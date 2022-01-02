The best VPN service 2022

Having a VPN helps to make you more anonymous online, encrypts your internet use and lets you effectively trick your laptop or mobile device into thinking it's in another location entirely.

And it's the versatility of the best VPNs that have made them such a game-changing bit of kit for laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs - even games consoles.

If you're already in the know about what VPNs are and so, this is the place to discover reviews of the best VPNs in 2022 following our most recent round of in-depth testing...

2022's best VPN services

1. ExpressVPN - best VPN service in the world 1. ExpressVPN - best VPN service in the world

ExpressVPN once again took top honors in our latest VPN testing in late 2021. The complete package, it offers fast speeds, security smarts, supreme ease-of-use, 24/7 customer support, and even free cloud backup. It's the best VPN around and you can try it for 30-days risk-free.



2. NordVPN - the biggest name in the business 2. NordVPN - the biggest name in the business

With smooth server speeds, extra privacy perks like 'Double VPN' encryption, and independently audited no-log policy, NordVPN is very close runner-up. It's jam-packed with features, and, despite the quality on offer, the pricing gets really reasonable if you sign up for a multi-year plan.



3. Surfshark - easy to use VPN that's great value 3. Surfshark - easy to use VPN that's great value

It may not have the same server variety or reliable speeds as the two VPN services above, but Surfshark is still full of features and excellent at unblocking restricted apps and services. Plus, at around $2.50 USD/£2/$AU3.50 per month it's a fantastically priced option that's super simple to use.



What is a VPN?

Short for Virtual Private Network, VPNs are a program or app that allow you to use the internet via secure, encrypted tunnels. So for many, getting a VPN service will be all about privacy - you may want to use them to help keep your online life completely anonymous from prying eyes of your ISP (handy for keen torrenters) or even your government.

But because the best VPNs also let you change your IP address to one in a completely different city or country, these services have taken on a much wider use. VPNs are fantastic for streamers, for example, who want to have access to a whole world of shows and films, or want to watch a sporting event somewhere you ordinarily can't.

While if you’re on holiday and find your favorite app is banned (think about some of the internet censorship in Cuba, Turkey, China - even Canada), an online VPN will let you use the internet in the way you’ve become accustomed.

Below you'll find handy VPN reviews of all the best services on the market - with services like Netflix and states such as Russia getting increasingly aggressive against VPNs, it's imperative to know which provider is strongest. While further down the page there's stacks more information about the software.

The best VPN services for 2022 in full:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Get TechRadar's #1 rated VPN risk-free and with 3 months extra free

We try really hard to pick faults in ExpressVPN when we review it, but it doesn't make things easy! It continues to impress across the board and the 5-star rating we've given the VPN service is testament to the fact it can barely be improved upon.

It starts well right from the off, as ExpressVPN gives you the choice of over 3,000 servers in 160 locations across 94 countries. Its five simultaneous connections will be more than enough for most subscribers (although admittedly most other VPN services on this list permit more) and in addition to fantastic apps on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux (and dedicated extensions for Chrome and Firefox), it's also really easy to use on the likes of Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation and, Xbox.

The service already used industry-standard encryption and a choice of various other protocols (including IKEv2, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec) to keep your data safe. But its very own open-sourced Lightway protocol is now fully available on all apps and has increased speed and reliability even further.

Away from the numbers and specifications, it’s in our real-life testing where ExpressVPN really shines. We love just how easy to use this service is. That might seem obvious, but not every VPN provider out there has worked out how to make its tools intuitive, regardless of what device you're using it on. From desktop and mobile, to TV streamers and browser extensions, ExpressVPN is a really easy to set up and operate for both pros and inexperienced users.

For many people looking for a VPN, it all comes down to how good a service is at unblocking banned websites/services and getting around TV streaming hurdles. So we check to see whether they can unblock geo-restrictions that stop you watching services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ from abroad. ExpressVPN unlocks them all admirably, and has really risen to the challenge laid down by Netflix in its ongoing mission to stop VPN use altogether.

To sign up to ExpressVPN, head to its website now (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN is fast. Really fast, with fantastic connection speeds across servers in multiple countries. And that's even when we're using the default OpenVPN protocol in our tests - they get even quicker with the aforementioned Lightway option turned on.

