the biggest step you can make for your website’s success, with tons of plugins and apps that can help you customize your site’s features, including task automation, marketing, etc.

Gator is Hostgator’s website builder is a drag and drop website builder that’s easy to use. It’s eCommerce friendly and meets the needs of your business. Gator’s promise is to help you build a custom website in minutes. Starting with their starter plan, Gator provides free hosting, a free domain name, tons of customizable templates and a lot more, for as low as $3.84 per month. Considering all the perks, the premium plan, which only goes for a couple of bucks more per month, is the best option.

Whether you’ve built multiple websites or this is your absolute first time, Gator makes building your site as easy as dragging and dropping, quite literally. You can choose from over 200 of Gator’s fully customizable themes that are guaranteed to look awesome whether on a desktop or on mobile to ensure that your first interaction with your viewers is made as memorable as possible. With Gator, you can create an eCommerce site, your blog or portfolio, and any other site you have in mind.

When customizing your site, Gator also provides tons of stock photos you can choose from and freely use, or you can also use your own. With Gator’s available tools, social media integration, and excellent support, Gator is one of the best platforms for you to start growing your business.

Website creation has long been looked at as a difficult, arduous and time consuming process. As a result, not every entrepreneur is given the chance to create a digital footprint, unable to reach out to millions of possible audiences from across the globe. Since easy drag and drop website builders started coming into play, we had no other option but to hire web designers and web creators. This often meant shelling out tons of cash.

It would have meant a big investment that promised great returns, but unlike the old times where there wasn’t much of a choice, these days, this is no longer the case thanks to easy website design platforms made available for everyone.