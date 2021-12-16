VPNs with free trial: best providers to try in 2022

There's no doubt that a VPN is a nifty tool to have installed on your devices. However, if you're new to the world of VPN, you may be reluctant to part with your cash until you've taken it for a spin. Luckily, there are VPNs with free trials available that allow you to see which provider is for you with the added safety net of not being out of pocket if it doesn't meet your criteria.

Admittedly, most of the top VPN providers market their 30-day money-back guarantee policy as a free trial. While you technically don't get to try out the service for free, you do have the reassurance that if it isn't for you - and you notify the provider within that period - you'll receive a full refund.

That being said, there are a few VPN providers out there that do offer a 'true' free trial experience, whether on desktop or if you opt for a VPN's smartphone app. Whatever the case, we've curated a list of the best VPNs with a free trial that you can test out today.

The best VPN with free trials

1. ExpressVPN - the best VPN with a free trial 1. ExpressVPN - the best VPN with a free trial

Like most other providers, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee. But the reason we put them top of this list is because it's the best overall VPN out there... period. Fast, secure, easy-to-use and, if you do commit to an annual plan, it will throw in an extra 3 months and secure cloud backup free.

2. Surfshark - big features at a low price 2. Surfshark - big features at a low price

Surfshark has become a very popular VPN choice thanks to its eye-catching pricing - no other premium provider touches its sub-$2.50 per month multiyear plan. And if you want to give it a try, there's an option available to do so for seven days without even handing over your credit card details.

3. ProtonVPN - fast, unlimited free VPN 3. ProtonVPN - fast, unlimited free VPN

Who needs a free trial when you can get a secure VPN for free? That's Proton's free version for you, boasting unlimited data and speeds. Considering its Plus plan is one of our top choices for unblocking and performance, you can't really go wrong.

Our top 5 VPN with free trial providers:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Best free trial VPN 2022 - 100% risk-free 30-day money back guarantee

Holding the top spot across our VPN buying guides as the greatest VPN of them all, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to its new customers, allowing users to get a taste of what this superb VPN is all about.

On top of that you get some of the best security out there thanks to enterprise-level encryption, DNS content unblocking, no logging, a kill switch, P2P support and leak protection. Even payment, if you decide to go beyond the ExpressVPN free trial, is secure with Bitcoin as an optional method.

Outside of security you also have all the benefits of a geo-location workaround system meaning you can flit between countries always appearing to be where you need to be seen from. And that works across devices too thanks to iOS, Android, Mac and Windows clients.

The 24/7 customer support service is a huge draw with help available whenever you need it. The only negative we have is that you can only use this on five devices at any one time. It's still not bad (just fewer than some other services) and since you can set this up on the router, that helps bypass that issue at home.

While its 30-day money-back guarantee doesn't offer a 'true' free trial experience, it does give you ample time to see if this is the VPN for you, all your money back! Better still, you can get the best value ExpressVPN price if you sign up for an annual sub. This gets you 49% off and an extra 3 months FREE. Plus, Express has increased the value even further by throwing in one year's unlimited use of Backblaze secure cloud backup, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Surfshark is a VPN that proves you can have an affordable version of a product that still delivers powerful features.

This little gem offers a seven-day free trial, though it does require your credit card details, as you'll download it from the Google Play Store or App Store for iOS and macOS devices (no luck for those after a VPN for Windows only).

It's worth noting however that while this will allow you to benefit from the Surfshark free trial, it will mean potentially missing out on the better rates when signing up direct on Surfshark's website.

Still, you'll also benefit from its 30-day money-back guarantee whether you sign up through the dedicated app store or on its website for another device. Not to mention Surfshark offers a price that undercuts much of the competition, yet still crams in loads of security and geo-restriction unblocking powers, making it one of the best cheap VPN options out there.

Get access to over 3,200 servers across more than 65 locations and, crucially, works to unblock Netflix - something many cheaper VPNs struggle with. Speeds are great and security is fierce with AES-256 encryption, IKEv2 protocols, OpenVPN UDP and TCP and a kill switch, to name but a few. Despite the complex sounding systems, the app is clear and easy to use, even for beginners.

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

As well as offering a 30-day money back guarantee, ProtonVPN offers a real trial run with its free version. While it may have scrapped the ProtonVPN free trial period, it has the option of a free plan, which allows you to try out many of its features without spending a penny.

Of its 1,500+ servers, you can utilize 23 servers in three countries, with middling speeds and the ability to bypass restrictions on blocked content, including BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more. Better still, other than ExpressVPN, it's the only VPN currently that's able to completely unblock Netflix since the streaming giant's recent crackdown on IP addresses.