In terms of additional features, ExpressVPN goes above and beyond. Bitcoin payments, P2P support, kill switch, DNS leak protection, solid and reliable performance and a clear no-logging policy that’s been verified by independent auditors. It’s all there.

It’s really worth knowing about this VPN provider’s excellent levels of customer support. The support website is stuffed with detailed guides and tutorials to get you up and running. And if you do have any trouble, 24/7 live chat support is on hand to answer your questions. It really works, too - we consistently get helpful responses from a knowledgeable support agent within a couple of minutes of posting our questions.

Frankly, we don't mask the fact of how highly we rate ExpressVPN. It's very simple... it is the best VPN you can get in virtually every scenario. That said, it would be remiss of us not to talk about ExpressVPN's rather 'exciting' week in August 2021. First, it announced that it had been acquired by Kape Technologies, the company that owns CyberGhost and PIA below and has a somewhat controversial history. Then a couple of days later it was revealed that its CIO had been fined for previous hacking allegations. TechRadar's view is that neither incident feels particularly major - although we understand why they rattled a few cages in the VPN world - and we don't see any current reason to stop recommending this provider.

Either way, you can always take advantage of ExpressVPN’s quibble-free 30-day money back guarantee that you can use like a free trial – not that we imagine you’d need to use it.

Get the best overall VPN 2022 with 3 months FREE Get the best overall VPN 2022 with 3 months FREE

Our #1 recommended VPN is the one we use ourselves. And the great news is that TechRadar readers get three extra months free when you sign up for an annual plan, as well as a year of unlimited Backblaze cloud backup (worth $60). Give it a try with a 30-day money back guarantee.



Probably the most recognisable name in the VPN business, NordVPN more than lives up to its lofty reputation. It excels in pretty much every area that you'd wish to care about when choosing your new service and is only a shade behind ExpressVPN in our scoring.

For starters, the levels of security NordVPN has to offer have been impressing us for some time now. Offering AES-256 as standard, you also have the option to turn on its Double VPN system where all your internet traffic is encrypted not once, but twice. Handy to know where your internet anonymity is paramount like when you're on public Wi-Fi or, perhaps, torrenting.

Like its main competitor above, other features include strong DNS leak protection, kill switches (application-specific and system wide), proxy extensions for Chrome and Firefox browsers, and payment options that include Bitcoin, PayPal and credit cards.

And Nord actually bests ExpressVPN on pure server count, cranking things up to an eye-watering 5,000 (in 60 countries), while also allowing for one more simultaneous connection at six.

The provider's custom NordLynx protocol has certainly been an eye-catching development in the last year or so. It has helped to make Nord's connection speeds some of the fastest we've recorded and more reliable, even from servers that are further afield.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

We also admire Nord's dedication to putting the tarnishing news of historic data breaches behind it. It now brings in PricewaterhouseCoopers to carry out a thorough audit of its no-logging policy every year.

NordVPN has traditionally been a very strong tool for unblocking a wide variety of apps and streaming services, including WhatsApp, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer and more. But it hasn't reacted as quickly to other VPNs in the fight to keep accessing worldwide Netflix catalogs. Hopefully this is just temporary and Nord will be firing on all cylinders again soon.

Not only are NordVPN's troubleshooting articles plentiful, these tutorials are also really useful. And there's always chatbot and excellent live customer support on hand 24/7 if you're still struggling.

If we have one other quibble, it would be with the user experience that NordVPN supplies. Just little things like the destination cities not being listed in alphabetical order or searching through menus for specialist task functions left us wishing for tweaks. That's especially the case when it comes to its otherwise effective mobile apps. But, these are pretty minor minus points and, as with any VPN reviews you'll find on the internet, we understand that this ultimately comes down to personal preference.

NordVPN has a few options available included monthly subscriptions and an excellent value two-year special offer. If you want to give the service a whirl before you commit, NordVPN provides a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN gives you a big saving on 2-years plan NordVPN gives you a big saving on 2-years plan

NordVPN goes big on discounts with its long term plan. If you commit to Nord's excellent service for the next two years, it will slash over 65% off the price, bringing things down to around an effective $4 per month.



We understand that the prices available for Surfshark are the factor that will stand out most when you're considering a new VPN, but there's way more to like about Surfshark than mere dollars and cents.

