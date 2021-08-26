The best gaming VPN 2022

Most understand the importance of a VPN to boost security on your smartphone or gaming laptop, but do you know how integral the best gaming VPN can be for not only reducing risk of bandwidth throttling, but also in boosting speed? Get this necessary piece of software as an important investment for your rig, and discover our top choices below.

As well as the aforementioned boost to speed and avoidance of bandwidth throttling, a gaming VPN also gives you added protection against the likes of DDoS attacks, which are common when it comes to competitive online gaming. Of course, connected to a VPN on just about device, you'll also benefit from that extra layer of security against other cyber crimes, protecting payment details and so on.

With geo-restriction bypassing capabilities, the best gaming VPN can also give you access to games available in specific geographical regions, and allow you to game while at work or school where certain games might be blocked.

Keep reading to find out the best gaming VPN providers that will allow you to reap the benefits of these nifty tips and tricks when gaming online.

Gaming VPNs: how to choose the best

As we say, most gamers won't specifically need a VPN to enjoy their passion. But it stands to reason that many - especially those on the best gaming PC - will still want to have a VPN installed for other reasons (be that for security, streaming, IP spoofing or anything else).

First and foremost, you want to ensure you're getting a service that isn't going to slow your whole system down. We specifically test connection speeds on multiple servers of all the VPN services we review, so we can tell you the fastest. Believe it or not, there’s always a chance that your gaming VPN will actually reduce your ping time and improve download/upload speeds. It’s difficult to state this categorically, and everyone’s mileage will vary, but in some of our VPN testing we’ve found our connection to be faster with the VPN turned on compared to our standard rates.

General security and privacy are clearly a must, too - time to say goodbye to those DDoS attacks for good. And if you game on multiple platforms, then we suggest picking out a provider that is easily usable on a variety of devices. Luckily, the below services tick all of these boxes (and more).

Today's top 3 gaming VPNs:

The best gaming VPNs in 2022:

With 160 different locations across 94 countries, ExpressVPN should allow you to find a swift server from anywhere in the world. Indeed, it not only boasts some of the fastest speeds we witnessed during our testing, but they're really stable and reliable, too - and that's pretty much the same on its servers all over the world. So if you're worried about your ping rates sky rocketing, you really needn't.

It's secure as well, so DDoS attacks can be put to the back of your mind when you're facing off in the last gasps of a battle royale.

The service excels in the mobile department by offering intuitive custom apps, in particular for Android and iOS. It's ridiculously easy to set up on PCs and there's easy to follow online guides to help get it going on PlayStations and Xbox, too.

If you were hoping to use your gaming VPN for streaming needs, then ExpressVPN is a great choice there, too. It easily unblocks the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more, so that you can get around geo-restrictions when trying to watch your favorite content from abroad.

Admittedly, ExpressVPN costs more than some other VPNs, but opting for a 1-year plan is the most affordable choice and gets you a bonus three months extra free. And, if you're not satisfied with the service, you can contact customer support within 30 days of your purchase and get a full refund, no questions asked.

NordVPN - probably the world's most famous provider - isn't coy about talking up its speeds. And to be honest, that's entirely vindicated by our real world testing that found its connection performance to be well above-average and so ideal for gamers who like to leave their VPN running in the background.

It's also really clear about why it thinks that all gamers need a VPN. NordVPN is very aware of the dangers of those DDoS attacks and, while admitting that VPNs are not a 100% watertight solution, it pledges to help mitigate more traffic than your regular broadband connection.

It has a higher server count than even ExpressVPN, with more than 5,000 around the world - only CyberGhost of the big VPN players can beat that. And they're spread far and wide, with locations as diverse as Costa Rica to North Macedonia.

If privacy is your main priority then NordVPN's privacy policy is clear, detailed and audited by independent eyes. And because it also has the skills to unlock the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more, it's no wonder that it also places to highly in our best streaming VPN guide.

Hotspot Shield gave us some amazing performance in our tests - it's one of the best we've seen in the speed department. You'll hardly feel any slow down even on long distance servers. That's mainly due to the Catapult Hydra protocol that the provider uses. In addition, the service is really quite simple to use, with one On/Off button in the center.