That said, while its free plan does offer unlimited data allowance alongside unlimited bandwidth, practically unheard of for free VPN providers, its streaming service support is reserved for its Plus plan. Still, it gives an indication of the kind of power Proton is capable of. In fact, it offered some of the fastest results in our speed testing with figures of 720-740Mbps.

There's also a boatload of features to use in the free version like Auto-Connect, Split Tunnelling, and Alternative Routing.

While upgrading to one of its paid-for plans gets you P2P support and use of its adblocker, as well as access to hundreds more servers around the world, with unlimited data for an unlimited time, this is a great stepping stone into the world of VPN and trying before you buy, of which you'll want to considering just how great ProtonVPN has become as a contender for the best of the best as of late.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

Hotspot Shield is a reliable VPN that offers consistent speeds across its 1,800 servers running over 70 countries. Thanks to its very own Catapult Hydra protocol this gives you superb speeds no matter where you are and works with clients for iOS, Android, Mac and Windows.

But perhaps even more noteworthy is the fact that you can take advantage of its full free version otherwise known as its Basic plan, which is a great reflection of Hotspot's premium plan but limited to 500MB use per day. You'll also get limited access to its network of servers and features with streaming remaining exclusive to premium subscribers.

If you want to know just how good Hotspot Shield is then download the free version first and give it a whirl. You can also benefit from a 7-day Hotspot Shield free trial of its premium service.

Not to mention, Hotspot Shield spoils new customers with its generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

CyberGhost is one of our favorite VPN services for unblocking video content thanks to its server selection. Just pick the service you want, be it US Netflix, Hulu, and more, then the VPN will select the best server to get you the ultimate performance.

Better still, when it comes to a CyberGhost free trial, you can put it to the test for a 24-hours before you begin paying for it.

Explore a whopping 7,000+ servers spanning more than 80 countries, all the usual clients and an impressive live chat support service. You also get automated HTTPS redirection and optional data compression to keep you secure and save you money respectively. The interface could be simpler and the desktop trial period is only 24 hours.

Much like Surfshark, by signing up through the Google Play Store or App Store on your Android or iOS device, you can give it a whirl with a 7-day free trial.

The money back guarantee lasts a decent 45 days - so a bit more than the industry standard. But that doesn't apply on its one-month sub, where the guarantee is reduced to 14 days.

(Image credit: Hide.me)

A new entry into our best VPNs with free trials, Hide.me is another provider that offers a completely free version of its services, allowing you to get an idea of if it's the one for you before parting with your cash.

Its free service offers users 10GB a month on its limited plan, an extensive amount when you consider some free VPN limit customers to as little as 500MB per month. You can also benefit from five locations in its free plan which support P2P for anyone looking to torrent. These locations are based in US, Canada, Netherlands, and two in Singapore.

Unfortunately its free variant won't offer streaming service support and you won't benefit from its WireGuard protocol, which saw some seriously impressive results in our speed testing, charting 750-780Mbps. That said, the plan will give you a strong indication of whether you want to commit to one of its paid-for plans later down the line.

If you do want to sign up for a subscription, you'll also have the added security blanket or its 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to receive a refund if you're not happy within that period.

VPN with free trials FAQ

What is the difference between a VPN free trial and a money-back guarantee? It's commonplace for a VPN provider to offer a 30-day money back guarantee, which many market as a free trial, including the best of the best like ExpressVPN. We want to be transparent, though, and point out this is not strictly a 'true' free trial. While a free trial means you won't pay for that period of use, a 30-day money-back guarantee simply gives you the security that if you decide not to proceed with the VPN within that time-frame, you'll be fully refunded. The money therefore will leave your bank account and, if you do continue your VPN subscription, that first month will be paid for.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Are free trial VPNs safe? It's good to be cautious when it comes to anything free where VPN is concerned. Completely free services certainly can have their drawbacks in terms of the degree of security they can offer. However, if you opt for any of the free trials offered by the above VPN providers, you can rest assured that they are safe with TechRadar's endorsement. Aside from the fact they have paid-for counterparts that ensure the funding of secure, strong infrastructure, we've also tried and tested them ourselves to ensure they're the real deal.

Which VPN offers a free trial without entering card details? There are a few options for those who don't want to enter in their card details in order to make the most of a VPN with a free trial. CyberGhost has a 24-hour free trial that you can make use of without requiring any payment details. Simply visit the free trial page and click the 'Start your free trial' button and an .exe file will be downloaded onto your device to install. Alternatively, both ProtonVPN and Hotspot Shield offer completely free plans that install straight onto your desktop as explained above.