When you first head to its website, Surfshark's laid-back and playful branding takes software that may be a bit intimidating to newcomers and makes it really accessible and user-friendly.

So if you're somebody who is easily bamboozled and, ultimately, put off by complicated menus and myriad options, Surfshark - like ExpressVPN above - could be the ideal VPN for you. It keeps its interface completely stripped back and free from complication. All you'll really see are options for 'Quick connect' and 'All locations', accompanied by a Settings icon, and nothing else at all really. Whether that level of detail (or lack thereof) is a boon or a drawback entirely depends on your perspective.

That said, when it comes to keeping you and your online identity secure, Surfshark is all business. It has now added the new protocol in town WireGuard to its OpenVPN UDP and TCP and IKEv2 options. In addition, Surfshark boasts a private DNS and an extra security blanket via a double VPN hop. And we found it successfully gets to grips with unblocking geo-restricted access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and others.

Coming back to the price, sign up to Surfshark's two-year plan and the effective monthly cost comes in at less than $2.50 USD / £2 GBP / $3.50 AUD. That's a marked difference from the VPN services sitting above in this guide.

And that's for unlimited connections, too. So if you plan to use your VPN on your laptop, desktop (compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux), tablet, a couple of mobile phones (iOS and Android both covered) and Amazon Fire TV Stick for watching overseas TV, the one account will cover you on all of them simultaneously. And theoretically you could even let friends and family members use your sub, too.

Surfshark offers a 30-day money back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to give it a try before committing for a longer period.

So where does it lose marks? Not too many places, but competition is tough these days - especially when Express and Nord have managed to improve their server speeds so substantially, while Surfshark's have remained merely 'good'. And, thorough as our testers are, we have noticed the odd issue with Surfshark's kill switch. The result is far from lethal, but it doesn't quite reach the levels of perfection that Express has attained.

But it always feels like this company is trying to raise its game, and in May 2021 it let independent security consultants Cure53 complete a security assessment to "to thoroughly examine and evaluate the security posture exposed by the Surfshark server" - it ultimately confirmed that there was "a very solid security premise at Surfshark".

And we'd certainly say that a place in the top three out of the 200+ VPNs we've reviewed isn't bad going, and the above 'negatives' are unlikely to put off the bargain hunters among you.

One of the world's best value VPNs One of the world's best value VPNs

While Surfshark loses out to ExpressVPN and NordVPN when it comes to sheer all-round quality, security and support, Surfshark has bite when it comes to pricing. Subscribe to a longer plan and you can bring the monthly spend down to less than $2.50 USD.



(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

It may not be quite the fastest VPN, or the cheapest, or the most powerful, but Private Internet Access (often stylized as simply PIA) is still a likeable VPN provider with more than enough features to justify a place on your shortlist.

Its most notable claim of recent VPN reviews is a huge increase in PIA's server count. It took things from a mediocre 2,000ish to an almost unfathomable 30,000+. The latest count we're told is more like 10,000, which still puts it way ahead of the rest when it comes to pure server numbers.

That sure sounds impressive, but it wouldn't be worth a thing without quality VPN clients and a wealth of security smarts. Thankfully, PIA offers a healthy mix of privacy features and security protocols (including WireGuard) - this extends to its first rate Chrome extension, which adds in the option to block location access, third-party cookies, website referrers and more.

Whether you're intending to use your VPN mostly on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux or maybe a mix, they're all reliable, easy to use, with more features than most. That's not just us saying that either, as the user reviews on the App Store and Play Store are generally really positive. And there's support here for up to 10 simultaneous connections, so it's easy to cover pretty much all of your devices on one reasonable subscription.

The reason PIA keeps climbing in our rankings of the top VPNs is because it continues to improve. Since our last round of testing, it has added SmartDNS to its features list - another string to its bow in helping you watch region-restricted content.

Speaking frankly, PIA isn't currently close to appearing on our list of the fastest VPNs. It isn't the slowest around and won't significantly hold you up for most 'normal' web activity. But for gamers looking for an edge, streamers who hate the merest hint of buffering and torrenters not wanting to hang around, maybe you should go from one of the better/faster options on this list.

But PIA still does plenty to stand out from the crowd and the pricing beats a lot of the competition - often throwing in free extra months or additional security licences when you sign up for more than a year.

