Asus ProArt PA329CV review

With a stunning and accurate IPS panel, the Asus ProArt PA329CV is a great professional monitor to consider. At AED 3,409, it is also surprisingly affordable, making it an enticing upgrade if you are looking for a solid, feature-rich media editing monitor.

One-minute review

There are a lot of professional monitors in the market, but they are all prohibitively priced if you are looking for something affordable. Asus wants to change the game up a bit by introducing the ProArt PA329CV, a 32” 4K HDR monitor that does Delta <2 and sRGB 100% coverage right out of the box, all for an affordable price of AED 3,409.

The result is an outstanding picture quality across a number of presets that should help editing in different formats and colour range painlessly easy. The monitor is also equipped with 2x HDMI ports, DisplayHDR 400, and Adaptive Sync, making it fairly capable for media and entertainment consumption, as well.

Design and Features

The Asus ProArt PA329CV’s design won’t turn heads, but we don’t think that it’s meant for that purpose. Unlike the company’s gaming monitors, the PA329CV isn’t flashy, doesn’t have any RGB on it, and there is not a hint of any sci-fi edges and cuts to accentuate the design in any way. It’s a big, black rectangle box and that’s pretty much all you get.

The 32” screen is surrounded by thin bezels on the sides, so you can effectively stack up multiple monitors together if your pockets run that deep. The bottom lip is suitably slick and houses seven front-facing control buttons for ease of access. This bit of design seems old-fashioned and somewhat mars the overall look, but they are concealed well enough to not stand out in an odd way.

The PA329CV is robustly built (and for the price, you do expect that it is), and comes with a number of ergonomic features that should allow you to place the monitor just the way you want it. It has a height travel of around 130mm, +/- 30 degrees of side-to-side swivel, 23 to -5 degrees of up-and-down tilt, and 90 degrees of pivot to switch the screen from landscape to portrait mode (although this doesn’t seem possible when using the normal stand).

The monitor also comes with a C-clamp if you want to mount it to your desk. That’s something you might want to consider because the included stand is massive, and will easily gobble up valuable desk space. The C-clamp still provides the same ergonomic flexibility, however since it is a stationary mount, you won’t be able to pull the display closer or farther back if you require that functionality. But thanks to the standard VESA mounts on the back, you can simply opt for a third-party arm mount to give you that flexibility.

The inclusion of the clamp is a clever one because the monitor is meant to be used for all kinds of purposes, and not simply for editing media content. It can also be used as a monitor for video shoots, for example, and the clamp could come in handy in locations where desk space is hard to come by.

In terms of I/O ports, there’s plenty to suit most needs. You get 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C to charge devices or power a laptop, a headphone jack, and 4x USB-A ports (which work as a hub when the display is connected to a PC via the USB-C port). The monitor also has integrated speakers, but like most such speakers, they are below average and won’t serve much purpose beyond watching YouTube videos.

OSD Menu

As we mentioned above, the bottom right corner of the monitor is lined with seven front-facing control buttons to get you in and out of settings quickly. There is a joystick, and a power button, along with three shortcut buttons, and one dedicated to ‘cancel’.

The default shortcut configuration allows you to change presets, bluelight and brightness settings, but these can be changed to other functionalities of the monitor, such as PiP, volume, colour temp, etc.

The OSD menus are reasonably well laid out, and changing settings is zippy enough to never be an annoyance (although we do wish it was a bit snappier). Users can adjust a number of options from the menu, including brightness, contrast, different levels of hue and saturation, colour temp, gamma, black levels, and more.

If you do not want to fiddle around with those, you can opt for any of the presets which are pre-tuned to cater to specific kinds of media formats. Along with Standard, Scenery and Reading modes, you also have the sRGB, Rec.709, DCI-P3, and DICOM modes.

In addition to that, you have access to QuickFit Plus which provides a number of on-screen markers and rulers to help with media placement and content editing.

Performance

The ProArt PA329CV comes with a Calman Verified calibration report card, showing that Asus is keen to showcase the importance of colour accuracy, and the care it is putting into achieving that for every single display. And it shows - the display is simply gorgeous, and renders images, colours and text with stunning clarity. This is emphasised even more when you are coming from a standard gaming monitor where faster refresh rate and input lag takes priority over image quality.

The PA329CV boasts sRGB 100% coverage across all of its modes, with a colour accuracy of Delta <2. The lower the value, the more accurate the colours. However, any Delta value lower than two is virtually undetectable by the human eye, so unless you have a superhuman vision that you are specifically using to make out Delta accuracy (which would be the weirdest super power, now that we think about it), a Delta <2 is quite nearly perfect.

The display belts out the sRGB 100% coverage across the modes without much problem, only faltering slightly on Rec.709. The colour temp, however, shoots higher than the promised 6500k, which can be fixed somewhat by tuning a few settings. To the naked eye, however - and we would wager for most media content - this won’t be incredibly noticeable.

If you are looking for peak brightness, the Standard, DCI-P3 and Scenery modes perform better over others, which is almost always south of 400 nits. Speaking of brightness, the monitor is DisplayHDR 400 certified, meaning that in HDR mode, the panel can muster up around 400 nits of brightness. This, of course, isn’t nearly enough to really utilise the HDR data in movies or games to its maximum potential, so it doesn’t offer much other than a brighter screen, and slightly juicer - but inaccurate - colour reproduction. If you want a proper HDR display, look for something that has 600, or ideally 1000 nits of peak brightness.

For day-to-day consumption, the PA329CV manages to perform well enough. The accurate panel benefits while watching movies, however the display does falter in dark scenes where it introduces a bit of black crush to shadows. There is also quite a bit of screen bleeding from the bottom edges of the screen, which shows up frequently, and noticeably, when the image is dark.

We also tried our hands at gaming, spending a significant chunk of time with Shadow Warrior (2013), which is one of the few decent-looking games we could find that can run at 4K Ultra settings without a hitch. Now, the PA329CV isn’t cut out to be a gaming monitor, and it was evident. With only 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms GTG response time, it’s not the fastest of anything really. But it’s perfectly capable for single player games where input lag doesn’t matter all that much. It should do well if you want to hook up a gaming console to it and take a break from work, but we wouldn’t look at the monitor as an all-purpose entertainment screen.

Buy it if…

You want an accurate IPS panel

If you are into media editing, the sRGB 100% coverage and Delta <2 colour accuracy will be something you want. The PA329CV is more than capable of delivering on that front.

You want an ergonomic professional monitor

The PA329CV can move and swivel in just about every way. It also comes with a C-clamp so you can mount it in places where desk space is a rare commodity.

You want something affordable

As far as professional monitors go, the PA329CV is right smack in the affordable range at AED 3,409. However, you can find cheaper ones, even in the Asus ProArt range, if you are willing to compromise on screen size.

Don’t buy it if…