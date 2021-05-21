Best Adobe Sign alternatives: free and paid software options from Dropbox and others

Best Adobe Sign alternatives 1. HelloSign 2. DocuSign 3. Secured Signing 4. OneSpan Sign 5. PandaDoc Read on for our detailed analysis of each service

If you’re on the lookout for a swift, low-cost, and reliable electronic signature (or e-signature) option but aren’t keen on Adobe’s offering, read on. In this article, we highlight the leading Adobe Sign alternatives.

The use of electronic signatures for validating important documents and contracts has grown exponentially since the global pandemic struck. With remote working now the norm for many, and both domestic and international travel no longer as easy as it was, obtaining in-person signatures can prove a tricky and time-consuming task.

Thankfully, e-signatures are now much more widely accepted by global businesses, and the result has been a rise in the number of electronic signature software choices. Here, we run through five options that will allow you to easily exchange documents that require a signature.

HelloSign is now a Dropbox company following its acquisition in 2019 (Image credit: HelloSign)

1. HelloSign A Dropbox company since 2019 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Business app integrations + Clear pricing model + Smooth workflow + Free trial Reasons to avoid - No phone support - API solution on the pricey side

This San Francisco start-up was formed in 2010 and, after amassing 80,000 customers including high-profile companies like Samsung, Twitter, and Lyft, was acquired by Dropbox for $230 million in January 2019.

Unlike some options on this list, even the single user package (starting at $15 per month) includes unlimited signature requests. Other HelloSign features include reusable templates for recurring documents, a time-stamped audit trail, and customizable input fields including text, checkboxes, and dates.

For an extra $5 per month, users can access the bonus features of the Standard package, including branding options, bulk send, and detailed reporting. What's more, HelloSign can be seamlessly integrated with many popular business apps and cloud storage solutions, such as Gmail, Google Docs, Salesforce, Slack, and of course, Dropbox.

DocuSign was formed in 2003 and has over half a million paying customers (Image credit: DocuSign)

2. DocuSign A well-established and experienced e-signature company TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free 30-day trial + Millions of users + Slick app + Multi-language support Reasons to avoid - Personal plan limited to five documents per month - No PDF editing

Formed in 2003, DocuSign has been around for a comparatively long time in this sphere. As such, the software has over half a million paying customers and hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Its ease of use means that an impressive 82% of agreements are completed in less than a day, and 49% in less than 15 minutes.

DocuSign apps are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows, meaning users can select a document to be signed from any device. They then simply need to add the email addresses of the required signees, place the signature tag in the document where it should be signed, and click Send in the top right corner.

Your recipient can select a pre-drawn signature, or—if using a mobile device—draw their own. Once the signature is added, all parties are notified and the document is stored for all to see.

Plans start at $10 per month for the Personal plan, which permits single users to sign up to five documents a month, while the Standard plan comes in at $25 per month and allows access for up to five users.

Secured Signing’s online pricing calculator is great for tailoring your subscription (Image credit: Secured Signing)

3. Secured Signing Bespoke user-led subscription packages TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Low cost + Tailored pricing model + Unlimited signatures Reasons to avoid - Document volume limits

If your e-signature requirements are low volume and irregular, you might consider the low-cost plans provided by Secured Signing. Its free plan permits three documents per month, with no credit card required for sign-up. This also includes unlimited signatures and invitees, unlimited templates, and an audit trail. There's also no time limit to the free plan.

Upgrading will unlock some additional features, including multiple users, SMS verification, live video signing, and even a notary service.

A useful tool is the pricing calculator provided on the Secured Signing website, which asks you to enter your estimated usage requirements and number of users. It then uses this information to tailor a plan to your needs.

OneSpan Sign’s white labeling is used by the likes of BMW (Image credit: OneSpan)

4. OneSpan Sign Neat white-label options provided TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + High-level endorsements + White-label options + Advanced security Reasons to avoid - Opaque pricing model

Pre-built connectors allow users to add OneSpan Sign to their existing business applications, with Salesforce, Box, Laserfiche, and Microsoft Sharepoint among those included. Detailed instructions on how OneSpan Sign can be integrated with these platforms are included on the OneSpan website.

OneSpan Sign is available as two plans. The Professional Plan is tailored to users requiring an on-demand, ad-hoc solution, while the Enterprise option is designed for businesses with regular and high-volume requirements.

Both plans provide nifty white-label and anti-phishing tools, a guarantee of 99.99% uptime, and international, multi-language support. And with top clients including BMW, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank, the software comes highly endorsed.

PandaDoc has a generous free plan (Image credit: PandaDoc)

5. PandaDoc Useful automation and workflow tools can be added TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Generous unlimited free plan + Automation and workflow tools + Mobile app + Payment gateway included Reasons to avoid - Pricey business plan

You don’t need a credit card to sign up for PandaDoc’s 14-day free trial, which should be more than enough time to get to grips with the app’s headline features; namely its document automation and workflow tools.

PandaDoc allows you to create bespoke documents using pre-designed templates or the drag-and-drop editor. You can then design approval workflows to track and monitor a document’s progress.

Paid subscriptions start at $19 per month and include 24/7 support, audit trail and document analytics, custom templates, and a gateway to collect payment on signature. However, if your needs are more basic, PandaDoc's free option may well suffice. Especially as it includes unlimited signatures and document uploads, activity tracking, and use of the mobile app.