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

Of all the VPNs we reviewed in our latest tests, ProtonVPN is the one that improved most noticeably and is deserving of its place within our five top VPN services.

Over the last months and years, Proton has been a VPN provider on a mission. Its server network has shot from a few hundred to nearly 2,000 (still less than most, but heading in the right direction) and it has made notable improvements to its clients and apps, adding new features and support.

The most significant of those in 2021 was WireGuard, which has now been fully rolled out. That bodes well for Proton's future proofing. But even if it hadn't, our speed testing witnessed some of the most eye-catching OpenVPN speeds around. In short, you don't have to worry about waiting to be connected if you're in a hurry to turn on ProtonVPN, and then afterwards you can just leave it working in the background knowing it won't slow down your internet connection.

Proton has really improved its streaming skills, too, becoming a reliable provider for getting around geo-restrictions when you're abroad. It breezed past BBC iPlayer, aces Amazon Prime Video and netted us access to foreign Netflix catalogs without much trouble at all - that's in a year where more reputable providers (ahem, NordVPN) have encountered problems. Although it should be noted that this is only the case if you have a Plus subscription - you won't get this kind of quality from its free or Basic tiers.

The very fact that Proton is based in Switzerland, instantly makes you just feel safer. And that's only enhanced by terrific kill switches, the opportunity to pay by Bitcoin and solid P2P support for torrenting.

There's still room for some improvement, of course. We'd love to see Proton take a leaf out of Surfshark's book and make the apps and clients feel a bit friendlier and less technical. We understand that 24/7 customer support is on its way, which will be an additional plus. We also feel just a little bit irked that the 30-day money back guarantee works on a pro-rata basis - if you use it for 15 days, say, you'll only get a 50% return. Feels like poor form, although at least Proton has a very useful free VPN if you do want to give it a try without any cost whatsoever.

So ProtonVPN isn't perfect, but it is on the rise and challenging the top of our VPN podium. It still doesn't have that many servers or locations, and it's quite expensive if you need all the features we've described here (though a basic plan costs less than $5 a month). This is a powerful and trustworthy service, though, and if that's your top priority, we'd recommend you take a look.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

VPN service CyberGhost has been a firm favorite of ours for some time now, and it's no surprise that it has a user base of over ten million subscribers. The company covers the basics well, with more than 7,000 servers spread across 90-odd countries, apps for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, torrents allowed and speedy live chat support.

CyberGhost shines no matter what device you're planning to use it on. Beneath its clean, easy to follow interface lies a sea of fantastic features and functionality. It will quickly connect you to the right server for you if you're specifically looking to stream or torrent, for example.

And extra touches like its Smart Rules panel shows that the engineers at CyberGhost have really put some thought into the user experience. It allows you to automatically connect to your preferred server launch a particular app (such as your default browser in incognito mode) when you boot up your computer. A genuinely useful added bonus.

We need to spend just a bit of time mentioning the speeds CyberGhost demonstrated in our most recent tests. When we jumped on to the WireGuard protocol, we witnessed connection speeds that gave the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN a run for their money.

Website unblocking has historically been another strong suit of CyberGhost's, and we're glad to report that it has upped its game again in our streaming tests. We got access to US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus through its servers. And while we couldn't get access to exclusive Netflix content in regions like Canada and the UK, that isn't unusual of VPNs in 2022.

To break into the hallowed top five, we'd like to see CyberGhost clean up a few of the rough edges we witnessed. Not having an audit or a great support site really does matter, the Windows app keeps shtum when it disconnects, and it irritates us that once you've registered your seven devices, you then have to deregister one before you're able to use CyberGhost on another computer, phone or other gadget.

With a meaty 45-day money back guarantee and fair pricing (especially if you're willing to commit), CyberGhost is still well worth a closer look. With parent company Kape showing more and more ambition in this cybersecurity field (we mentioned its purchase of ExpressVPN above), you're in the hands an organization that continually seeks to push the envelope.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

Hotspot Shield's premium VPN gives you full access to 1,800+ servers in more than 80 countries, support for connecting up to five devices, 24/7 customer support and, of course, absolutely no ads at all. It's yet more evidence that taking the plunge and paying just a few dollars a month gets you a far superior VPN experience - especially when you read more below about its exclusive pricing just for TechRadar readers.