Hotspot Shield says that if you ever encounter a DDoS attack while playing a game, then it will be on hand to make sure you can quickly change your location to vanquish the attack.

The service also offers native apps for Android and iOS, both being very similar in performance and simplicity. That should be great for most people, although those looking for more configurability should note that you can only use Hotspot with its own apps and clients.

Excluding the monthly plan, Hotspot Shield offers great value with its annual pricing and you also get a 45-day money back guarantee. Plus, if you just want to give it a go first, then we'd always recommend downloading the free version to see how that pans out (although you can only use it for 500MB per day).

Head over to our guide to cheap VPN providers and you'll inevitably see Surfshark among the top few. It's come in and really managed to undercut a lot of the competition - and we're certainly not complaining!

But if you're thinking that cheap means you'll have to sacrifice quality then, in this instance at least, you'd be wrong. Yes, it lacks the sheer amount of servers than the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN, but it still has plenty of the world covered in terms of locations in over 60 countries. And it also puts the squeeze on the competition by letting you use just one Surfshark account over multiple devices. Your PC, your Mac, your mobile, your spouse's mobile, your parents' mobiles. The lot.

And it's fast as well. Connections speeds in our tests were impressive - especially when cranking up the WireGuard protocol. And if you're a seasoned gamer but new to the world of VPNs, then Surfshark will ease you in gently with its easy-to-use interface and friendly installation.

When it comes to the best gaming VPN, it makes sense that CyberGhost would find itself in the top five when you consider its console VPN workarounds for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as offering guidance on reaping the benefits of a VPN on your Nintendo Switch. Online gaming just got a whole lot more secure, with a potentially better performance to boost.

Able to protect you against DDoS attacks, CyberGhost plays host to a number of great features which will help boost your security, including auto-connecting to your favorite server at launch for an almost-instantaneous secure connection.

Anyone who doubles up their gaming console as a media streamer can also benefit from streaming from foreign libraries with CyberGhost's ability to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus in our testing. This also means you'll be able to access different regions of your consoles stores.

Its speed performance is also decent, helping you to avoid lag while gaming online. Simply connect to the nearest server from its selection of over 6,900 across 90 countries. Better still, you can benefit from its WireGuard protocol, which is now available across all its apps, boasting decent-midrange speeds of 350-350Mbps in the US.

Gaming VPN FAQ

Which is the best VPN for gaming? Right now we rate ExpressVPN as the best option out there. It boasts tonnes of server locations, reliably fast connection speeds and various security protocols (including its very own Lightway option). It's wonderfully easy to use on desktop and mobile and is also fantastic at unblocking TV services for when you're streaming.

Is a VPN good for gaming? It depends. Opt for a poor VPN service and you risk ending up with a bit of software that slows down your connection and isn't as secure and anonymous as you'd intended. But choose one of the best gaming VPNs and you can trust your data will be encrypted and, in some cases, the service's ability to get around ISP throttling may actually speed up your gaming!

Should I get a free download for my gaming VPN? We wouldn't recommend it. We've got nothing at all against free VPNs generally - we think they have a time and place, for sure. But they often come with pretty prohibitive data allowances that mean they'll stop working after a short stint of gaming. Their ads can be pretty off-putting, too. And you'll have far fewer servers to choose from.

Can a VPN lower ping? When it comes to gaming, no one wants to be caught out with high ping. Thankfully, the best gaming VPN can help with that and ensure your controller input is illustrated instantly on your screen, avoiding lagging delays, when gaming online. Ensuring the speediest possible connection, a VPN allows you to hop onto a choice of - in some cases - thousands of servers, which can see an improvement in speed performance. Even if you're not a gamer, ping can be lowered when it comes to downloading files from the Internet, etc.

Can you get banned for using a VPN when playing Warzone? There are plenty of reasons one might use a VPN when playing the battle royale video game, from reducing ping to accessing easier lobbies. In the COD Warzone Security and Enforcement Policy it does not state that a Warzone VPN is strictly prohibited. In fact, a VPN can be used in order to stabilise connection and reduce lag, as long as it's not being used in order to gain an unfair advantage. When it comes to using a VPN, however, it seems like the latter would be difficult to prove considering the anonymity a VPN grants a user and their identity.