Performance has been a major selling point for a few years now, with Hotspot Shield's proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol helping to deliver some of the fastest and most consistent download speeds around. That said, it has rather 'stood still' in this regard of late, and services with WireGuard or that have their own proprietary protocols (like ExpressVPN's Lightway or Nord's NordLynx) have now overtaken Hotspot when it comes to outright speed.

As well as being able to run the service on devices where you can use its native Windows, Mac, Android or iOS apps, Hotspot has added functionality to support use on routers, Linux and TV streamers, too. A SmartVPN feature - that let's you select websites on which the VPN will be bypassed - is another welcome addition, especially if you only really wanted to keep your VPN on when shopping, banking, streaming, etc.

If you really just want a VPN to help you stream more varied content, Hotspot unblocks most of the major streaming services. Unfortunately, the recent Netflix strategy to freeze out IP proxies is working pretty effectively and Hotspot Shield is currently useless as a VPN for Netflix.

To springboard back up to the top of this chart, we'd like to see Hotspot uses bring in some independent auditors to verify its logging practices. Especially as the provider does admit to logging VPN sessions, bandwidth, domains accessed and IP addresses. All of these are reasoned out on Hotspot's website, but we'd welcome an auditor's view on things. There's also room for improvement on its iOS app, which just doesn't quite match the high quality desktop or Android experience.

But subscribe for more than just a month at a time, and Hotspot Shield becomes one of the best priced premium VPNs on the market. And if you try it and still aren't impressed, then there's a generous 45-day money back guarantee that will let you get your money back without issue.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

IPVanish has been a reliable performer in our VPN tests for years. The service has some impressive stats: 40,000+ shared IPs, 1,900+ VPN servers (and growing) in 70+ locations, unmetered P2P traffic, unlimited simultaneous connections and 24/7 customer support. On the subject of support, we really like that you can access it directly from your Android or iOS app on mobile.

There's something about IPVanish that just feels comforting when you get started. It's probably the reassuring graphs and charts in the desktop app that does it. But rest assured, it's not just about looks as IPVanish has the security smarts (AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS and IPv6 leak protection) to fit the bill as a great choice for the privacy conscious.

While the Android and iOS apps don't seem to get updated or refreshed that often, there's probably a good reason for that - they function really well. The Android VPN app is a particular feather in IPVanish's cap, with more settings and options than most of the competition and the ability to really configure it to your ideal set up.

With the likes of Nord, Express and Hotspot all rolling out their own proprietary security protocols, IPVanish was beginning to look a little bit left behind in terms of modernisation and speeds. Enter WireGuard - the service finally added the option and speeds have, predictably, gone through the roof.

So far, so positive. If streaming's your thing, however, IPVanish doesn't claim to be your best friend. And it shows: our latest round of testing showed struggles to unblock Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus or large swathes of Netflix shows, which makes it hard to wholeheartedly recommend if you're looking to uncover a new world of content to watch.

But overall, if you need its unbarred simultaneous connections or the power and configurability of its apps, take the plunge with this VPN service. And if somehow you end up unhappy you're protected by a 30 day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

9. Windscribe Reliable VPN service with a tempting free tier Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Streaming sites unblocked: iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | 24/7 support: No | Trial period: N/A - free version available | Number of servers: 400+ | Server locations: 110 | Countries: 63 | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Windscribe 12 month $4.08 /mth Windscribe 1 month $9 /mth Visit Siteat Windscribe Unlimited device connections Crammed with features and functionality Speedy WireGuard protocol supported Handy freebie to try out Fewer servers than competition Where's the live chat support?

Windscribe is a trusted name in the VPN industry and it delivers a high quality product with plenty going for it. From a beginner's perspective, you you get clients for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux, for instance, as well as slick browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Opera extensions. A single subscription covers unlimited devices, too, so you can cover them all with Windscribe.

While seasoned users will revel in some of Winscribe's more advanced features that you just don’t find anywhere else. Take, for example, the ability to use OpenVPN setup files from other providers to connect to their servers from Windscribe’s app. Quite niche, perhaps, but we like that Windscribe is thinking outside the box.

Streaming Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and YouTube via Windscribe is also possible. That makes the provider a sound option for streamers that want to watch overseas content or their own programming from abroad - unless you're a Netflix subscriber, as Windscribe has struggled to react to Netflix's latest blackout.

The network has locations in 110 cities spread across more than 60 countries, but its 400-odd servers in total are far fewer than what most other providers have on offer. WireGuard is now fully operational and works reliably, even if speeds are a little down on the peaks we've seen from other providers.

And unfortunately, there's no 24/7 support, so any questions you have might not get answered for a while. That seems like a big miss these days, with all of the big competition offering an on the spot advisor to pick up queries. Similarly, it's high time it joined the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN and got an independent eye in to verify its privacy policy.

Windscribe doesn't tick every available box then, then, but the service does have a lot of interesting features. If you're looking for a new VPN, use the free plan to find out what Windscribe can do for you. The free tier limits you to ten locations but gives you a generous 2GB-10GB data allowance a month.

(Image credit: Future)

You can't accuse StrongVPN of being vague when it comes to its name. Unlike premium services such as CyberGhost and Windscribe, there's no doubt left in anybody's mind what StrongVPN is all about.

StrongVPN offers a litany of protocols (L2TP, SSTP, OpenVPN, IPSec and IKEv2) including the super speedy WireGuard on all of its apps, and an impressive roughly 60,000 VPN IP addresses.

Outside sheer brawn, StrongVPN takes something of a minimalist approach, favouring strength over style. But what it does, it does with aplomb. For starters, you have to applaud the decision to include the ability to connect up to 12 of your devices at any one time. So that will cover your desktop, laptop, mobile, tablet, streaming device and...well, a fair few more.

And if your primary aim is to find the perfect piece of software to help you stream all your favorite services, we found that StrongVPN easily unblocked streaming sites like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video from overseas (although we had no luck with BBC iPlayer).

But it comes up short in other areas - read up and down this page and the 900-odd servers, 50-something cities and 30 countries perhaps feels somewhat behind what the others on this list offer. Our latest set of speed tests weren't overly encouraging - even with WireGuard turned on. And there are overdue improvements to be made with its support site and lack of audits.

But see for yourself - StrongVPN still has a lot going for it, as well as that familiar 30-day money back guarantee. And, as an extra added perk, it will throw in 250GB of free secure cloud storage from the reputable SugarSync when you sign up for one of StrongVPN's already-reasonable annual plans.

(Image credit: Hide.me)

In our latest round of VPN testing, Hide.me is a new entry that has very conspicuously nearly stormed into our top 10. Although it's been around for a decade, we reckon Hide.me is one to watch and only a few small niggles has stopped us placing it higher.

So what does Hide.me do well, first of all? Land on its website and you immediately feel like this is a provider that means business. There's none of the playfulness that we see from the likes of Surfshark or Tunnelbear, just reassuringly straight messages about its mission and features.

In an industry that gets quite complicated with holding companies and complicated webs of who-owns-who, Hide.me remains independently run. We wonder if that's what gives it the latitude to innovate its own custom technologies and make the product so highly configurable.

To the average user, that means a few crucial plus points. For one, its WireGuard protocol delivered some of the very fastest server speeds that we witnessed in our latest tests. We realise that speed isn't everything, but it feels like a provider that's showing it wants to walk the walk.

It's pulled the rabbit out of the hat when it comes to streaming, too. We had success unblocking US Netflix, which isn't a given these days, as well as the likes of iPlayer in the UK and overseas Amazon Prime libraries.

Prices are middling and there's that usual 30-day money back guarantee in place. And don't forget about the 10GB/month free plan, if you want to look before you leap.

So what's currently holding Hide.me back? Well, while we admire the provider's no-nonsense approach, the flip side of that coin is that the apps feel just a little bit intimidating for somebody that's dipping their toe into the VPN waters for the first time. We'd like to see an update to its historical security audits (the one quoted on site appears to date back to 2015 - that's ancient history in this field), and we did spot a few potential kill switch issues that impact security with OpenVPN and usability with WireGuard.

So still a little way to go before Hide.me can challenge the big boys. But this is certainly one to watch.

(Image credit: HMA)

Of all the VPNs on this list, it's HideMyAss! that tops the lot when it comes to server location numbers. It's somehow scouted out servers in around 200 locations across more than 200 countries worldwide. And so while other providers might give you just a handful of locations outside Europe and North America, HideMyAss! manages 15 locations in the Middle East, and 40+ in each of Africa and Asia Pacific.

Of course server variation is far from everything (in fact, it's a fairly minor 'win' in the grand scheme of things). but the jocular provider has been around a while now and is owned by reputable cybersecurity company Avast. It clearly takes privacy very seriously, and joins the list of VPN providers that have brought in independent auditors to confirm that it's firing on all security cylinders.

Its apps are easy to use and cover the basics very well. You can use HideMyAss! (or HMA as it seems to prefer these days) almost everywhere, too, with custom apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux

Unlike most VPN services on this list, HMA doesn't go big on the protocols it offers. It's basically OpenVPN or zip. On the flipside, that does still mean support for maximum compatibility with other devices (there are tutorials to help you set up the service on routers, Smart TVs and games consoles) and it recorded some of the niftiest numbers we witnessed in our hands-on speed testing for OpenVPN.

Alas, its online support website is pretty underwhelming. We're just glad that there are customer advisers available via 24/7 live chat that you're able to speak to in the event that any of the set up or use becomes problematic.

And we're afraid that it's still far from an ideal VPN for streaming. Other than iPlayer, HMA really struggled to unblock most of the other big names in TV streaming. A black mark, but it won't matter to you if your main reason to grab a VPN is for sure-fire anonymity online.

(Image credit: google)

VyprVPN is the second Switzerland-based provider on this list and is probably one of the more famous names on it as well. It boasts plenty of the features you'd expect of a modern VPN, including a no-logging policy that's audited by an outside security company, instantaneous live chat support, and the WireGuard protocol on its desktop clients and mobile VPN apps.

It may only have 700-odd servers - much less than most of the competition these days - but they're spread far and wide across 60+ countries and are all fully owned by VyprVPN itself. That means it doesn't have to rely on third-party web hosts, thus making the whole operation immediately feel more secure. And the other positive upshot is that by developing its own Chameleon protocol, Vypr does a good job of getting you online safely in all corners of the globe (handy if you need a VPN in China, for example)..

Android user that knows you'll be using the VPN frequently on your phone? Then VyprVPN is a fine foil. Open up the app and it looks just like the full Windows client (that's a good thing, by the way) and features a hatful of handy features: kill switch, DNS leak protection, start-up and auto-reconnect options, URL filtering. The iOS app doesn't quite squeeze as much in as the Android version (no kill switch, for example), but it's still nice to use on iPhone.

That said, the apps haven't been updated for a while now. And that seems to sum up VyprVPN in a nutshell. The service is starting to feel rather more dated than it's key competitors. Connection speeds are off the pace, it can no longer unblock foreign Netflix catalogs, website support is basic, and we haven't seen any truly innovative features added for a good while now.

It's still a reliable stalwart of a VPN option however, and is still worthy of your shortlist if you're looking for some bargain pricing.

(Image credit: TunnelBear)

TunnelBear is a Canadian-based VPN service with a strong emphasis on ease-of-use and bear-related humor. Fortunately, usability does get priority over the bear pun, though sometimes it's a close-run thing!

The focus on a product that's simple an effective is actually quite refreshing in a forest of other VPNs that claim to have every tiny feature under the sun. Whether you're going to be using TunnelBear on desktop or generally on its very attractive mobile apps for Android or iPhone, this provider makes using a VPN an absolute cinch.

TunnelBear scores plus points for privacy, too, with the company hiring independent specialists to run a public security audit on its servers, systems and code. If only all other providers were that brave.

While we're on the subject of other providers, however, TunnelBear does come up short in a few areas of direct comparison. There's support for starters, with not a lot of online articles and a complete omission of live chat support present. You can't pay by PayPal for your subscription (although Bitcoin users have that option) and it's very surprising these days not to see a money back guarantee available if you're dissatisfied. So if you really do like the look of this provider, we'd suggest giving the underpowered free version a whirl first.

And streamers bear-ware (wow, it really rubs off!) as this VPN really struggled in its attempts to unlock foreign Netflix catalogs and BBC iPlayer.

But if you're happy with the basics, there's plenty to like here. Performance was another highlight, with speedy UK and European servers and solid results from the US.